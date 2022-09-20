Apple iPhone Pro, iPhone Pro Max users complain of slow camera response: Report

Days after the sales of Apple's latest iPhone 14 series smartphones began, issues pertaining to the slow response of the camera app of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have come to the fore. Some users complain that after clicking on the app icon, the camera app is taking several seconds to launch, a report from MacRumors states.

The report says that the issue is not faced by all the users. Some users have complained of the trouble of not being able to open the camera once it has been already kept running in the background. A user affected by the problem told the website, if he turns on the camera after restarting the iPhone 14 Pro, it turns up quickly, but after closing and opening the camera app (running in background), it always takes 4 – 5 seconds for the camera to function.

The problem seems to arise when the camera app is set to video mode, as most of the users have reported facing the issue while using the camera to take photographs. The report further clarifies the issue is limited to the camera app of the device and does not influence third-party camera apps.

To fix certain bugs, the Cupertino tech giant recently released an Apple iOS 16.0.1 update, however the issue remained persistent. Restarting the phone or applying the factory reset too seems to be futile.

Apple dropped an iOS 16.0.1 update recently for the latest iPhone 14 series. The update indeed solved some problems which had the potential to modify the activation and migration of the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. The manual update also fixes bugs linked to photos appearing soft while zooming in landscape mode on the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail