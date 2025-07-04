Apple set to launch over 15 new devices in 2025: iPhone 17 series, M5 Macs, AirPods and more

Apple is preparing for one of its busiest fall seasons yet, with reports suggesting the company will release more than 15 new products by the end of 2025. From updates to its flagship iPhone lineup to new Mac computers and smart home devices, Apple’s product announcements this year will cover a wide range of categories. Here’s a detailed look at what to expect from Apple in the coming months. Apple is planning a major product launch this fall with over 15 new devices across multiple product lines.(Getty Images via AFP)

iPhone 17 Series

Apple is set to shake up its iPhone lineup with the launch of the iPhone 17 series. The traditional iPhone 17 Plus may be replaced by a new model called the iPhone 17 Air, which will focus on a thinner design and a simplified single-camera system. The top-tier Pro Max model is likely to be rebranded as the iPhone 17 Ultra, which is expected to offer improvements in camera capabilities, battery life, and overall performance.

New Macs and iPads Powered by M5 Chip

This year will also see the introduction of Apple devices powered by the next-generation M5 chip. The MacBook Pro is expected to be the first to receive the M5 processor, with Pro and Max versions available. The MacBook Air with M5 may arrive next year. iPads will also get an upgrade, with the M5 iPad Pro potentially including Apple’s own C1 modem. Additionally, the Mac Pro could debut with an M3 Ultra chip.

Apple Watch and AirPods Upgrades

This year, Apple’s wearable products are also getting a notable update. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to support 5G RedCap, add hypertension sensors, and include new satellite features. The Apple Watch Series 11 will maintain its current design but add a high blood pressure detection feature. The Apple Watch SE 3 is likely to feature an updated S-class chip for better performance. Additionally, the AirPods Pro 3 may launch with improved noise cancellation and a new H3 chip, though their release could extend into early 2026.

Smart Home Devices on the Horizon

Apple is expanding its smart home product lineup with a new HomePod that will serve as a control hub running on a new home operating system. The HomePod mini 2 will get an updated Wi-Fi modem. Apple is also expected to refresh the Apple TV 4K, potentially adding new smart features under the Apple Intelligence banner.

Other Expected Launches

Apple may also release an improved AirTag 2 with better tracking accuracy and enhanced privacy. On the other hand, the MiniLED technology is rumoured to feature in the second generation of the Studio Display. There’s also talk of a Vision Pro device powered by the M5 chip, which could arrive by late 2025 or early 2026. Another possible release is the Pro Display XDR 2, which may come out alongside the new Mac Pro.