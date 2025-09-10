Apple increases US price after 7 years, iPhone 17 Pro price jumps to…

iPhone 17 Pro Price: For the first time in seven years, Apple has raised the entry price of its Pro iPhone model in the U.S. Apple unveiled its fresh iPhone lineup on Tuesday, with price hikes on some models while others remain unchanged. Apple raised the iPhone Pro’s starting price in the U.S after seven years. (AFP)

iPhone 17 Pro Gets a Higher Entry Price

The latest iPhone 17 Pro now starts at $1,099, which marks a $100 jump from last year’s iPhone 16 Pro base price of $999. However, the updated starting price point brings 256GB of storage, double the 128GB that came with the earlier version. Apple pointed out that the 256GB model of the iPhone 16 Pro also retailed for $1,099, which means the upgrade essentially resets the base storage without changing that particular price tier.

iPhone Air Replaces Plus Model

Alongside the Pro, Apple announced a shift in its lineup by replacing the “Plus” variant with the slimmer “iPhone Air.” This new model begins at $999, which is also $100 more than the Plus model it replaces. Greg Joswiak, Apple’s chief marketing officer, emphasised that the entry-level storage has increased across the lineup, framing the change as added value for buyers.

Furthermore, tech analysts and investors had already expected a price revision. Apple has faced over $1 billion in tariff expenses this quarter, partly due to its ongoing supply chain adjustments, according to a CNBC report. The company has been moving production from China to India to reduce the tariff burden, but the financial impact continues to shape pricing decisions.

Despite the hikes for the Pro and Air models, Apple kept the standard iPhone 17 price unchanged at $799. Similarly, the iPhone 17 Pro Max continues to start at its previous price point.

Prices for other hardware introduced during the event also stayed the same. The latest AirPods, which can offer real-time translation of conversations, remain at $249, the same as the first AirPods Pro when launched in 2019. The Apple Watch lineup also held steady: the Series 11 starts at $399 for the smaller model, a price that has remained constant since 2018, while the rugged Apple Watch Ultra 3 continues at $799 and above.