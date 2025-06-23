ASUS unveils TUF and ROG 2025 gaming laptops lineup in India - All details

ASUS has launched its latest 2025 lineup of TUF and ROG gaming laptops in India. The newly launched models include the TUF Gaming F16, TUF Gaming A16, ROG Strix G16, and Zephyrus G14, and come equipped with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards and processors from Intel and AMD. These devices are designed to appeal to a wide range of users, including entry-level gamers, enthusiasts, and content creators. Let’s take a closer look at their prices and what ASUS has to offer. ASUS has launched its updated 2025 TUF and ROG gaming laptops in India with new hardware.(ASUS)

ASUS 2025 TUF and ROG Gaming Laptops: Price and Availability

The new laptops are now available for purchase through both online and offline retail channels across India. The TUF Gaming F16 is available at a starting price of Rs. 1,44,990, while the TUF Gaming A16 starts at Rs. 1,69,990. The ROG Strix G16 also starts at Rs. 1,69,990 and is currently available on multiple e-commerce platforms. The Zephyrus G14 is priced from Rs. 1,84,990.

ASUS TUF Gaming F16 Gaming Laptop: Key Features

The TUF Gaming F16 focuses on durability and performance for entry-level gamers. It offers up to an Intel Core i7-14650HX processor paired with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 5070 GPU. The laptop comes with a 16-inch IPS display featuring 2.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. Users can configure up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB Gen5 SSD for storage. The design maintains a clean look with an RGB keyboard.

TUF Gaming A16: Key Specifications

The TUF Gaming A16 shares its chassis with the F16 but runs on AMD processors instead of Intel. This model can be equipped with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX CPU and the same NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card. It also includes a 16-inch 2.5K IPS panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. The A16 comes with 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, with options to upgrade memory and storage.

ASUS ROG Strix G16

For gamers seeking more power, the ROG Strix G16 features an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 GPU. It's 16-inch IPS display offers 2.5K resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour coverage, and 500 nits of brightness. The design features per-key RGB lighting to enhance its gaming appeal.

ROG Zephyrus G14: Key Features

The ROG Zephyrus G14 targets content creators and users who require both performance and colour accuracy. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 2700 processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 GPU. The device features a 14-inch OLED display with 3K resolution, suitable for editing, media and entertainment purposes.