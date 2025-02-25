Apple wants to remove standalone camera with this iPhone 17 Pro Max upgrade- All details

We still have a few months left before the iPhone 17 series launch, yet the smartphone has been in talks for greater upgrades. This year Apple is planning for several changes for the entire iPhone 17 lineup. Firstly, we all are aware of the new iPhone 17 Air model that will likely replace the Plus models altogether. Secondly, Apple is going big this time to revamp the design of the iPhone 17 Pro model, which has become a major part of discussions among fans and tech enthusiasts. Now, Apple is rumoured to integrate the biggest upgrade to iPhone 17 Pro Max’s video capabilities that will likely eliminate the use standalone camera. This change may empower bloggers and creators to curate high-quality video content. Here’s what Apple may bring this year with its flagship model. iPhone 17 Pro Max is likely to replace the standalone camera with this new camera upgrade.(X/@asherdipps)

iPhone 17 Pro Max camera upgrade

While people are discussing about iPhone 17 Pro Max redesign, major changes are being made around the camera bar. In the past few weeks, several images surrounding the new camera bar for iPhone 17 Pro models have been circulating, giving us a glimpse into what Apple has been planning when it comes to upgrades. Now, a new report has come forward that claims that Apple is moving to eliminate the use of standalone cameras by providing a major upgrade to the iPhone 17 Pro Max camera. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman report, Apple is focusing on catering for the requirements of video creators and bringing “stress improvements to video recording” capabilities of the iPhone 17 Pro models.

Therefore, with the iPhone 17 Pro Max, we may get some new video recording features or capabilities that will provide ease to video creators for shooting high-quality content on the smartphone itself. Over the years, Apple has brought some major video recording refinements to its iPhones. Several creators heavily rely on their iPhone camera due to advanced features such as ProRes video, cinematic modes, and much more. Additionally, filmmakers are also relying on iPhone Pro models to shoot an entire short film, making it one of the best in the market. Now, as Apple plans for greater camera upgrades for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, it may give tough competition to other flagship phones in the market including the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Apart from the camera, the iPhone 17 Pro Max cloud also gets a performance boost with the new A19 Pro chip, enhancing faster CPU, GPU, and NPU performance. The company could also introduce new AI-powered features with iOS 19 update.