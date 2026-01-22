Apple could soon give Siri a ChatGPT-style makeover on iPhone: Report

Apple could be planning big things for Siri, potentially turning it into a ChatGPT-style chatbot with the next iteration of iOS, which is expected to be iOS 27, along with other Apple platforms such as macOS 27 and iPadOS 27. This comes via Bloomberg, which reports that Apple is indeed working on a Siri chatbot, codenamed Campos, that is ultimately set to replace the existing version of Siri as we know it. Apple Siri could soon become an AI Chatbot like ChatGPT. (AP)

This development follows confirmation earlier this month by Google and Apple that Google Gemini will power the next-generation Siri experience, bringing Google’s AI capabilities to Apple’s voice assistant.

Here’s how this new Siri experience could work.

ChatGPT-like chatbot for Apple devices Bloomberg says that the new Siri experience will exist within iOS 27 as a standalone app across Apple devices such as iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Users will be able to converse with Siri in a similar way to ChatGPT. You will still be able to invoke Siri using the wake word or by pressing the side button on iPhones and iPads.

The report adds that the new Siri will be based on a custom variant of Google Gemini and will be capable of performing a wide range of tasks, including browsing the web, answering queries, generating images, and more. Essentially, it will offer features similar to existing chatbots such as Google Gemini and ChatGPT, including summarising text, correcting grammar, analysing reports, and more.

When will the new Siri launch? According to report, the new Siri chatbot could be introduced at WWDC 2026, Apple’s annual event where the company showcases its software features and upcoming versions of platforms such as iOS and macOS. The report briefly mentions that the new Siri experience will be available across multiple Apple devices and apps, with support for in-app actions as well.

This could be a much-needed addition to the iOS experience, especially as Apple has been seen to lag behind on the AI front in recent years. However, users will need to wait, as the new Siri is expected to launch with iOS 27, which could arrive sometime in September this year.