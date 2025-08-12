Apple to launch low-cost MacBook starting at $599, production to begin soon: Report

Apple is preparing to introduce a more affordable MacBook, with production set to begin later this year. According to Industry sources (via DigiTimes) suggest the laptop could debut at $699 for the general market and $599 under Apple’s education discount program. This would place it well below the current entry-level MacBook Air, which starts at $999 or $899 for education buyers. Apple is set to launch a budget MacBook with an A18 Pro chip and competitive pricing.

12-inch MacBook: Key Features and Production Timeline (Expected)

The upcoming model is expected to feature Apple’s A18 Pro processor, the same chip used in the iPhone 16 Pro. It will reportedly be available in multiple colour options, including pink, blue, and yellow. Mass production is anticipated to start by the end of 2025, with shipments beginning in early 2026.

Also read: Apple teams up with top apps for next-gen Siri launch

While earlier rumours pointed to a 13-inch screen, updated details indicate the new MacBook will feature a 12.9-inch display. This is slightly smaller than the 13.6-inch MacBook Air, and the display will likely offer a lower resolution and brightness compared to the Air’s Liquid Retina panel. Other specifications, such as weight, memory, and storage, have not yet been confirmed.

Also read: CEO Tim Cook says Apple is ready to open its wallet to catch up in AI

Industry analysts expect the reduced size and lower-cost components to make the device lighter than the M4 MacBook Air, which weighs 2.7 pounds. However, whether it will drop below 2.5 pounds remains to be seen. Apple has yet to clarify if the device will join the MacBook Air lineup or be branded simply as a MacBook.

Furthermore, speculation suggests that the base configuration may include 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, though some hope Apple will offer 256GB in the entry-level model. The A18 Pro chip is not expected to match the performance of Apple’s M-series processors but will support Apple Intelligence, enabling access to the company’s expanding AI-based features.

Also read: Apple iPad mini 7 review: Tiny tablet, mighty potential

Pricing Impact on Apple’s Device Lineup

The launch of a $599 MacBook could appeal to students and budget-conscious buyers while helping Apple to expand its share of the laptop market. However, it may also overlap with the iPad lineup in terms of pricing. For example, an 11-inch iPad with an A16 chip costs Rs. 36,900 for students. This pricing strategy suggests Apple may be positioning the device as an attractive alternative to iPads for users seeking a traditional laptop experience.