Apple’s new Siri version may soon catch up with ChatGPT’s performance: Report

Apple has been planning a Siri revamp with conversational capabilities for quite some time. Last year, we expected Siri to get AI-powered features with smarter capabilities to manage user commands. However, the awaited features for Siri were delayed, leaving iPhone users waiting for another year. Now, an insider rumour has highlighted that a new version of Siri has drastically progressed in the last months and is offering similar capabilities as OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Apple is building a new Siri version for advanced ChatGPT-like capabilities. (REUTERS)

This means Siri could be functioning similarly to an AI-powered chatbot, instead of simply being a voice assistant. With the progress, Apple is reportedly planning to further enhance Siri's capabilities, making it more capable of managing users' tasks. Know what the insider leak says about Siri’s new version and progress so far.

Also read: iPadOS 19 update: Apple to unveil redesigned Siri, menu bar and more at WWDC 2025

Apple’s new version of Siri

After years of revamping and building iPhone’s voice assistant, Siri, Apple may have finally reached its desired goal. According to a Bloomberg report by Mark Gurman and Drake Bennett, Siri is expected to become a true ChatGPT competitor in the coming years. The report highlighted that Apple executives have claimed that a next-generation of ‌Siri‌ has been made with AI Chatbot-like functionalities. Over the past six months, Siri’s new version has made drastic progress, which is “on par” with ChatGPT’s recent AI models.

Also read: iOS 18.4 delay likely due to engineering issues with Siri 2.0: Here’s when to expect now

The report also highlighted that Apple now has new artificial intelligence offices in Zurich. Within the offices, teams are actively working on a new software architecture for ‌Siri‌. This suggests that Apple is building Siri from scratch with a new monolithic model. What does this model exactly mean? Well, Apple is building a Large Language Model engine, giving Siri a single brain, or we can say one unified system to carry out tasks smartly. This new version will give the voice assistant natural conversation abilities with a better understanding of prompts.

Also read: “Without Siri, I wouldn’t be here”: How iPhone saved Florida man's life after stroke

Now, with iOS 19, Siri will likely be powered by Gemini AI as an alternative to ChatGPT. Apple is also in talks with Perplexity for future collaboration. As of now, Apple will be relying on other AI models to carry out AI-powered tasks till Apple Intelligence is ready to take over. This year, Apple may not talk much about AI at the WWDC 2025, considering it was not able to deliver promised features. Therefore, we will have to wait and see what Apple has planned for iOS 19 and what new AI-powered features we can see this year.

Mobile Finder: iPhone 16e LATEST specs, features, and price