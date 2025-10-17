Asus ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X gaming handhelds go on sale in India: Price starts at…

Asus has launched its latest handheld gaming devices, the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X, in India. The new models aim to expand the company’s gaming portfolio by combining performance-focused hardware with a portable design. Developed in collaboration with Xbox, both devices are powered by AMD’s Ryzen Z Series processors and are designed for gamers who prefer flexibility and performance in one unit. Asus ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X gaming handhelds are now available in India.(Ijaj Khan - HT)

Asus ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X: Price and Availability

The ASUS ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X are now available through multiple retail channels across India. Buyers can purchase them at ASUS and ROG Exclusive Stores, Vijay Sales, and online platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and the ASUS eShop. The ROG Xbox Ally is priced at Rs. 69,990, while the more advanced ROG Xbox Ally X carries a price tag of Rs. 1,14,990.

Accessories and Connectivity Options

Asus has also rolled out several accessories designed to enhance portability and usability. These include:

ROG Bulwark Dock DG300, a 7-in-1 hub featuring HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, Ethernet, and audio ports, supporting up to 4K and 8K output.

BC3004 ROG Slash Sling Bag 4.0, a compact 8-litre PU leather travel bag with quick-access storage.

ROG Xbox Ally 2-in-1 Premium Case, a water-resistant protective case that doubles as a stand.

ROG Ranger Gaming Backpacks, available in capacities between 22L and 35L, feature multiple compartments for travel and gear organisation.

These accessories are intended to support gamers who frequently move between setups while maintaining connectivity and comfort.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X: Specifications and Key Features

Both the Asus ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X gaming handhelds come with a 7-inch Full HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, anti-reflective coating, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The devices are designed with textured grips and a palm rest for improved handling during extended gaming sessions.

The ROG Xbox Ally is powered by the AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor and includes 16GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, and a 60Wh battery. It weighs 670 grams. The ROG Xbox Ally X, equipped with the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, features 24GB RAM, 1TB internal storage, and an 80Wh battery, bringing the total weight to 715 grams.

Both devices run on Windows 11 Home, with a customised Xbox interface that offers a console-like layout at startup, allowing users to access games and settings directly without switching to the standard desktop mode.

Both the gaming handhelds run on Windows 11 Home but launch directly into an Xbox-optimized full-screen interface. This design choice lets users navigate their games and system features more like a console. Asus plans to roll out additional ROG-branded accessories in the coming weeks, which may support users who want an expanded setup for both home and mobile gaming.