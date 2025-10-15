Apple CEO Tim Cook gets custom Labubu doll as iPhone Air gets big breakthrough

Apple CEO Tim Cook is in Shanghai ahead of the much-awaited iPhone Air launch in China, and his visit has turned into a blend of art, culture, and technology. During his tour, Cook met with Pop Mart CEO Wang Ning and The Monsters creator Kasing Lung, the artist behind the globally popular Labubu character. Apple CEO Tim Cook gets custom Labubu doll in China.(Instagram/kasinglung)

In a delightful gesture, Lung presented Cook with a custom-made Labubu doll, styled entirely after the Apple chief. The doll features white fur, round glasses, black jeans, a blue shirt, sneakers, and a miniature iPhone 17, capturing Cook’s signature look in the Labubu’s playful aesthetic. Cook later posted on Weibo, saying that Labubu “now has her own new iPhone 17 Pro in Cosmic Orange,” a nod to Apple’s newest colourway.

Lung, who uses an iPad Pro with Apple Pencil to create his iconic characters, demonstrated his digital art process during the meeting. He also drew a sketch of Cook meeting Labubu, which quickly went viral on Chinese social media.

iPhone Air clears key regulatory hurdle

Beyond the fun and fanfare, Cook’s Shanghai trip marks a major milestone for Apple in its biggest international market. After weeks of delays, the iPhone Air has finally cleared regulatory approval in China, paving the way for pre-orders to open on October 17, with sales beginning October 22.

The delay was due to Apple’s request for approval to sell an eSIM-only iPhone, a first for the Chinese market. At just 5.6mm thick, the iPhone Air is too slim to house a physical SIM tray, making it Apple’s thinnest and most futuristic smartphone yet.

This breakthrough effectively aligns China with Apple’s global push toward eSIM adoption, a move that could influence the country’s broader telecom landscape.

A packed itinerary for Cook in China

Cook’s Shanghai itinerary also included visits to the Apple Pudong retail store and Lilith Games, the studio behind the hit mobile title AFK Journey. He also stopped by the set of Wang Feifei’s new music video, which was filmed entirely in a single take using the iPhone 17 Pro’s advanced camera system.

The visit highlights Apple’s ongoing efforts to strengthen relationships with local creators and developers, a vital strategy as the company faces intensifying competition from domestic brands like Huawei and Xiaomi.