Apple iPhone 16e gets company’s first in-house 5G modem, the C1 Chip: What it offers

The iPhone 16e (previously referred to as iPhone SE 4 in leaks) is finally official, and it certainly highlights Apple's silicon prowess. It not only features the Apple A18 chip—the same processor found in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus—but also includes Apple's C1 chip, which is its first in-house designed modem. Apple has made bold claims about this modem, stating that it is the most power-efficient modem ever on an iPhone and offers fast and reliable 5G connectivity. Apple C1 has been in the works for years.(Apple)

The company says that the internal design of this chip, combined with the power management capabilities of iOS 18, contributes to improved battery life. This helps the iPhone 16e deliver great battery performance.

That being said, the new C1 chip has not been the result of short-term development. In fact, it has reportedly been in the works for several years and may have been the reason for the iPhone 16e’s prolonged delay. Here’s everything you need to know about Apple's brand-new C1 modem.

Apple C1 was in development for quite a while

Apple has long sought to reduce its reliance on brands like Qualcomm for modems. This is why the company acquired Intel's modem business in 2019.

Since then, Apple has reportedly faced several challenges with its in-house modem development. Some reports suggested that these issues contributed to the iPhone 16e’s delay. Apple wanted a new in-house 5G modem to keep costs down for the iPhone 16e.

However, Apple has continued to work with Qualcomm over the years, extending deals for modem supply. Now that Apple’s in-house C1 modem is here, it remains to be seen whether future iPhones—particularly the Pro models—will adopt it, or if Apple will continue relying on Qualcomm’s tried-and-tested technology.

Apple C1 is missing support for mmWave 5G

If you visit Apple’s website and check the tech specs page for the iPhone 16e, you’ll notice that it supports most 5G bands. However, things get interesting when comparing it to the iPhone 16 models sold in the US. Unlike the iPhone 16, which supports mmWave 5G, the iPhone 16e does not, due to its C1 modem.

For instance, US models of the iPhone 16 support mmWave 5G with dedicated mmWave bands, including n258, n260, and n261.

Simply put, in regions where mmWave 5G is available, iPhone 16e users won’t be able to access those ultra-fast gigabit speeds. However, this may not be a major concern for everyone, especially in countries like India, where mmWave 5G isn't available.