Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 Sale begins tonight: Best smartwatch deals from Apple, Samsung and more

The Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 Sale officially begins tonight, and smartwatch lovers are in for a treat. With massive discounts lined up, this year’s sale is the perfect opportunity to grab the latest wearables at prices that are hard to ignore. The countdown for the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is over and smartwatch deals go live tonight.

From premium brands like Apple and Samsung to popular choices like Noise, boAt, and Fire-Boltt, the sale is packed with options across every budget. Whether you want advanced health tracking, stylish designs, or long-lasting battery life, Flipkart’s blockbuster smartwatch deals are designed to meet every need.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 features a slim, lightweight design with premium materials and advanced fitness tracking. Boasting a 1.47-inch Super AMOLED display, this smartwatch offers rich visuals and is protected by sapphire crystal for added durability. The Exynos W1000 processor ensures smooth performance, while the device runs on Wear OS 6 with One UI 8 Watch, delivering new AI-powered health features and seamless integration into the Samsung ecosystem.

Specifications Display 1.47-inch Super AMOLED, 480 x 480 pixels, Sapphire Crystal Processor Exynos W1000, 3nm, Penta-core RAM/Storage 2 GB RAM, 32 GB storage Battery 435 mAh, fast wireless charging Protection 5ATM + IP68/MIL-STD-810H

Google Pixel Watch 3 introduces a larger, brighter Actua display and enhanced health features, including unique motion-sensing for fitness and the innovative Loss of Pulse Detection for emergencies. The watch is controlled by a fast chipset and integrates Google’s ecosystem deeply, supporting features like smart home controls and advanced notifications. This 45mm version maximizes on-wrist info and visibility, perfect for those focused on detailed health monitoring and connectivity.

Specifications Display 1.4-inch AMOLED, 45mm, 320 ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 RAM/Storage 2 GB RAM, 32 GB storage Battery 420 mAh (up to 36 hours) OS Wear OS 5/Fitbit integration

The Samsung Galaxy Watch7 44mm LTE is designed for those who need connectivity and durable performance. Equipped with a 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display (480x480 pixels), durable sapphire glass, and an aluminum frame, it delivers bright visuals under any lighting. With LTE support, users can stay connected without a phone, while a powerful Exynos W1000 chip ensures smooth operation for notifications, health tracking, and more.

Features such as BioActive Sensors, SpO2, BP, ECG, and fall detection appeal to fitness-conscious users, while GPS and MIL-STD-810H-rated durability suit outdoor enthusiasts. Fast eSIM connectivity, IP68 and 5ATM water resistance, and 40-hour battery make the Watch7 a versatile smartwatch for work, play, and health.

Specifications Display 1.5-inch Super AMOLED, 480 x 480 pixels, Sapphire Glass Processor Exynos W1000, 3nm, Penta-core RAM/Storage 2 GB RAM, 32 GB storage Battery 425 mAh (up to 40 hours with typical use) Connectivity LTE/eSIM, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi

Apple Watch Series 10 GPS + Cellular, measuring 46mm, pushes design and health tracking to new heights. The 1.96-inch LTPO OLED touchscreen ensures vivid visuals, high brightness, and always-on functionality. With the latest S10 chip and 64 GB of storage, performance is swift and reliable for both fitness and productivity.

Features include comprehensive health sensors (ECG, heart rate, blood oxygen), IP6X and 50m water resistance, and new gesture controls for easy navigation. Cellular support means on-the-go connectivity, while the stylish Jet Black Aluminium case and Ink Sport Loop combine for a distinctive, premium look and comfort.

Specifications Display 1.96-inch LTPO OLED, 496 x 416 pixels, 2,000 nits Processor Apple S10 64-bit dual-core RAM/Storage 64 GB internal storage Battery Up to 36 hours (power mode), 327 mAh Connectivity GPS + Cellular, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic revives the signature rotating bezel, blending a tactile premium feel with superb hardware. This 46mm watch comes with a 1.34-inch Super AMOLED display, Exynos W1000 chip, and 64 GB storage—twice that of the standard Watch 8. Rich sensor integration, including advanced BioActive, 3D Hall, and temperature sensors, amplify its wellness suite.

It sports a sapphire crystal cover, fast wireless charging, as well as robust water and dust resistance, ensuring all-day reliability. AI-powered wellness features, integrated GPS, and full compatibility with Samsung Health make it both functional and stylish for serious watch enthusiasts.

Specifications Display 1.34-inch Super AMOLED, 438 x 438 pixels, Sapphire Crystal Processor Exynos W1000, 3nm RAM/Storage 2 GB RAM, 64 GB storage Battery 445 mAh, fast wireless charging Features Rotating bezel, advanced BioActive sensor

The Huawei GT 5 Pro 46mm stands out for its robust titanium build and premium sapphire crystal. Its 1.43-inch AMOLED display provides crisp clarity, and 14-day battery life means fewer charges needed. Packed with sensors—accelerometer, gyroscope, ECG, heart rate, barometer, and temperature—it excels for pro-level sports and health tracking.

Bluetooth support, built-in maps, and deep dive readiness (40m free diving) bring advanced outdoor function. IP68 and 5ATM make it highly durable, while HarmonyOS ensures fluid utility and compatibility with Android and iOS devices.

Specifications Display 1.43-inch AMOLED, 466 x 466 pixels Material Titanium alloy case, sapphire crystal glass Battery 524 mAh, up to 14 days typical use Sensors ECG, heart rate, barometer, temperature, built-in GPS Resistance 5ATM/IP68, 40m free diving, wireless charging

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is a stylish, lightweight smartwatch engineered for daily wellness, connectivity, and performance. The 40mm model features a 1.57-inch LTPO OLED Retina display and Apple’s S8 chip for fast and efficient operation. It supports advanced motion sensors, high-g accelerometer, and an always-on altimeter, ensuring robust tracking for everyday movement, health stats, and workouts.

The watch remains water-resistant up to 50m, supports emergency SOS, and works seamlessly with iOS devices. With its elegant denim sport band, it's both fashionable and functional for anyone seeking a balanced smartwatch experience.

Specifications Display 1.57-inch LTPO OLED, 324 x 394 pixels Processor Apple S8 chip Battery 296 mAh, up to 18 hours Resistance Water resistant 50m, swimproof Compatibility iOS, GPS-only

The CMF by Nothing Watch Pro 2 is a sleek budget-friendly smartwatch with a 1.32-inch AMOLED display, delivering vibrant visuals, 620 nits brightness, and 60Hz refresh rate. Its lightweight aluminum body incorporates removable 22mm straps, Bluetooth 5.3 for calls, and five-satellite GPS for accurate tracking.

Features like gesture controls, 3D warmup guide, 120+ sports modes, and auto-brightness target active users. The 305mAh battery yields up to 11 days of typical use, while its IP68 rating ensures dust and water resistance. Built for fitness and convenience at an accessible price.

Specifications Display 1.32-inch AMOLED, 466 x 466 pixels, 620 nits, 60Hz Battery 305 mAh, up to 11 days typical use Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, call function Sensors Heart rate, SpO2, auto sleep, gesture control Resistance IP68 (dust & water)

The Google Pixel Watch 2 refines the experience with a streamlined 41mm case, 1.2-inch AMOLED display, and 2 GB RAM/32 GB storage. Powered by Snapdragon W5 Gen 1, it provides all-day performance and health insights, including ECG, SpO2, advanced heart rate and stress tracking (cEDA sensor), and in-depth Fitbit integration.

Water-resistant (5ATM/IP68) and supporting fast charging, it connects via Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi, and LTE (optional). Always-on display, Google Maps, Wallet, Google Assistant, and emergency SOS make it a smart everyday companion for Android users, blending fashion and function.

Specifications Display 1.2-inch AMOLED, 450 x 450 pixels, always-on Processor Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 RAM/Storage 2 GB RAM, 32 GB storage Battery 306 mAh, up to 24 hours Protection 5ATM/IP68, Corning Gorilla Glass 5

The Withings ScanWatch 2 is a unique hybrid smartwatch, combining classic analog styling with powerful digital health technology. It offers 1-lead ECG, SpO2 monitoring, heart health insights, and 30-day battery life in its compact, elegant form. The 0.63-inch monochrome OLED ensures low-light visibility for notifications and key alerts, while the sapphire crystal and 5ATM water resistance make it durable for daily wear.

Automatic activity detection, sleep tracking, and continuous heart rate monitoring provide a comprehensive health overview. The watch supports Android and iOS, is lightweight (34.6g for the 38mm), and comes with a discreet yet informative small display, all blending style and substance.

Specifications Display 0.63-inch monochrome OLED, 120 x 120 pixels Sensors ECG, SpO2, heart rate, temperature, accelerometer Battery Up to 30 days (hybrid use) Water Resistance 5ATM (50m) Compatibility Android 9+/iOS 5+

FAQs on best smartwatch When does the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 Sale begin? The sale begins tonight, bringing huge discounts across categories.

Are smartwatch deals live from day one? Yes, smartwatch offers go live as soon as the sale starts tonight.

Which smartwatch brands are available in this sale? Apple, Samsung, Noise, boAt, Fire-Boltt and more are included.

Do smartwatch deals include warranty? Yes, all smartwatches sold during the sale come with official brand warranties.

Can I combine smartwatch deals with bank offers? Yes, you can stack sale discounts with bank offers and exchange benefits.

