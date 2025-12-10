Apple’s Noida store opens 11 December: Timings, location and key details

Apple Noida Store is finally opening its doors to customers tomorrow, 11 December, and it is the company’s fifth official Apple Store in India, after Apple BKC in Mumbai, Apple Saket in New Delhi, Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru, and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune. The store is located inside DLF Mall of India. Just like the other Apple Stores, you get the complete retail experience that Apple offers, including Today at Apple sessions, access to the Apple Genius Bar, and more. Here are the details. Apple Noida Store inside DLF Mall of India(Apple)

The Apple experience, in Noida

Apple says that more than 80 team members are present at the Noida store, which will ultimately help customers choose various Apple products, such as the latest iPhone 17 series, the latest Apple Watch line-up including Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3, and iPads, among others. Just like other Apple Stores in India and the world over, Apple Noida is claimed to be running on 100% renewable energy and is carbon neutral. There will also be Today at Apple sessions, which are free, and daily experiences conducted by Apple Creatives on various topics such as photography, art, music, coding, and more.

When can you visit Apple Noida?

Apple Noida opens its doors tomorrow, 11 December, starting at 1 p.m. Indian Standard Time. Apple Noida is situated in DLF Mall of India, located in Sector 18, Noida, at the Maharaja Agrasen Marg.

“Connection is at the heart of everything we do in Apple retail, and we’re excited to open the doors to a new store built for community and creativity with Apple Noida,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail and People. “Our team members are thrilled to deepen our connections with customers across this vibrant city and help them experience the best of Apple.”