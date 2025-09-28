Biggest offers on Asus laptops on Amazon Great Indian Festival: Up to 45% discount
Published on: Sept 28, 2025 07:30 pm IST
Save up to 45% on Asus laptops during Amazon Great Indian Festival, with high performance, energy savings, and unbeatable deals.
Highest discountASUS Vivobook 15 (2023), Intel Core i3-1315U 13th Gen, 15.6 (39.62 cms) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Fingerprint/Silver/1.7 kg), X1504VA-NJ324WS View Details
₹34,096
Best value for moneyASUS Chromebook CM14, Octa-Core MediaTek Kompanio 520, 14 (32.46 Cms) FHD, Thin and Light Chromebook (8GB RAM/128GB eMMC Storage/Chrome OS/Gray/1.45 Kg), CM1402CM2A-NK0129 View Details
₹22,990
Best Asus laptopASUS Vivobook 15,12th Gen,Intel Core i3-1215U (Intel UHD iGPU/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/14 Inch/60Hz/Chiclet Keyboard/42WHrs/Windows 11/Office 2021/Cool Silver/1.40 kg) X1504ZA-NJ322WS View Details
₹30,990
ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Mixed Black, 1.63KG, E1504FA-NJ542WS, Alexa Built-in, Thin & Light Laptop View Details
₹37,990
ASUS Vivobook Go 15, Intel Celeron N4500, Fingerprint Sensor (Intel HD iGPU/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/60Hz/42WHrs/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Star Black/1.57 kg) E510KA-EJ9011WS View Details
₹23,990
ASUS Vivobook Go 14 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14/35.56cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Silver, 1.38KG, E1404FA-NK521WS, Alexa Built-in, Thin & Light Laptop View Details
₹34,850
ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED (2023), Intel Core EVO i5-13500H, 13th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 2.8K OLED 120Hz, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Blue, 1.7KG, S5504VA-MA541WS, Iris Xe, 75WHr Laptop View Details
₹84,457
ASUS Vivobook Go 14 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14/35.56cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Silver, 1.38KG, E1404FA-NK521WS, Alexa Built-in, Thin & Light Laptop View Details
₹34,850
