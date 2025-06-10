Apple Watch’s Workout Buddy talks you through your reps, just like a real coach

The future of personalised fitness is dawning, and it's landing directly on your wrist. Apple has once again pushed the boundaries of wearable technology with the introduction of "Workout Buddy" in the forthcoming WatchOS 26, transforming the Apple Watch from a health tracker into a dynamic, real time AI fitness coach. This isn't only about counting steps or monitoring heart rate; it's about having a motivational, knowledgeable trainer speaking directly to you, guiding every rep, celebrating every milestone with you, and pushing you to new limits. Apple Watch's Workout Buddy pushes you like a real coach.

Your personal trainer, powered by Apple Intelligence

When you step into your gym or set out on your morning run, you'll have a coach that doesn't just cheer you on, but genuinely understands your performance history and current capabilities. Workout Buddy, powered by the new Apple Intelligence, does precisely that. This software aims to make fitness guidance more personal by using an individual's past workout data to generate real time audio feedback. It analyses metrics from previous sessions, such as running pace, distance, and activity ring history, to provide tailored encouragement and instruction. For example, during a run, it might reference your typical speed to suggest a goal. In a strength training session, it could audibly count reps to help you maintain form and pace.

The voice for this feature is not a standard robotic assistant. Apple used voice data from its Fitness+ trainers to build a text-to-speech model that sounds more like a human coach. The system will offer different voice profiles, allowing people to choose a style that they prefer for their workouts.

Dynamic feedback and uncompromised privacy

Workout Buddy’s main function is its ability to adapt in real time. As your heart rate fluctuates or your pace changes, the AI responds. It can call out mile splits on a run, acknowledge a new personal best, or suggest a rest period if it detects signs of overexertion. This dynamic feedback is a departure from static, pre planned workout routines.

The feature is integrated into a redesigned Workout app for WatchOS 26. The app now includes quick access buttons for different workout views and pre mapped routes. It also connects with Apple Music to create playlists that align with the type of exercise and your listening history, aiming for a continuous motivational soundtrack.

The processing behind Workout Buddy is handled by Apple Intelligence directly on the device. This approach keeps personal health data private and secure, as the information does not need to be sent to the cloud for analysis. The system can recognise improvements over time, like an increase in lifting strength or better cardio fitness, and use this information to inform its audio feedback.

At the end of each session, Workout Buddy delivers a brief audio summary of your performance, highlighting key statistics and achievements. It often concludes with a question, such as "What will you do next?" to encourage planning for future activity. This feature makes high level fitness coaching accessible to anyone with a compatible Apple Watch, positioning it as a notable application of AI in personal well being.