Apple Arcade bringing exclusive 'WHAT THE CLASH?’ along other new games in May

Apple Arcade is introducing five new games to its subscription service this May, promising something for every type of gamer. The lineup is headlined by "WHAT THE CLASH?", an exclusive multiplayer party game developed by the award-winning studio Triband. This fresh addition sets the stage for a month filled with exciting and diverse experiences, catering to both casual and dedicated players alike. Apple Arcade has added five new games in May, including the exclusive multiplayer party game "WHAT THE CLASH?"(Apple)

The new games joining Apple Arcade on May 1 include "With My Buddy", a cosy simulation game where players care for and bond with virtual puppies and kittens; "LEGO Friends Heartlake Rush+", a fast-paced, endless racing adventure; the word search game "Words of Wonders: Search+"; and "SUMI SUMI: Matching Puzzle+", a relaxing matching game featuring iconic San-X characters like Rilakkuma and Sumikko Gurashi. These titles are a part of Apple Arcade’s robust collection, which boasts over 200 ad-free games, ensuring uninterrupted play.

WHAT THE CLASH? – A Hilarious Party Game

"WHAT THE CLASH?" by Triband is an exciting addition that promises hours of chaotic fun. In this game, players can jump into solo or multiplayer matches, challenge friends to one-on-one duels or engage in tournaments. The game offers various modifier cards, which introduce hilarious twists such as "toasty archery" and "milk the fish", ensuring that no two rounds are the same. Each player controls a stretchy hand with customizable accessories like eye patches and earrings, taking part in zany showdowns. The simple touch controls make it easy for anyone to jump in and enjoy, regardless of gaming experience.

Other Exciting Additions

Alongside this, "With My Buddy" allows players to raise and nurture virtual pets, offering a heartwarming experience for those who enjoy simulation games. Meanwhile, "LEGO Friends Heartlake Rush+" lets players race through the colourful streets of Heartlake City with friends and their pets, collecting treasures and avoiding obstacles along the way. In "Words of Wonders: Search+", players engage in a classic word search while exploring landmarks around the world, blending education with entertainment. Finally, "SUMI SUMI: Matching Puzzle+" presents a relaxed, strategic puzzle experience featuring characters from San-X, such as Rilakkuma and Sumikko Gurashi, known for their adorable designs.

Updates to Existing Titles

In addition to the new arrivals, several existing Apple Arcade games are getting fresh updates this month. "Hello Kitty Island Adventure" now features a new location, City Town Orchards, while "PGA TOUR Pro Golf" introduces the RBC Heritage tournament. "WHAT THE CAR?", another popular title, also received a new update on April 10, adding new skins, levels, and a "suspicious" new map.

Apple Arcade: Pricing and Availability

Apple Arcade continues to offer its expansive library of games without the interruptions of ads or in-app purchases. For Rs. 99 per month, subscribers can enjoy access to this growing catalogue of games across all Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. Additionally, Apple Arcade is included in the Apple One subscription, which offers even more value at Rs. 195 for individuals or Rs. 365 for families.