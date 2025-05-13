Beat the heat sustainably: Save up to 46% on energy efficient Atomberg fans in Amazon sale

Escape the rising temperatures with a smart and sustainable solution! The Amazon sale brings you incredible savings, up to 46% off on Atomberg's range of energy-efficient fans. These BEE 5-star rated marvels, like the Renesa Enzel and Studio Smart+, not only deliver high air delivery but also help you save significantly on your electricity bills. Cool deals alert. Save big on energy-efficient Atomberg fans this summer.

Enjoy the convenience of remote control and, in some models, integrated IoT features for seamless smart home integration. With LED indicators and a focus on durability backed by warranties, including extended options on select models like the Studio Smart+, upgrade to an Atomberg fan this summer for efficient cooling and long-term savings.

Looking for a top-notch fan that won't send your electricity bill sky-high? The Atomberg Renesa Enzel is a cracking choice. As pioneers in BLDC tech, Atomberg has crafted this 5-star rated fan to seriously cut down your energy use – we're talking savings of up to 65%! It shifts a good amount of air quietly and even has a handy remote for easy control of speed, boost mode, and timers. The LED indicator gives you a clear heads-up on the settings too.

Specifications Air Delivery 225 CMM Energy Consumption 35W (at top speed) Noise Level Less than 57 dB Warranty 3 Years Click Here to Buy atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control

Fancy a fan that’s easy on the wallet and the environment? The Atomberg Efficio Alpha is a smart pick. Thanks to its BLDC motor, this 5-star rated fan uses a mere 28W at top speed, saving you up to 65% on electricity compared to regular fans. It chucks out a good breeze and comes with a simple remote for adjusting speed and activating handy modes like boost and sleep. Plus, it keeps spinning at the same speed even if the voltage dips a bit. Part of the best Atomberg fans for efficient and reliable cooling.

Specifications Air Delivery 230 CMM Energy Consumption 28W (at speed 5) Warranty 1 + 1 Year (on registration) Speed 365 RPM (at top speed) Click Here to Buy atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control

The Atomberg Renesa Smart offers a clever way to cool your home efficiently. This 5-star rated BLDC fan consumes a mere 28W at its highest speed, translating to significant energy savings of up to 65%. Beyond its energy efficiency, this fan boasts impressive IoT capabilities, allowing for control via a dedicated app and voice commands through Alexa and Google Home. It also includes a user-friendly remote for straightforward adjustments. With its sleek design and high air delivery, the Renesa Smart stands out as one of the best Atomberg fans for a modern, energy-conscious household.

Specifications Air Delivery 235 CMM Energy Consumption 28W (at speed 5) Warranty 2 + 1 Year (on registration) Speed 360 RPM (at top speed) Click Here to Buy atomberg Renesa Smart 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with IoT & Remote

The Atomberg Studio Smart+ offers a blend of efficient cooling and smart technology for your home. This 5-star rated BLDC fan uses just 28W at its top speed, resulting in significant energy savings of up to 65%. Its integrated IoT features allow for convenient control via a dedicated app, offering seamless operation. A user-friendly remote is also included for easy adjustments. The fan's modern design, complete with LED indicators, adds a touch of elegance to your living space. As part of the best Atomberg fans range, it provides high air delivery and energy efficiency.

Specifications Air Delivery 224 CMM Energy Consumption 28W (at speed 5) Warranty 2 + 1 Year (on registration) Speed 360 RPM (at top speed) Click Here to Buy atomberg Studio Smart+ 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with IoT & Remote | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2+1 Year Warranty (Earth Brown)

The Atomberg Renesa offers an energy-efficient and stylish cooling solution for your home. This 5-star rated BLDC fan consumes just 28W at its highest speed, leading to substantial electricity savings of up to 65%. It delivers a high volume of air and comes with a convenient remote control for adjusting speed and activating features like boost mode and timers. The fan's sleek, modern design with LED indicators will complement your room's decor. As one of the best Atomberg fans, it ensures consistent performance even during voltage fluctuations.

Specifications Air Delivery 235 CMM Energy Consumption 28W (at speed 5) Warranty 2 + 1 Year (on registration) Speed 360 RPM (at top speed) Click Here to Buy atomberg Renesa 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control

The Atomberg Aris Starlight: cool breeze, silent operation, and mood lighting all in one. This smart BLDC fan boasts an underlight with three colour tones, energy-sipping 39W consumption, and app/voice control. Its sleek design and quiet performance make it a unique choice for modern homes. Part of the best Atomberg fans for innovative cooling.

Specifications Air Delivery 250 CMM Energy Consumption 39W Warranty 2 + 1 Year Speed 280 RPM Click Here to Buy atomberg Aris Starlight 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Underlight, IoT & Remote Control | Smart Fan with Noiseless Operation (Marble White)

The Atomberg Renesa+ offers efficient cooling with a touch of natural elegance. This 5-star BLDC fan uses only 28W, saving up to 65% on energy. Enjoy high air delivery, remote control convenience, and consistent speed even with voltage dips. Its wooden finish blades and LED indicators add a stylish touch.

Specifications Air Delivery 235 CMM Energy Consumption 28W Warranty 2 + 1 Year Speed 360 RPM Click Here to Buy atomberg Renesa+ 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2+1 Year Warranty (Golden Oakwood)

The newly launched Atomberg Renesa Elite offers a blend of style and efficiency for modern homes. This 5-star BLDC fan consumes only 35W, saving up to 65% on energy. Its unique design features a transparent diffuser and highlight ring, complemented by a handy remote with a moonbeam night light. Enjoy consistent airflow, quiet operation, and a 3-year warranty. Free installation makes it a breeze to set up. It’s one of the best Atomberg fans for a contemporary and energy-conscious lifestyle.

Specifications Air Delivery 230 CMM Energy Consumption 35W Warranty 3 Years Noise Level Less than 57 dB Click Here to Buy atomberg Renesa Elite 1200mm 5-star BLDC fan, Remote Ceiling Fan for Home, High Air Delivery, Free Installation, 3-Year Warranty, Newly launched in 2025 (Midnight Black)

The Atomberg Renesa 1400mm offers efficient cooling for larger rooms. This 5-star BLDC fan consumes just 28W, saving up to 65% on energy bills. Enjoy high air delivery, remote control convenience, and consistent speed even during voltage fluctuations. Its matte brown finish and LED indicators add a touch of modern style. Plus, a 3-year warranty ensures peace of mind.

Specifications Air Delivery 250 CMM Energy Consumption 28W Warranty 2 + 1 Year Speed 290 RPM Click Here to Buy atomberg Renesa 1400mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 3 Year Warranty (Matte Brown)

The Atomberg Ameza offers a classic design with modern energy efficiency for your home. This 5-star rated BLDC fan consumes only 35W at top speed, saving up to 65% on electricity. Enjoy high air delivery, quiet operation, and convenient remote control for speed, boost, and timers. The LED indicator provides clear feedback on settings. As a bestseller from the best Atomberg fans, it's a reliable and efficient choice.

Specifications Air Delivery 230 CMM Energy Consumption 35W Warranty 2 Years Noise Level Less than 57 dB Click Here to Buy atomberg Ameza 1200mm Classic BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote | 5 star | High Air Delivery | LED Speed Indicator | Low Noise | Classic Design with Power Saving | 2-Year Warranty (Gloss White)

How much energy can buyers save with Atomberg fans compared to regular fans?

Atomberg fans, with their BLDC technology, boast up to 65% energy savings compared to traditional induction motor fans. This translates to significantly lower electricity bills over the fan's lifespan, making them an economical choice for long-term use.

Are Atomberg fans durable and do they offer good warranty coverage?

Atomberg, a pioneer in BLDC fans, often uses high-quality components and offers warranties, sometimes extending up to 3 years on certain models. Their BLDC motors also tend to have a longer lifespan due to less wear and tear.

What are the key smart features that make Atomberg fans a convenient choice for modern homes?

Many Atomberg fans come equipped with smart IR remotes for easy control of speed, modes, and timers. Select models offer IoT features with app and voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant, adding a layer of modern convenience.

Are Atomberg fans noisy, and what is their air delivery performance like?

Atomberg fans are designed for quiet operation, often below 57 dB, which is significantly quieter than regular fans. Despite their low noise, they provide high air delivery, ensuring effective cooling and comfortable airflow throughout the room.

Top 3 features of the best Atomberg fans

Best Atomberg fans Sweep Size (mm) Energy Rating Key Features Atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan (Gloss White) 1200 5 Star BLDC Motor, Remote Control, High Air Delivery, LED Indicators, 3-Year Warranty Atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan (Gloss Brown) 1200 5 Star BLDC Motor, Remote Control, High Air Delivery, LED Indicators, 2-Year Warranty Atomberg Renesa Smart 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan (Midnight Black) 1200 5 Star BLDC Motor, IoT & Remote, High Air Delivery, LED Indicators Atomberg Studio Smart+ 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan (Earth Brown) 1200 5 Star BLDC Motor, IoT & Remote, High Air Delivery, LED Indicators, 2+1 Year Warranty Atomberg Renesa 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan (Gloss White) 1200 5 Star BLDC Motor, Remote Control, High Air Delivery, LED Indicators, 3-Year Warranty Atomberg Aris Starlight 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan (Marble White) 1200 5 Star BLDC Motor, Underlight, IoT & Remote, Noiseless Operation Atomberg Renesa+ 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan (Golden Oakwood) 1200 5 Star BLDC Motor, Remote Control, High Air Delivery, LED Indicators, 2+1 Year Warranty Atomberg Renesa Elite 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan (Midnight Black) 1200 5 Star BLDC Motor, Remote Control, High Air Delivery, Free Installation, 3-Year Warranty Atomberg Renesa 1400mm BLDC Ceiling Fan (Matte Brown) 1400 5 Star BLDC Motor, Remote Control, High Air Delivery, LED Indicators, 3-Year Warranty Atomberg Ameza 1200mm Classic BLDC Ceiling Fan (Gloss White) 1200 5 Star BLDC Motor, Remote Control, High Air Delivery, LED Speed Indicator, Low Noise, 2-Year Warranty

FAQs on Atomberg fans How much do Atomberg fans save on electricity? They save up to 65% compared to regular fans.

Are Atomberg fans built to last? Yes, BLDC motors reduce wear, increasing lifespan.

Do Atomberg fans offer smart controls? Many have remotes; some offer app and voice control.

Are Atomberg fans noisy during operation? They operate quietly, often below 57 dB.

What is the air delivery like for Atomberg fans? They provide high air delivery for effective cooling.

