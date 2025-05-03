Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 offers up to 60% off on Crompton, Atomberg, Orient, Havells and Bajaj ceiling fans

ByAmit Rahi
May 03, 2025 05:00 PM IST

Enjoy up to 60% off on ceiling fans from Crompton, Atomberg and more. Avail credit card discounts, cashback and EMI during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan | Point Anywhere Remote Control | BEE 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient | Superior Air Delivery | Anti-Rust | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | Opal White View Details checkDetails

₹2,205

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton HIGHSPEED AMEO 1200mm (48 inch) Ceiling Fan (Opal White) Star rated energy efficient fan View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Highspeed Diego 1200 mm Designer Ceiling Fan | BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient | Active Power Technology | Anti-Rust | Upto 50% Less Heating | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | Opal White View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Surebreeze Optimus 1200 mm Ceiling Fan | BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient | Active Power Technology | Anti-Rust | Upto 50% Less Heating | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | Shimmer Carbon View Details checkDetails

₹2,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Energion Nucleoid 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan | Remote Control | BEE 5 Star Energy Rated | High Air Delivery | 4 Years Manufacturer Warranty | Ivory View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton SUREBREEZE MONTANIA 1200 mm (48 inch) Ceiling Fan (Opal White) Star rated energy efficient fans View Details checkDetails

₹2,010

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton HIGHSPEED HS PLUS 1200 mm (48 inch) Ceiling Fan (Brown) Star rated energy efficient fans View Details checkDetails

₹2,219

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Energion HS 1200 mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 Star Energy Rating | ActivBLDC Technology | Anti-Rust | Superior Air Delivery | 5 Year Manufacturer Warranty | Brown View Details checkDetails

₹2,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Crompton Briz Air 900MM Ceiling Fan, Opal White View Details checkDetails

₹2,039.3

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Renesa Smart 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with IoT & Remote | Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | Ceiling fan for Living Room | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators (Brown & Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2 Year Warranty (Gloss White) View Details checkDetails

₹2,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Ameza 1200mm Classic BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote | 5 star | High Air Delivery | LED Speed Indicator | Low Noise | Classic Design with Power Saving | 2-Year Warranty(Gloss Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Renesa Prime 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan Compatible with Regulators | Without Remote | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicator (Gloss Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Renesa+ 1400mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 3 Year Warranty (Golden Oakwood) View Details checkDetails

₹5,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Studio+ 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2+1 Year Warranty (Earth Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Aris Starlight 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Underlight, IoT & Remote Control | Smart Fan with Noiseless Operation (Marble White) View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Renesa 1400mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 3 Year Warranty (Gloss White) View Details checkDetails

₹3,849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

atomberg Renesa 900mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2+1 Year Warranty (Midnight Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric Apex-FX 1200mm Ceiling Fan for Home| BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Fan| Rust Resistant | Strong and Powerful Motor | 2 Years Warranty by Orient | Blue - Pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric Uniquely Designed I Tome Pro 1200 mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote | LED Indicator Lights, 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient Fan | High Air Delivery, 3 Years Warranty by Orient - Space Grey View Details checkDetails

₹3,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric Newly launched 1200 mm Uno BLDC | BLDC energy saving ceiling fan with Remote |BEE 5-star rated | Saves up to 50% on electricity bills | 3-year warranty by Orient | Glacier Grey View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC | BLDC energy saving ceiling fan with Remote |BEE 5-star rated | Saves up to 50% on electricity bills | 3-year warranty by Orient | White, pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric 1200 mm Laurel| 100% Copper motor| High-speed ceiling fan | Rust-proof Aluminium blades| Decorative ring & trims| 2 years warranty| White, pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹2,549

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric 1200 mm Aerosense| Smart fan with IoT & Remote| BLDC fan with underlight| Save up to 50% on electricity bills| BEE 5-star rated| 5-year warranty| Tangerine Brown View Details checkDetails

₹8,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric Aeroquiet 1200 mm Noiseless Premium Ceiling Fan for Home | 18-pole strong motor |2 Years Warranty by Orient |White, Pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹6,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric Wendy 1200mm BEE Star Rated Ceiling Fan (Azure Blue, Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹3,679

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric Subaris 1300mm Underlight Ceiling Fan with Remote | 100% Copper Motor | High Air Speed and Delivery | Antique Copper View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Orient Electric’s 1200mm I Tome Plus| BLDC energy saving ceiling fan | BEE 5-star rated | Ceiling fan with LED lights | Saves up to 50% on electricity bills | 3-year warranty | Smoke Brown, pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells 1200mm Ambrose Slim BLDC Ceiling Fan | Premium Finish Decorative Fan, Remote Control, High Air Delivery | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving | 2+1* Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Elegant White) View Details checkDetails

₹3,010

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells 1200Mm Ambrose Bldc Motor Ceiling Fan|Premium Matt Finish, Decorative Fan, Remote Control, High Air Delivery|5 Stars Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2 Yr Warranty|(Pack Of 1, Copper) View Details checkDetails

₹3,019

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells FAB BLDC PRO I 1200 mm Decorative Ceiling Fan with 100% Pure Copper| Remote Controlled | Watt: 30|Air Flow: 225 cmm|Speed: 350 RPM|2 Years Warranty (Denim Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹3,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells 1200mm Mozel ES Ceiling Fan | Best in class base fan,High Air Delivery, Energy Saving, 100% Pure Copper Motor | 2 Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Elegant White) View Details checkDetails

₹1,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells 1200mm Elio BLDC Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2+1* Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Smoke Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹3,349

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells 1200mm Tejas ES Ceiling Fan | High Speed, High Air Delivery | Strong & Powerful Copper motor, Air Delivery: 218 m³/min, RPM: 370, 2 Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹1,700

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells 1200Mm Ambrose Es Ceiling Fan|Premium Matt Finish,Decorative Fan,Elegant Looks,High Air Delivery,Energy Saving,100% Pure Copper Motor|2 Year Warranty By Brand|3.8 stars,(Pack Of 1,Copper) View Details checkDetails

₹2,149

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells 1200mm Ambrose BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2 Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Gold Mist Wood) View Details checkDetails

₹3,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells 1200mm Ambrose ES Ceiling Fan|Premium Finish, Deco. Fan, Elegant Looks, High Air Delivery, Energy Saving, 100% Pure Copper Motor|2 Year Warranty by Brand (Pack of 1, Cola Espresso Brown)1 Star View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells FAB BLDC I 1200 mm Decorative Ceiling Fan with 100% Pure Copper | Remot Controlled | Watt: 30|Air Flow: 225 cmm|Speed: 350 RPM|2 Years Warranty (Denim Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Stealth Air The most silent BLDC fan with Premium Look and Finish, 1200mm BLDC motor and Remote Controlled Ceiling Fan (Pearl White, Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹7,039

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj Frore 1200mm Ceiling Fan (Brown) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj Energos 12DC5R 1200MM Silent BLDC Ceiling Fan | 5-Stars Rated Ceiling Fans for Home | Remote Control | Upto 65% Energy Saving | High Speed | Silent Operation | 2-Yrs Warranty 【Matt Ivory】 View Details checkDetails

₹2,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj Grace BBD Plus 1200MM Ceiling Fan | Super High Speed | Quick Start High-Torque Motor | Bye Bye Dust | 2-Yrs Warranty 【Crimson Velvet】 View Details checkDetails

₹2,199.6

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj Classico Sleek Plus 1200MM (48”) BLDC Ceiling Fans For Home | BEE 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient | Sleek Compact Design | High Energy Density Motor | RF Remote | 2-Yr Warranty 【Coal Grey】 View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj Durato 12S1 1200MM (48) Ceiling Fans For Home | BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | Thermatuff Technology™ | High Air Delivery & High Speed 400 RPM | 3-Yr Warranty 【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj Regal Gold NXG 4 Blade Wine Red 1200 mm Ceiling Fan View Details checkDetails

₹3,590

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj Edge HS Neo Deco EE 1200MM (48) Ceiling Fans For Home | BEE 1 Star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | Unique Deco Trims | Rust Free Coating | High Speed | 2-Yrs Warranty 【Choko Brown】 View Details checkDetails

₹2,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bajaj Classico 12S1 1200MM (48) Ceiling Fans For Home | BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | ThermaTuff Technology | 100% Copper Motor | High Speed | 3-Yr Warranty 【Glossy White】 View Details checkDetails

₹2,200

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Beat the summer heat with amazing deals on ceiling fans from top brands. Whether you’re upgrading your home or replacing an old fan, now’s the perfect time to invest in a high-quality ceiling fan. With up to 60% off, this sale offers a variety of fans that cater to all room sizes and preferences. From sleek modern designs to energy-efficient models, you'll find something that fits your needs perfectly.

Up to 60% off on top ceiling fans this Amazon Summer Sale 2025
Up to 60% off on top ceiling fans this Amazon Summer Sale 2025

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 brings you incredible discounts on ceiling fans from leading brands like Crompton, Atomberg, Orient, Havells, and Bajaj. Plus, enjoy extra perks with credit card offers, cashback, and easy EMI options. Don’t miss out—these offers are too good to last long!

Deals and offers available during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025

  • Get a 10% instant discount on eligible purchases when using HDFC Bank Credit or Debit Cards
  • Available on select credit cards, including HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, and Amazon Pay Later, allowing interest-free EMIs on eligible products.
  • Enjoy 5% cashback for Prime members and 3% cashback for non-Prime members on Amazon purchases when using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cards.
  • Avail discounts on new purchases by exchanging old devices

Up to 60% off on Crompton ceiling fans during Amazon Sale 2025

Loading Suggestions...

The Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan offers superior energy efficiency with a 5-star rating and features a high-speed motor for superior air delivery. It saves up to 50% on electricity consumption thanks to its ActivBLDC Technology.

The fan includes a point-anywhere RF remote and multiple modes, including hyper mode, sleep, and timer. With an anti-rust aluminium blade and a sleek design, it's a great choice for modern interiors. Available during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, this fan comes with a 2-year warranty.

Specifications

Motor Speed
340 RPM
Air Delivery
220 CMM
Energy Rating
BEE 5 Star, 35W on Hyper Mode
Blade Material
Aluminium, anti-rust, powder-coated
Warranty
2 years standard manufacturer warranty
Click Here to Buy

Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan | Point Anywhere Remote Control | BEE 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient | Superior Air Delivery | Anti-Rust | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | Opal White

Loading Suggestions...

The Crompton HIGHSPEED AMEO 1200mm Ceiling Fan combines power and efficiency, offering a motor speed of 365 RPM and an air delivery of 215 CMM. Designed to save on electricity, it operates at 53W and delivers quick air cooling with minimal power consumption.

Available during the Amazon Sale 2025, this fan also includes rust-resistant blades for long-lasting performance.It’s the ideal choice for any room needing consistent airflow. The fan comes with a 2-year warranty to ensure reliability and peace of mind.

Specifications

Sweep Size
1200mm
Motor Speed
365 RPM
Air Delivery
215 CMM
Power Consumption
53W
Material
Aluminium with a painted finish
Click Here to Buy

Crompton HIGHSPEED AMEO 1200mm (48 inch) Ceiling Fan (Opal White) Star rated energy efficient fan

Check out more Crompton ceiling fans on Amazon Sale 2025

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Atomberg ceiling fans are available at up to 50% off on Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Loading Suggestions...

The Atomberg Renesa Smart 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan is equipped with cutting-edge IoT features, allowing remote control via the Atomberg Home App and voice commands through Alexa and Google Home. With its energy-efficient motor, it consumes only 28W, saving up to 65% in electricity costs.

Grab this smart fan during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 and enjoy superior air delivery with a sleek and modern design. It also includes a smart IR remote for easy operation. The fan is backed by a 2+1-year warranty for added confidence in its long-term performance.

Specifications

Motor Type
BLDC (Brushless DC) motor
Air Delivery
235 CMM
Speed
360 RPM
Power Consumption
28W
Warranty
2+1 years (additional 1 year with registration)
Click Here to Buy

atomberg Renesa Smart 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with IoT & Remote | Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | Ceiling fan for Living Room | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators (Brown & Black)

Loading Suggestions...

Enjoy high-speed air delivery with the Atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan, which offers 65% energy savings thanks to its 28W motor. With a sleek design and LED speed indicator, this fan delivers optimal cooling at 365 RPM.

Available during the Amazon Sale 2025, it’s perfect for modern homes and runs efficiently even at low voltages. You can control it with a remote for added convenience. The fan is covered by a 2+1 year warranty to ensure durability and peace of mind.

Specifications

Motor Type
BLDC (Brushless DC) motor
Air Delivery
230 CMM
Speed
365 RPM
Power Consumption
28W
Warranty
1+1 years (additional 1 year with registration)
Click Here to Buy

atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2 Year Warranty (Gloss White)

Check out more Atomberg ceiling fans on Amazon Summer Sale 2025

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Save up to 52% on Orient ceilings fans during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

Loading Suggestions...

The Orient Electric Apex-FX 1200mm Ceiling Fan is a BEE star-rated energy-efficient fan that delivers excellent performance with a 350 RPM speed and 210 CMM airflow. Its corrosion-resistant galvanised blades ensure long-lasting durability and easy maintenance.

The fan's strong motor and smooth operations, thanks to double ball bearing technology, guarantee reliability. Designed for compactness and easy cleaning, it offers a minimal yet efficient style, ideal for any living room, bedroom, or dining room. The fan comes with a 2-year warranty.

Specifications

Motor Speed
350 RPM
Air Delivery
210 CMM
Power Consumption
50W
Material
Metal with galvanised blades
Warranty
2 years
Click Here to Buy

Orient Electric Apex-FX 1200mm Ceiling Fan for Home| BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Fan| Rust Resistant | Strong and Powerful Motor | 2 Years Warranty by Orient | Blue - Pack of 1

Loading Suggestions...

The Orient Electric I Tome Pro 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan features a 5-star rated motor that consumes just 28W while providing a powerful 370 RPM motor speed. Offering up to 65% energy savings, this fan is ideal for consistent airflow, even during power outages.

Purchase it during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 and enjoy smart remote control features that offer convenience at your fingertips. Its sleek design with LED speed indicators complements any modern room. The fan is covered by a 3-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Specifications

Motor Speed
370 RPM
Air Delivery
220 CMM
Power Consumption
28W (max speed), 4W (base speed)
Material
Aluminium
Warranty
3 years
Click Here to Buy

Orient Electric Uniquely Designed I Tome Pro 1200 mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote | LED Indicator Lights, 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient Fan | High Air Delivery, 3 Years Warranty by Orient - Space Grey

Check out more Orient ceiling fans on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Up to 60% off on Havells ceiling fans during Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Loading Suggestions...

The Havells Ambrose Slim 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan offers up to 60% energy savings with its 5-star rated BLDC motor, while delivering 225 CMM of air at just 52W. With an advanced RF remote and silent operation, it’s perfect for a peaceful environment.

Available during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, this fan combines energy efficiency with elegance, enhancing your room’s aesthetics. It is ideal for bedrooms and living areas, offering smooth operation and consistent airflow. The fan comes with a 2+1 year warranty for long-term performance.

Specifications

Motor Type
5-star BLDC with 100% copper winding
Air Delivery
225 CMM
Power Consumption
Up to 60% energy saving
Control
RF remote with multiple comfort modes
Warranty
2 years + 1 year (with registration)
Click Here to Buy

Havells 1200mm Ambrose Slim BLDC Ceiling Fan | Premium Finish Decorative Fan, Remote Control, High Air Delivery | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving | 2+1* Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Elegant White)

Loading Suggestions...

The Havells Ambrose 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan in copper combines superior air delivery and energy efficiency. With its 5-star rated BLDC motor and 225 CMM airflow, it runs at a low power consumption of 52W. Experience silent and smooth performance with the advanced RF remote control.

Get this fan now during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 and enjoy its modern design along with maximum comfort. The fan also includes customizable comfort modes and a 2+1 year warranty to ensure your peace of mind.

Specifications

Motor Type
BLDC with 100% copper winding
Air Delivery
225 CMM
Power Consumption
Up to 60% energy saving
Control
RF remote with timer and memory backup
Warranty
2 years (extendable to 5 years with registration)
Click Here to Buy

Havells 1200Mm Ambrose Bldc Motor Ceiling Fan|Premium Matt Finish, Decorative Fan, Remote Control, High Air Delivery|5 Stars Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2 Yr Warranty|(Pack Of 1, Copper)

Check out more Havells ceiling fan deals on Amazon Sale 2025

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Up to 58% off on Bajaj ceiling fans during Amazon Sale 2025

Loading Suggestions...

The Bajaj Frore 1200mm Ceiling Fan is designed to offer high-speed air circulation with a motor speed of 390 RPM and a power consumption of just 52W. Its rust-free coating ensures durability, while the aerodynamic blades provide enhanced air delivery.

Don’t miss out on this offer during the Amazon Sale 2025 for a fantastic deal on energy-efficient cooling. This fan combines efficiency with sleek design and is backed by a 2-year warranty, ensuring reliability and performance in your home.

Specifications

Motor Speed
390 RPM
Power Consumption
52W
Air Delivery
High (exact CMM not specified)
Material
Rust-free coated metal with 100% copper motor
Warranty
2 years (domestic)
Click Here to Buy

Bajaj Frore 1200mm Ceiling Fan (Brown)

Loading Suggestions...

The Bajaj Energos 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan features a high-speed 340 RPM motor that delivers impressive air delivery while consuming only 26W of power. Ideal for saving electricity, it’s designed for silent operation and runs longer on inverter power.

Available now during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, this fan combines modern design with functionality for a cool, quiet environment. Its sleek Matt Ivory finish and remote control functionality make it an ideal choice for any home. The fan comes with a 2-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Specifications

Motor Speed
340 RPM
Power Consumption
26W
Air Delivery
High (Service Value 8.25)
Control
Button/Remote Control
Warranty
2 years (domestic)
Click Here to Buy

Bajaj Energos 12DC5R 1200MM Silent BLDC Ceiling Fan | 5-Stars Rated Ceiling Fans for Home | Remote Control | Upto 65% Energy Saving | High Speed | Silent Operation | 2-Yrs Warranty 【Matt Ivory】

Check out more Bajaj ceiling fans on Amazon Sale 2025

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Best fans in India 2025: Top 10 Atomberg, Havells, Orient fans with smart features, BLDC motors, and energy savings

Ceiling fan buying guide: Learn about different types, how to choose the right one, and the top 6 picks for your home

Best fans in India 2025: Top 10 Atomberg, Havells, Orient fans with smart features, BLDC motors, and energy savings

Best 3 blades fan for efficient cooling at home and workspace: Top 7 picks from atomberg, Havells and other top brands

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 starts at midnight for Prime members: Exclusive Prime member deals on AC, refrigerator and more

FAQs on ceiling fans

  • What discounts are available on ceiling fans during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025?

    You can enjoy up to 60% off on ceiling fans from top brands like Crompton, Atomberg, Orient, Havells, and Bajaj.

  • Are there any additional offers on ceiling fans during the sale?

    Yes! You can avail of credit card discounts, cashback offers, and convenient EMI options.

  • How long will the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 last?

    The sale will run for a limited time, so make sure to grab your favourite ceiling fan before it ends!

  • Can I return or exchange a ceiling fan bought during the sale?

    Yes, Amazon offers return and exchange policies as per their standard terms. Please check the product page for specific details.

  • Are the ceiling fans energy-efficient models available in this sale?

    Yes, the sale features a range of energy-efficient ceiling fans from popular brands to help save on electricity bills.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
News / Technology / Amazon Summer Sale 2025 offers up to 60% off on Crompton, Atomberg, Orient, Havells and Bajaj ceiling fans
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 03, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On