News / Technology / Apple's MacBook Air M2, priced 1.15 lakh, available for 70k. Here's how

Apple's MacBook Air M2, priced 1.15 lakh, available for 70k. Here's how

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 06, 2023 11:50 AM IST

The offer is on Flipkart, and is for the e-commerce giant's Big Billion Days sale (Oct 8-15). The sale will open 24 hours earlier for Flipkart Plus members.

Apple's MacBook Air M2, launched by the tech giant in July last year, has seen a significant price drop on Flipkart for the e-commerce giant's Big Billion Days sale, during which, the laptop will be available effectively at a discount of 40%.

The MacBook Air M2 was launched in July 2020 (Image courtesy: Apple)
The MacBook Air M2 was launched in July 2020 (Image courtesy: Apple)

Big Billion Days will be live from October 8 to 15. For Flipkart Plus members, however, the sale will open on October 7.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Current price and price after availing discount

Currently, the MacBook Air M2 is priced at 114,990. After availing the discount, you can get it for 69,990, a price drop of 39%.

How to get MacBook Air M2 at discounted price?

Flipkart has announced that during Big Billion Days, the Apple device will be available for 77,990. On this, buyers save 5000 on credit cards from Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and ICICI Bank, bringing the cost down to 72,990.

On top of this, you can avail an exchange offer of up to 3000. Here, you exchange an existing laptop for MacBook Air M2. Therefore, by combining all three offers, you get it for 69,990 as against the original 114,900 price.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out