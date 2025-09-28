Biggest offers on Asus laptops on Amazon Great Indian Festival: Up to 45% discount

Amazon Great Indian Festival is offering massive deals on Asus laptops with up to 45% discount across popular models. From high-performance gaming machines to lightweight laptops for students and professionals, this sale brings value, performance, and savings together. Hurry! The best Asus laptop deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival are about to run out of stock.

Power-packed models like the ASUS ROG Strix series and Vivobook lineup are available at unbeatable prices, making it the perfect time to invest in a reliable Intel laptop. With features like high-refresh displays, Intel Core Ultra processors, fast SSD storage, and long-lasting battery life, these laptops are designed to handle work, study, and entertainment efficiently while saving energy.

The sale also includes preloaded Microsoft Office and modern connectivity options, adding real value for buyers. Amazon Sale ensures smooth delivery, EMI options, and additional cashback offers, making these Asus laptop deals one of the best opportunities to get a premium device without stretching your budget.

The ASUS Vivobook 15 (2023) is a powerful yet lightweight laptop, perfect for students and professionals looking for efficiency and portability. Its Intel Core i3-1315U processor with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD delivers smooth performance for multitasking, office work, and online learning. The 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display offers clear visuals while reducing eye strain during long hours.

Integrated Intel UHD Graphics, fingerprint security, and preloaded Office 2021 boost productivity and convenience. Available with 51% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival, this model combines performance, durability, and value for users.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3-1315U, 6 cores, 8 threads, up to 4.5GHz RAM 8GB DDR4 3200MHz Storage 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD Display 15.6" FHD, 60Hz, 45% NTSC, Anti-glare Operating System Windows 11 Home + Office Home & Student 2021

The ASUS Chromebook CM14 is a lightweight, energy-efficient laptop designed for students, professionals, and casual users seeking portability and performance. Its Octa-Core MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB eMMC storage handles everyday tasks, browsing, and office work smoothly while consuming minimal energy.

Chrome OS with preloaded productivity tools makes work, study, and entertainment seamless. With 47% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival, this Chromebook offers unbeatable value.

Specifications Processor MediaTek Kompanio 520, Octa-Core, up to 2.05GHz RAM 8GB LPDDR4X Storage 128GB eMMC Display 14" FHD, 60Hz, 45% NTSC, Anti-glare Operating System Chrome OS

The ASUS Vivobook 15 (12th Gen) is designed for users who want reliable daily performance at great value. Powered by the Intel Core i3-1215U processor with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD, it handles multitasking, office work, and media smoothly. The 15.6-inch FHD display with anti-glare coating ensures comfortable viewing for long hours, while the lightweight 1.4kg design makes it easy to carry.

With 44% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival, this laptop is a top choice for students and professionals looking for the best Asus laptop deals.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3-1215U, 6 cores, up to 4.4GHz RAM 8GB DDR4 3200MHz Storage Storage: 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD Display 15.6" FHD, 60Hz, IPS-Level, Anti-Glare Operating System Windows 11 Home

The ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023) is built for productivity and everyday computing. Equipped with AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, it handles multitasking, office work, and media effortlessly.

Preloaded Windows 11 and Office 2021 support productivity, and Alexa built-in adds convenience for hands-free tasks. With 38% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, this laptop stands out as one of the best Asus laptop deals for students and professionals seeking value and efficiency.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 4 cores, up to 4.3GHz RAM 16GB DDR5 on board Storage 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD Display 15.6" FHD, 60Hz, Anti-Glare Operating System Windows 11 Home

The ASUS Vivobook Go 15 with Intel Celeron N4500 is designed for everyday productivity and reliable performance. Its 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD ensure smooth multitasking and fast access to files, while the 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display provides comfortable viewing for long work or study sessions.

Windows 11 Home paired with Microsoft 365 Basic and Office Home 2024 supports seamless office tasks and cloud storage. The built-in fingerprint sensor adds quick, secure login convenience.

Specifications Processor Intel Celeron N4500, 2 cores, up to 2.8GHz RAM 8GB DDR4 Storage 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD Display 15.6" FHD, 60Hz, Anti-Glare Operating System Windows 11 Home

The ASUS Vivobook Go 14 (2023) with AMD Ryzen 5 7520U is built for productivity, portability, and smooth everyday computing. Its 8GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD ensure quick file access and effortless multitasking.

Preloaded with Windows 11 Home, Office Home 2021, and a 1-year McAfee subscription, it supports seamless office tasks and cloud connectivity. Alexa Built-in adds hands-free convenience.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 4-core/8-thread, up to 4.3GHz RAM 8GB DDR5 Storage 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD Display 14" FHD, 60Hz, Anti-Glare Operating System Windows 11 Home

The ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED (2023) combines powerful performance with vibrant visuals for productivity and creativity. Its Intel Core i5-13500H processor paired with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD ensures smooth multitasking, fast app loading, and efficient workflow.

The 15.6-inch 2.8K OLED display with 120Hz refresh, 600nits brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 delivers crisp, colourful visuals for work, content creation, and entertainment. Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics and a 75WHr battery support long hours of use.

Specifications Processor Processor: Intel Core i5-13500H, 12 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.7GHz RAM 16GB LPDDR5 4800MHz Storage 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD Display 15.6" 2.8K OLED, 120Hz, 600nits, 100% DCI-P3 Operating System Windows 11 Home

The ASUS Vivobook Go 14 (2023) delivers a balance of power, portability, and productivity. Its AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor with 8GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD ensures smooth multitasking and fast file handling, ideal for students and professionals on the move.

The 14-inch FHD anti-glare display reduces eye strain and delivers clear visuals for work, video calls, or streaming. Alexa built-in adds convenience for hands-free commands.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 4-core/8-thread, up to 4.3GHz RAM 8GB DDR5 on board Storage 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD Display 14" FHD, 60Hz, Anti-glare, 250nits Operating System Windows 11 Home

Asus laptops Are Asus laptops good for gaming? Yes, Asus ROG and TUF series laptops are designed for high-performance gaming with powerful graphics and fast refresh rates.

Do Asus laptops come with Windows pre-installed? Most Asus laptops come with Windows 11 Home or Pro pre-installed, along with Microsoft Office options on select models.

How long does the battery last on Asus laptops? Battery life varies by model, but most Vivobook and Zenbook series laptops offer 6–12 hours, depending on usage.

Can I upgrade the RAM or storage? Some Asus laptops allow RAM and storage upgrades, especially in VivoBook and TUF series. Gaming laptops often have more options.

Are Asus laptops energy-efficient? Yes, Intel-powered Asus laptops consume less power while delivering high performance, helping reduce energy use during daily tasks.

