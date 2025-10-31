As OnePlus 15 launch inches closer, OnePlus 15T key specs tipped online

While all eyes are currently on the upcoming OnePlus 15 India launch, fresh leaks have turned the spotlight on the OnePlus 15T, a compact flagship reportedly set to debut in the first half of 2026. According to a new tip from reliable source Digital Chat Station, the 15T is shaping up to be one of OnePlus’s most refined compact flagships yet, offering top-tier performance in a smaller frame. OnePlus 15 is set to launch in India on November 13.(OnePlus)

OnePlus 15T: Compact power with next-gen hardware

As per the leak, the OnePlus 15T will sport a 6.31-inch flat OLED display with a 1.5K resolution. The display is said to feature symmetrical bezels and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, a technology previously seen on higher-end OnePlus models.

At its core, the phone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, the same processor that will drive the standard OnePlus 15. This should ensure flagship-level performance for gaming, multitasking, and AI-driven features.

Interestingly, the prototype currently under testing reportedly carries model numbers starting with “7,” hinting at a massive 7,000mAh battery. If true, this would mark a significant leap for OnePlus’s compact lineup, giving the 15T a major advantage in endurance over rivals. The device will also likely support SuperVOOC fast charging, though details on wattage remain under wraps.

Durable design and flagship build

OnePlus 15T is said to come with an IP68-rated chassis, ensuring resistance against dust and water. While the exact materials and colour options are unknown, leaks suggest that OnePlus will continue its focus on minimalist aesthetics with a metal frame and matte glass finish.

Camera details remain scarce, but reports hint at the return of an ultra-wide sensor, addressing one of the key omissions in the OnePlus 13T. With image processing advancements expected from the new Snapdragon chip, photography enthusiasts can expect noticeable improvements in low-light and portrait performance.

Launch timeline and competition

Digital Chat Station claims the OnePlus 15T will be officially announced in the first half of 2026, making it one of the first compact flagships to launch next year. In markets like India, it may debut under the OnePlus 15s moniker, similar to how previous “T” models were regionally renamed.

With the OnePlus 15 India launch just around the corner and the 15T expected soon after, 2026 looks to be another ambitious year for OnePlus as it continues to balance performance, design, and value in its expanding premium lineup.