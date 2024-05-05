Amazon Summer Sale: Time to make your kitchen smoke and odour-free with the best chimneys at up to 70% off

Ever since the ecommerce giant-Amazon has announced its great summer sale, it is raining deals and discounts on its diverse categories. With a long array of categories from electronics to appliances to beauty, the online retailer is running great deals and offers on its product line-up. And if you happen to buy a chimney for your kitchen this year, the summer sale is the perfect time to buy one. Amazon Great Summer Sale: Up to 70% off on kitchen chimneys

With myriads of chimney options from the mounted ones, to the filterless options, there are plenty of them to choose from. And to help you out, here is a detailed list of the best chimney brands with the best offers and deals during the Amazon Great Summer Sale.

Maintain a clean and smoke-free kitchen with the Elica 60 cm Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney. Designed to tackle heavy-duty cooking, this chimney boasts a powerful suction capacity of 1200 m3/hr, ensuring efficient smoke and odour elimination. Its filterless autoclean technology saves you the hassle of frequent maintenance, while the sleek design adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen decor.

2. Faber 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Transform your kitchen into a pristine cooking space with the Faber 60 cm Autoclean Kitchen Chimney. Featuring a robust suction power of 1500 m³/hr, this chimney effectively removes smoke and odours, keeping the air fresh and clean. The autoclean function ensures hassle-free maintenance, while the stylish design enhances the aesthetic appeal of your kitchen.

Give your kitchen an aesthetic appeal with the Hindware Smart Appliances Nadia IN Kitchen Chimney. Boasting a suction capacity of 1500 m³/hr, this chimney efficiently removes smoke and grease, leaving your kitchen fresh and odour-free. The filterless auto-clean technology eliminates the need for manual cleaning, saving you time and effort. Plus, its stylish design adds a modern touch to your kitchen decor.

The GLEN 60 cm Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney boasts a powerful suction capacity of 1200m3/hr and filterless auto-clean feature. Hence, this chimney effortlessly keeps your kitchen free from smoke and odours. The curved glass design not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of your kitchen but also makes cleaning a breeze.

Say goodbye to kitchen fumes and odours with the BLOWHOT Evana S BAC MS Chimney. Engineered for optimal performance, this chimney effectively eliminates smoke and grease, ensuring a clean and healthy cooking environment. Its sleek design adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen, while the easy-to-clean surfaces simplify maintenance.

6. Inalsa Auto Clean Filterless Chimney

Enjoy a hassle-free cooking experience with the Inalsa Auto Clean Filterless Chimney. Featuring advanced auto-clean technology, this chimney efficiently removes grease and odour, keeping your kitchen fresh and clean. With its sleek design and easy-to-use controls, it seamlessly blends into any kitchen decor while providing powerful ventilation.

7. INALSA EKON 60BK 1050 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

Enhance your cooking space with the INALSA EKON 60BK Pyramid Kitchen Chimney. Equipped with a powerful suction capacity of 1050 m³/hr, this chimney effectively removes smoke and odours, ensuring a comfortable cooking environment. Its pyramid design adds a modern touch to your kitchen decor, while the easy-to-clean filters make maintenance a breeze.

8. Wonderchef Power Curve Wall-Mount Chimney

Create a clean and inviting kitchen atmosphere with the Wonderchef Power Curve Wall-Mount Chimney. Engineered for optimum performance, this chimney effectively removes smoke and odours, leaving your kitchen fresh and odor-free. Its sleek wall-mount design saves space and adds a contemporary flair to your kitchen decor.

9.Faber 90 cm 1000 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

Experience unmatched performance with the Faber 90 cm Pyramid Kitchen Chimney. With a powerful suction capacity of 1000 m³/hr, this chimney efficiently removes smoke and grease, keeping your kitchen clean and fresh. The pyramid design adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen decor, while the easy-to-clean filters ensure hassle-free maintenance.

Featuring a robust suction capacity of 1425 m3/hr, the Elica 90 cm Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney effortlessly eliminates smoke and odours, keeping your kitchen air clean and fresh. The filterless autoclean technology ensures hassle-free maintenance, while the sleek design adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen decor.

