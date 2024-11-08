Amazon Special Offers on water heaters: Get more than 60% off on geysers for uninterrupted hot water supply

Missed the Amazon Diwali Sale? Don’t worry! There are still exciting discounts on geysers that can help you prepare for winter without emptying your wallet. Amazon’s latest offers give you more than 60% off on water heaters from top brands, allowing you to install a high-quality, energy-efficient geyser at a fraction of the usual price. Whether you need an instant water heater for quick showers or a storage geyser for a larger family, this sale has something for everyone. Best Amazon deals on water heaters for you

From sleek designs to advanced features like digital controls and safety options, these geysers not only add comfort but also a modern touch to your bathroom. And with such fantastic discounts, you’re investing in long-term warmth and convenience without breaking the bank.

Enjoy instant hot water with the Amazon Basics Electric Instantaneous Water Heater, now with a whopping 69% discount! This 3-litre, 3 KW heater delivers a powerful and consistent water supply, perfect for quick showers and small spaces. Built to last, its stainless steel tank with a copper-nickel coating resists rust and corrosion, while multiple safety features like dry combustion protection and overheat protection ensure peace of mind. The colour-changing LED display adds convenience, making it easy to monitor temperature.

Specifications of Amazon Basics Electric Instantaneous Water Heater

Capacity: 3 litres

Wattage: 3000 Watts

Safety Features: Thermostat, thermal cut-out, and pressure release valve

LED Indicator: Displays temperature for precise monitoring

The Candes 15-Litre Storage Wall Mount Water Heater is a top choice for homes, now available at a 52% discount! With its 5-star rating, this energy-efficient geyser offers a powerful 2000W heating performance, ideal for bathrooms and larger households. Its durable stainless steel tank and copper heating element ensure quick and efficient heating, while the auto cut-off feature provides enhanced safety. The Smart Shield Corrosion Protection and leakproof design guarantee long-lasting reliability for years of comfortable use.

Specifications of Candes 15 Litre Storage Wall Mount Water Heater For Home

Capacity: 15 litres

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Safety Features: Auto cut-off and shockproof body

Special Feature: Heat retention technology for extended warmth

The Activa Amazon 10L Instant Water Heater is now available at an impressive 55% discount! Equipped with a 3000W high-quality copper heating element, it ensures fast, reliable hot water any time of day. This geyser boasts a special anti-rust coated tank for longevity and a durable seven-tank processed metal body with ABS top and bottom to prevent corrosion. With four-way safety features, including a thermostat and thermal cutout, it promises secure and efficient operation. Plus, the LED indicator lets you know when the water is ready.

Specifications of Activa Amazon 10L Instant Water Heater

Capacity: 10 litres

Wattage: 3000 Watts

Safety Features: Thermostat, thermal cutout, pressure release valve, and fusible plug

Special Coating: Anti-rust for longer durability

Enjoy a 53% discount on the ACTIVA Heat-Max 25L Storage Water Heater, perfect for high-rise buildings. This powerful 2000W geyser features a digital display, letting you easily monitor water temperature. The robust glass-lined tank and anti-rust coating ensure long-lasting durability, while the multi-functional valve (MFV) withstands up to 8-bar pressure, making it ideal for high-pressure systems. Additionally, the magnesium anode rod provides added corrosion protection, ensuring reliable performance for years to come.

Specifications of ACTIVA Heat-Max 25L Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 25 litres

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Special Features: Digital display and multi-functional valve for high-rise compatibility

Durability: Glass-lined tank and seven-tank processed anti-rust body

Check out more deals on water heaters

Get 51% off on the Havells Instanio 10L Storage Water Heater, equipped with a unique colour-changing LED ring to indicate water temperature. With Whirlflow technology, this 2000W heater minimises direct mixing of cold and hot water, ensuring faster heating and 20% more hot water. The tank’s ultra-thick steel plates resist corrosion for extended durability, and its 8-bar pressure capacity makes it perfect for high-rise buildings. Enjoy energy efficiency, reliable heating, and advanced safety features with this 4-star rated geyser.

Specifications of Havells Instanio 10 Litre Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 10 litres

Special Feature: Heavy Duty Heating Element

Colour: White Blue

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Get 38% off on the Crompton InstaBliss 3L Instant Water Heater, featuring a powerful 3000W copper heating element for 33% faster heating. This compact, wall-mountable heater has a high-grade stainless steel inner tank and rust-proof thermoplastic outer body, ensuring durability and safety. Its 4-level safety system includes a thermostat, thermal cut-out, pressure release valve, and fusible plug, making it suitable for high-rise buildings with 6.5-bar pressure tolerance. Twin LED indicators display power and heating status, backed by a 5-year tank warranty.

Specifications of Crompton InstaBliss|3L|3000-Watts Powerful Heating

Capacity: 3 litres

Special Features: Fast heating, 4-level safety, rust-proof

Colour: White

Wattage: 3000 Watts

The Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15L Storage Water Heater offers efficient performance with its 5-star energy rating and child safety mode. Engineered for high-rise buildings, it withstands 8-bar pressure, making it a reliable choice. The DuraAce™ tank features a marine-grade glassline coating, while the DuraCoat™ non-stick heating element ensures durability. Equipped with Swirlflow Technology, it delivers 20% more hot water. Enjoy peace of mind with a 10-year tank warranty, 6-year heating element warranty, and 4-year product warranty.

Specifications of Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15L Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 15 litres

Wattage: 2000W

Colour: White and Grey

Special Features: Child safety, temperature control, multiple safety systems

The V-Guard Calino 15L Storage Water Heater combines efficiency with durability. Its 5-star BEE rating and extra-thick PUF insulation ensure maximum energy savings. This model features a robust IPX4-rated ABS body, advanced overheat protection, and a 5-in-1 safety valve to prevent pressure buildup. Suitable for high-rise buildings, it withstands up to 8 bars of pressure. The tank's anti-corrosive coating and Incoloy 840 heating element make it ideal for hard water. Enjoy free installation and connection pipes across India.

Specifications of V-Guard Calino 15L Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 15 litres

Wattage: 2000W

Colour: White

Special Features: Overheat protection, anti-corrosion, hygienic water

The Havells Magnatron 15 15-litre storage Water Heater features innovative Element-Free Induction Heat Transfer Technology (iHTT) that ensures faster heating and reduced scaling. This technology helps cut down heating time to 10-12 minutes, saving up to 25% on electricity annually—translating to ₹30,000 savings over 5 years. With its digital temperature display and Smart Mode settings, it automatically adjusts heating, offering both energy efficiency and convenience. It comes with free installation, flexi pipes, and a shock-safe plug for added safety.

Specifications of Havells Magnatron 15 15-litre storage Water Heater

Capacity: 15 litres

Wattage: 2000W

Colour: White Champagne Gold

Material: Plastic

Special Features: Faster heating, minimal scaling, digital display, overheat protection

The AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 15 Litre Storage Water Heater features a Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank for superior corrosion resistance and enhanced durability. With a BEE 5-Star rating, it ensures maximum energy savings and is ideal for high-rise buildings with a pressure tolerance of up to 8 bars. The ABS plastic outer body ensures a sleek finish and long-lasting performance, while the factory-set thermostat maintains optimal temperature. It also includes a thermal cut-out and multi-function safety valve for added protection.

Specifications of AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater

Capacity: 15 litres

Wattage: 2000W

Colour: White with Red Panel

Material: ABS Plastic (Outer), Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank (Inner)

Special Features: Rustproof, energy-efficient, thermal protection, high corrosion resistance

Factors to consider while buying water heaters

Capacity: Choose the right capacity based on your household size. For smaller families, a 10-15L geyser is sufficient, while larger families may need 25L or more.

Energy Efficiency: Look for energy-efficient models with a BEE star rating to reduce electricity bills and environmental impact.

Heating Element: The quality and type of the heating element (e.g. copper) affect the efficiency and longevity of the geyser.

Safety Features: Ensure the geyser has important safety features like overheat protection, thermal cut-out, and a pressure release valve to prevent accidents.

Material: The inner tank material should be corrosion-resistant, such as glass-lined or stainless steel, for long-lasting durability.

Installation and Maintenance: Check for easy installation, warranty duration, and the availability of maintenance services in your area for hassle-free usage.

FAQs on water heaters What size water heater do I need? The size depends on your household size. A 10-15L capacity is ideal for small families, while larger families may need a 25L or more.

How long does a water heater take to heat water? On average, it takes 10-15 minutes, depending on the geyser's capacity and power rating.

What is the lifespan of a water heater? A well-maintained water heater can last 8-12 years, with the inner tank lasting longer if it's corrosion-resistant.

Are water heaters energy-efficient? Yes, many modern water heaters are energy-efficient with high BEE star ratings, reducing electricity consumption.

How often should a water heater be serviced? It’s recommended to service your water heater once a year to ensure optimal performance and prevent scaling or other issues.

