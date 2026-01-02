Apple Music gets a major upgrade with iOS 26.2: Find out what’s new

Apple Music users now have new ways to enjoy their favourite tracks with the release of iOS 26.2. This update introduces a number of changes designed to improve accessibility and enhance the user experience for subscribers. One notable addition is the ability to view lyrics for downloaded songs while offline. This means users can sing along even without an internet connection, whether they are on a flight, waiting in line at a concert, or simply in an area with poor network coverage. Apple Music now lets users access offline lyrics and improved playlists with the iOS 26.2 update.(Apple)

Favourite Songs Now Easier to Access

iOS 26.2 also brings the Favourite Songs playlist into the Top Picks section on the Apple Music home tab. This makes it easier for users to access the songs they play most often without scrolling through multiple menus. The update ensures that users can instantly find their preferred tracks and engage with them more intuitively.

Also read: From Realme 16 Pro series to Oppo Reno 15 series - Smartphone launches to watch in January 2026

With these features, Apple Music now offers a capability that competitors, including Spotify, do not offer in the same way. Users do not need to perform any manual setup to access offline lyrics; they only need to ensure their device is running iOS 26.2. If offline lyrics do not appear, re-downloading the song resolves the issue.

Interactive Features

The iOS 26 update brought additional enhancements to Apple Music earlier, which will create a more interactive experience. The platform received a redesign under the “Liquid Glass” interface, which offers more responsive controls and smoother transitions. For instance, users can swipe directly between songs from the mini player, and menus now adjust dynamically as they interact with the app.

Also read: OnePlus 16 tipped to feature a big 200MP camera upgrade, early leaks suggest

Other Updates and Improvements

Apple Music also added features to support international music. Lyrics Translation allows users to view real-time translations for foreign-language songs, while Lyrics Pronunciation offers guidance for singing along correctly. Users can pin favourite tracks, albums, artists, or playlists to the top of their library for easier access. Songs with animated covers can even take over the Lock Screen, giving a more immersive experience.

Also read: PlayStation Plus kicks off 2026 with Need for Speed Unbound and two more games

Other updates include improved Apple Music widgets and the introduction of AutoMix, which functions like a crossfade feature by blending songs into one another automatically. While opinions may vary on AutoMix, it adds a DJ-style touch for users who want seamless transitions between tracks.