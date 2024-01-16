Apple to remove blood oxygen measurement tool from 2 watch models to avoid sales ban

Apple has decided to remove a blood oxygen measurement tool from two of its watch models in an attempt to avoid a sales ban in the US, according to Bloomberg. The sales of the Apple Watch products were previously halted due to a patent dispute over the devices' pulse oximeter feature. This illustration photo shows an Apple Watch 9 displaying the blood-oxygen level detection settings, in Los Angeles on December 26, 2023 (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP)(AFP)

The blood oxygen monitor feature allows one to measure the level of oxygen in their blood to make sure it is not low, as that can lead to serious health issues. However, the ITC ruled that Apple illegally incorporated blood oxygen technology from Masimo, which is a medical tech company. The devices were thus pulled.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Masimo called Apple's latest move to remove the tool "a positive step toward accountability." "It is especially important that one of the world's largest and most powerful companies respects the intellectual property rights of smaller companies and complies with ITC orders when it is caught infringing," a Masimo spokesperson said.

In December 2023, the two watch models could finally go on sale again after a sales halt was lifted by a federal court, but temporarily. The halt was ordered by the International Trade Commission over the patent dispute in question.

Apple’s online sales were cut off in the US before Christmas, because of the ITC ruling. However, the two watch models – Series 9 and Ultra 2 – were available at Apple's online store by noon Pacific Time on December 28, the company has said. By December 30, the products were more widely available.

Pulse oximetry is a test that one can use to measure the oxygen level, or oxygen saturation, of the blood. Generally, a clip-like device called a probe is placed on body parts such as a finger or an ear lobe, and the probe subsequently uses light to measure how much oxygen is present in the blood. The healthcare provider can thus decide whether a person may need extra oxygen.