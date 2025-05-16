Apple becomes the world’s most valuable brand for the fourth time- Report

Apple has gained the title of the world’s most valuable brand for the fourth time in a row, according to Kantar’s Brandz Most Valuable Global Brands report for 2025. This report has listed the Top 100 valuable brands across markets and categories, bringing Apple at the top. Apple gained $1.3 trillion brand value, showcasing a 28% increase compared to last year. With Apple in the top position, Google and Microsoft also took the lead, showcasing their strong presence in the tech sector. Reportedly, the global top 100 companies made an all-time high of $10.7 trillion, showcasing a 29% growth. Know what led Apple to maintain its brand value in four years. Despite AI delays, Apple becomes the world’s most valuable brand.(AP)

Also read: iPadOS 19 update: Apple to unveil redesigned Siri, menu bar and more at WWDC 2025

Apple dominates the market as the world’s most valuable brand

According to the Kantar report, tech-enabled brands dominated the market, resulting in an increase in brand value across all sectors. The report was created after studying “4.5 million respondents about 22,000 brands across 538 categories,” making Apple the world’s most valuable brand, fourth time in a row. Following Apple, other tech giants including Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Nvidia made it to the top five list, showcasing major dominance of the tech industry.

Also read: Apple may launch sky blue colour option for iPhone 17 Pro in 2025: Report

But, how did Apple manage to achieve heights among customers? Well, the report highlighted that Apple maintained its dominance by following the “Meaningful, Different, and Salient” framework over the years. This simply means that the company manages to bring something important and useful to market while also maintaining a unique front in a competitive market. From its products, software, to design, the brand always has a unique way to offer services. Furthermore, Apple has maintained its image to stay top-of-mind when a buyer thinks of buying a new gadget. Therefore, these three reasons make Apple the world’s most valuable brand.

Also read: Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

Another key aspect which made a huge impact was the growth in advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI). We can see Nvidia stepping to the 5th rank, with OpenAI making it to the 60th position, showcasing major acknowledgement of new technologies among consumers. Reportedly, Nvidia showcased a 152% brand value year-over-year increase.

Despite maintaining its brand value, Apple is constantly being called out for its deliverables. Recently, the company delayed promised AI-powered features for its voice assistant, Siri. Now, these features are not expected till 2026. Therefore, Apple still has much to catch up in comparison to the competitors.