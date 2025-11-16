AWS launches AI “Meeting Simulator” to train workers for stressful jobs

Many workers entering new roles face real pressure when they join their first team meeting. AWS now wants to ease that transition by offering a digital space where people can practice the skills they need before they ever sit at a conference table. AWS is launching a tool that lets workers practice real office meetings with AI before starting.(REUTERS)

Amazon Web Services has introduced a meeting simulator as part of its growing library of AI-driven training tools. The company says the new feature will help workers build communication skills that are becoming central in office roles. The meeting simulator sits within AWS Skill Builder, which now hosts more than 200 free AI courses for learners at different levels.

The simulator invites participants to engage in role-play sessions with AI personas. Users can choose to speak or type during the interaction and receive immediate feedback. The system reviews how well they asked questions, explained ideas, and responded to objections. AWS says this setup can help learners practice before they face similar situations at the workplace.

Changing Job Demands

The company presents the simulator as a hands-on way to prepare for changing job demands. According to new findings from the World Economic Forum, as much as 40% of core job skills may shift by 2030. AWS states that workers who develop AI-related skills could also see higher earnings, estimating potential salary gains of about 47%.

To support these efforts, AWS plans to issue microcredentials that confirm both knowledge and task-based abilities. The company says these recognitions will sit alongside AWS Certifications and offer a fuller view of a worker’s capabilities.

With more and more organisations introducing upskilling programmes, AWS is aiming to stand out by offering a tool that mirrors real-life interactions. The meeting simulator gives learners a controlled setting to build confidence and prepare for future roles through repeated practice.