Apple, Google remove foreign eSIM providers Airalo, Holafly: Report

Tech giants Apple and Google have taken down two apps offering international SIM services, from their respective app stores – App Store and Play Store – in India. The apps were removed following instructions from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), which has also contacted internet service providers (ISPs) to block access to the websites of both the apps. Google Play Store (Image only for representation)

The banned apps are…

These are Airalo and Holafly, based in Singapore and Spain, respectively; both offer eSIM services globally.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

It must be noted, however, that neither Apple not Google has made an official announcement in this regard.

Why the ban?

According to government officials, this was done because it was found that fraudsters were exploiting unauthorised eSIMs with international phone numbers to commit cybercrimes in the country.

What is an eSIM?

Apple describes it as an ‘industry-standard digital SIM that allows you to activate a mobile plan from your network provider without having to use a physical counterpart.’ On an Apple iPhone, users can install eight or more digital SIMs, and use two phone numbers at the same time.

Rules to sell international SIMs in India

For this, entities need a no objection certificate (NOC) from DoT. Additionally, the department's 2022 policy stipulates that an Indian customers can use these SIM cards only outside the country.

Also, these can be sold only by authorised sellers, who must ask customers for proofs such as a copy each of passport and visa, etc. Further, sellers must provide details of global SIMs to security agencies, doing so every month.