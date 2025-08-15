Apple September 2025 Event: iPhone 17, iPhone Air and what else to expect

Apple is preparing for its annual hardware event on September 9, where it is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 lineup along with updates for the Apple Watch and AirPods. Rumours ahead of the launch suggest several design and feature upgrades, including larger screens, improved cameras, and the introduction of an ultra-thin iPhone Air that could replace the Plus model. Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, SE 3 and AirPods Pro 3 at its September hardware event.(AFP)

iPhone 17, 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max

The iPhone 17 is expected to receive a major redesign to align more closely with the Pro models. Reports suggest a 6.3-inch display, slightly larger than the iPhone 16, paired with a 120Hz refresh rate, up from the current 60Hz. The front camera may be upgraded to 24 megapixels, and new colours including purple and green are anticipated.

The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to feature noticeable changes on the rear, with concept renders showing three rear cameras arranged in a rectangular bar stretching across the back. The flash, light sensor and microphone are likely positioned to the right, with the Apple logo centred. The Pro may also adopt aluminium instead of titanium for the frame, offering a lighter design and potential cost savings.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max appears set to see fewer changes, with the main update being a slightly thicker body to accommodate a larger battery. According to leaks, the iPhone 17 may be priced at $800, the Pro at $1,050, and the Pro Max at $1,250. Storage options are expected to be limited to 256GB, 512GB and 1TB, removing the 128GB variant.

iPhone Air

Apple is also rumoured to introduce the iPhone Air, its slimmest device to date at 5.5mm thick, potentially replacing the Plus model. The phone is expected to feature a 6.6-inch display and a single rear camera. While the design is visually striking, it may involve compromises such as a reduced speaker setup. Rumoured pricing is $950, with colours including black, silver and light gold.

Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3 and SE 3

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 may receive significant upgrades, including faster charging, 5G support, satellite connectivity and a larger display. Both the Ultra 3 and Series 11 could gain blood pressure monitoring and sleep apnea features, although these may be delayed for further refinement. The Apple Watch SE 3 is expected to see minor updates, possibly a larger display and a plastic variant. Rumoured prices are $250 for the SE 3, $400 for Series 11, and $800 for Ultra 3.

AirPods Pro 3

The next generation AirPods Pro is expected to feature a sleeker design, smaller earbuds, touch-sensitive controls and a slimmer case. The H3 chip may enhance active noise cancellation and adaptive audio, continuing Apple’s focus on improving sound quality and user experience.

Apple’s September hardware event promises significant upgrades across its major product lines, with new designs, improved displays, battery enhancements and health monitoring features shaping the next generation of iPhones, Apple Watches and AirPods.