Apple website down for some users, Twitterati claims ‘403, 404 error’: Report

Apple website is reportedly down for some users across the world. According to some users, the website is unable to fully load and images are not loading as well. Some users also reported having encountered ‘403 error’.



Early in the morning, Twitter was abuzz with users taking the microblogging platform in flagging difficulties in accessing the Apple's website. The problems might be affecting the users who are planning to pre-order the new Apple iPhone 14 series. On Friday, the Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will go on sale.



“The Apple website is going 403, and the Apple UK site is 404. This is where they announce that the iPhone 14 announcement wasn't complete and that it actually includes USB-C and 100W fast charge /s,” a Twitter user claimed.

This is where they announce that the iPhone 14 announcement wasn't complete and that it actually includes USB-C and 100W fast charge /s pic.twitter.com/xGACtp4Oj6 —  Scott Pritchard  (@ChronSyn) September 15, 2022

“https://apple.com/ios/ios-16/features/ is throwing a 404 error. Looks like Apple wants to keep the features hidden? #iOS16 #404 #apple,” another user named Wilfully D tweeted.

https://t.co/O9VTtIZC69 is throwing a 404 error. Looks like Apple wants to keep the features hidden? 🤣🤣 #iOS16 #404 #apple — Wilfully D (@WilfullyD) September 15, 2022

On September 7, the Cupertino-based technology giant unveiled several high-end products including the latest iPhone 14 series. Junking the mini version, Apple unveiled four variants in the 14 series, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.



The iPhone 14 costs ₹79,900 while iPhone 14 Plus costs ₹89,900. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro's starting price is ₹1,29,900 while the Pro Max's price starts from ₹1,39,900. The Pro series has several high-end features including a 48 megapixel camera as well as a screen which will always stay in a low-power mode.



Apple also unveiled its latest series of smartwatches, including the bigger and rugged model called Ultra. This model has a larger screen and a new button which gives users quick physical control for a range of functions. It also has a bigger battery which can keep it running for up to 60 hours in a low-power mode. It also has body-temperature tracking and crash detection among other features.

