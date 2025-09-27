5 best offers shortlisted on MacBook Air on Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Up to 30% off on top models

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to bring home a MacBook Air, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is the perfect chance. Known for its sleek design, powerful performance, and reliable ecosystem, the MacBook Air remains one of the most popular choices for professionals, students, and creators alike. Flipkart Big Billion Days are live with huge discounts on Apple MacBook Air! Check out the best deals.(AI Generated)

With prices dropping by up to 30%, this sale makes owning a premium Apple laptop more affordable than ever. From the latest models with the Apple M2 chip to earlier editions that still deliver top-notch efficiency, buyers can explore a variety of options that balance style, speed, and durability.

We’ve shortlisted the 5 best MacBook Air deals that you simply can’t miss during this festive season. Each option offers excellent value, making it easier to choose the right model for your work, learning, or entertainment needs. Read on to discover the top offers available right now.

The Apple MacBook Air M2 (MLXY3HN/A) is one of the top MacBook Air deals you can grab during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. Priced at ₹67,990 after 31% discount, this Apple MacBook on discount offers a sleek design, stunning 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, and long-lasting 18-hour battery life.

Powered by the Apple M2 chip with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD, it delivers seamless multitasking and performance. Don’t miss this premium Apple laptop during the Flipkart Sale.

Specifications Processor Apple M2 Chip RAM 8 GB Unified Memory Storage 256 GB SSD Display 13.6-inch Liquid Retina, 2560 x 1664 pixels Battery Up to 18 hours

The Apple MacBook Air M3 (MC8J4HN/A) is now available at a special price of ₹89,990 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. With a 21% discount, this Apple MacBook on discount offers superb performance powered by the latest M3 chip. It comes with 16GB unified memory, 256GB SSD, and macOS Sequoia for smooth multitasking.

The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display and four-speaker sound system make it perfect for work, study, and entertainment. Grab this premium Apple deal now on Flipkart Sale.

Specifications Processor Apple M3 Chip RAM 16 GB Unified Memory Storage 256 GB SSD Display 13.6-inch Liquid Retina, 2560 x 1664 pixels Battery Up to 18 hours

The Apple MacBook Air M3 (MXCU3HN/A) is a premium choice now available at ₹1,13,990 with 15% off during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. Offering smooth performance with the Apple M3 chip, 16GB unified memory, and 512GB SSD, this Apple MacBook on discount is built for multitasking, creativity, and productivity.

The 13-inch Liquid Retina display, immersive four-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio, and up to 18-hour battery life make it a standout in the latest MacBook Air deals on Flipkart Sale.

Specifications Processor Apple M3 Chip RAM 16 GB Unified Memory Storage 512 GB SSD Display 13-inch Liquid Retina, 2560 x 1664 pixels Battery Up to 18 hours

The Apple MacBook Air M2 (MLY33HN/A) in Midnight colour is now available at ₹67,990 with 24% off during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. This Apple MacBook on discount is powered by the Apple M2 chip, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD for smooth multitasking and performance.

Its 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display delivers stunning visuals, while the slim 1.24 kg design makes it highly portable. With up to 18 hours of battery backup, this MacBook Air deal is perfect for work, study, or entertainment.

Specifications Processor Apple M2 Chip RAM Storage: 256 GB SSD Display 13.6-inch Liquid Retina, 2560 x 1664 pixels Battery Up to 18 hours

The Apple MacBook Air M2 (MLY43HN/A) in Midnight is available at ₹79,990 with 27% off during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. This Apple MacBook on discount features the powerful M2 chip, 8GB unified memory, and 512GB SSD, making it a great pick for multitasking and storage-heavy users.

With its 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, lightweight 1.24 kg body, and up to 18-hour battery backup, this MacBook Air deal is one of the most attractive offers on Flipkart Sale.

Specifications Processor Apple M2 Chip RAM 8 GB Unified Memory Storage 512 GB SSD Battery Up to 18 hours Display 13.6-inch Liquid Retina, 2560 x 1664 pixels

MacBook Air deals on Flipkart Is the MacBook Air good for students? Yes, its lightweight design, long battery life, and smooth performance make it ideal for students.

Can the MacBook Air handle heavy tasks? The latest M1 and M2 chip models can manage multitasking, coding, design, and light video editing with ease.

Does the MacBook Air have good battery life? Yes, depending on the model, it offers up to 15–18 hours of battery backup on a single charge.

Is the MacBook Air suitable for office work? Absolutely. It’s perfect for presentations, emails, video calls, and productivity tools like MS Office and Google Workspace.

Does the MacBook Air support gaming? It can handle casual gaming well, but it isn’t designed for high-end gaming compared to dedicated gaming laptops.

