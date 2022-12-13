Home / Technology / Ambrane launches Wise Glaze, a ‘bilingual’ smartwatch with over 100 sports modes

Ambrane launches Wise Glaze, a ‘bilingual’ smartwatch with over 100 sports modes

Published on Dec 13, 2022 08:33 PM IST

The device is available in four colours – Black, Blue, Green, Grey – and has a maximum retail price (MRP) of ₹5,990. However, you can buy it at a discount of 50%.

Ambrane's Wise Glaze smartwatch (Image: ambraneindia.com)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Indigenous electronics brand Ambrane has launched its flagship product, a smartwatch called ‘Wise Glaze,’ which comes with a 1.78-inch AMOLED Lucid Display. The smartwatch is available in four colours – Black, Blue, Green, Grey – and has a maximum retail price (MRP) of 5,990. However, according to Ambrane's website, you can get the product for 2,995, a discount of 50%.

Ambrane's ‘Smart Glaze’

As per Ambrane, Wise Glaze's AMOLED display has extreme brightness of 1,000 Nits, and hence, users will be able to see the display clearly even in bright sunlight. For connectivity, the device comes with a Bluetooth calling feature, in-built mic, and a speaker. Also, the smartwatch's UniPair Technology ensures you have to pair it only once.

Additionally, there are multiple heath features (continuous heart rate, SpO2, breath training, sleep monitoring, sedentary reminder etc.), and more than 100 sports modes. It is bilingual (English and Hindi, water resistant (IP68 rating), and has a 280mAh battery, which, once fully charged, allows you to use the device for up to 7 days without any further charging.

Ambrane is giving a warranty for 365 days on Wise Glaze, which boasts of several more features, including a voice assistant, which makes a user's life even more convenient.

smartwatches
