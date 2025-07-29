Astronomer CEO thanks team after viral kiss cam moment, says “we look forward…”: Read note

Astronomer's interim CEO and co-founder, Pete DeJoy, has taken to LinkedIn to share his thoughts after the kiss cam fiasco that affected the company earlier this month. Co-founder Pete DeJoy is acting as interim CEO.(Pete DeJoy/Airflow Summit)

His comments come after the former CEO, Andy Byron, was filmed hugging the company's head of HR, Kristen Cabot, during a kiss cam segment at a Coldplay concert. The footage took the internet by storm, sparking a wave of memes.

Andy Byron has since resigned, and more recently, Kristin Cabot, who served as Chief People Officer, has also stepped down.

Here’s What Pete DeJoy Said

In his LinkedIn post, DeJoy noted that the team at Astronomer proved they could support their customers and each other, coming together to support the company's mission "without missing a beat". He mentioned how grateful he was to work alongside such thoughtful and driven people and thanked employees for "showing what great teams are made of".

He added, "Your character and commitment do not go unnoticed.”

“I’d also like to thank the team at Maximum Effort for their remarkable work with our very temporary spokesperson. As Gwyneth Paltrow said, now it's time for us to return to what we do best: delivering game-changing results for our customers. We look forward to what this next chapter holds for Astronomer.”

What Role Did Gwyneth Paltrow Play?

After the Coldplay fiasco, Astronomer hired Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow as a temporary spokesperson. Coincidentally, Paltrow is the ex-wife of Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin.

In her role, she addressed several questions directed at the company in a short video. When faced with the question, "OMG, what the actual F?", Paltrow replied, “Yes, Astronomer is the best place to run Apache Airflow.”

She answered another query about how the company's social media team was faring by pivoting to announce that places were available for the company's upcoming conference.

