Amazon Summer Sale 2025 offers up to 60% off on Crompton, Atomberg, Orient, Havells and Bajaj ceiling fans

Beat the summer heat with amazing deals on ceiling fans from top brands. Whether you’re upgrading your home or replacing an old fan, now’s the perfect time to invest in a high-quality ceiling fan. With up to 60% off, this sale offers a variety of fans that cater to all room sizes and preferences. From sleek modern designs to energy-efficient models, you'll find something that fits your needs perfectly. Up to 60% off on top ceiling fans this Amazon Summer Sale 2025

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 brings you incredible discounts on ceiling fans from leading brands like Crompton, Atomberg, Orient, Havells, and Bajaj. Plus, enjoy extra perks with credit card offers, cashback, and easy EMI options. Don’t miss out—these offers are too good to last long!

Up to 60% off on Crompton ceiling fans during Amazon Sale 2025

The Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan offers superior energy efficiency with a 5-star rating and features a high-speed motor for superior air delivery. It saves up to 50% on electricity consumption thanks to its ActivBLDC Technology.

The fan includes a point-anywhere RF remote and multiple modes, including hyper mode, sleep, and timer. With an anti-rust aluminium blade and a sleek design, it's a great choice for modern interiors. Available during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, this fan comes with a 2-year warranty.

Specifications Motor Speed 340 RPM Air Delivery 220 CMM Energy Rating BEE 5 Star, 35W on Hyper Mode Blade Material Aluminium, anti-rust, powder-coated Warranty 2 years standard manufacturer warranty Click Here to Buy Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan | Point Anywhere Remote Control | BEE 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient | Superior Air Delivery | Anti-Rust | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | Opal White

The Crompton HIGHSPEED AMEO 1200mm Ceiling Fan combines power and efficiency, offering a motor speed of 365 RPM and an air delivery of 215 CMM. Designed to save on electricity, it operates at 53W and delivers quick air cooling with minimal power consumption.

Available during the Amazon Sale 2025, this fan also includes rust-resistant blades for long-lasting performance.It’s the ideal choice for any room needing consistent airflow. The fan comes with a 2-year warranty to ensure reliability and peace of mind.

Specifications Sweep Size 1200mm Motor Speed 365 RPM Air Delivery 215 CMM Power Consumption 53W Material Aluminium with a painted finish Click Here to Buy Crompton HIGHSPEED AMEO 1200mm (48 inch) Ceiling Fan (Opal White) Star rated energy efficient fan

Check out more Crompton ceiling fans on Amazon Sale 2025

Atomberg ceiling fans are available at up to 50% off on Amazon Summer Sale 2025

The Atomberg Renesa Smart 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan is equipped with cutting-edge IoT features, allowing remote control via the Atomberg Home App and voice commands through Alexa and Google Home. With its energy-efficient motor, it consumes only 28W, saving up to 65% in electricity costs.

Grab this smart fan during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 and enjoy superior air delivery with a sleek and modern design. It also includes a smart IR remote for easy operation. The fan is backed by a 2+1-year warranty for added confidence in its long-term performance.

Specifications Motor Type BLDC (Brushless DC) motor Air Delivery 235 CMM Speed 360 RPM Power Consumption 28W Warranty 2+1 years (additional 1 year with registration) Click Here to Buy atomberg Renesa Smart 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with IoT & Remote | Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | Ceiling fan for Living Room | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators (Brown & Black)

Enjoy high-speed air delivery with the Atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan, which offers 65% energy savings thanks to its 28W motor. With a sleek design and LED speed indicator, this fan delivers optimal cooling at 365 RPM.

Available during the Amazon Sale 2025, it’s perfect for modern homes and runs efficiently even at low voltages. You can control it with a remote for added convenience. The fan is covered by a 2+1 year warranty to ensure durability and peace of mind.

Specifications Motor Type BLDC (Brushless DC) motor Air Delivery 230 CMM Speed 365 RPM Power Consumption 28W Warranty 1+1 years (additional 1 year with registration) Click Here to Buy atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2 Year Warranty (Gloss White)

Check out more Atomberg ceiling fans on Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Save up to 52% on Orient ceilings fans during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

The Orient Electric Apex-FX 1200mm Ceiling Fan is a BEE star-rated energy-efficient fan that delivers excellent performance with a 350 RPM speed and 210 CMM airflow. Its corrosion-resistant galvanised blades ensure long-lasting durability and easy maintenance.

The fan's strong motor and smooth operations, thanks to double ball bearing technology, guarantee reliability. Designed for compactness and easy cleaning, it offers a minimal yet efficient style, ideal for any living room, bedroom, or dining room. The fan comes with a 2-year warranty.

Specifications Motor Speed 350 RPM Air Delivery 210 CMM Power Consumption 50W Material Metal with galvanised blades Warranty 2 years Click Here to Buy Orient Electric Apex-FX 1200mm Ceiling Fan for Home| BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Fan| Rust Resistant | Strong and Powerful Motor | 2 Years Warranty by Orient | Blue - Pack of 1

The Orient Electric I Tome Pro 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan features a 5-star rated motor that consumes just 28W while providing a powerful 370 RPM motor speed. Offering up to 65% energy savings, this fan is ideal for consistent airflow, even during power outages.

Purchase it during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 and enjoy smart remote control features that offer convenience at your fingertips. Its sleek design with LED speed indicators complements any modern room. The fan is covered by a 3-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Specifications Motor Speed 370 RPM Air Delivery 220 CMM Power Consumption 28W (max speed), 4W (base speed) Material Aluminium Warranty 3 years Click Here to Buy Orient Electric Uniquely Designed I Tome Pro 1200 mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote | LED Indicator Lights, 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient Fan | High Air Delivery, 3 Years Warranty by Orient - Space Grey

Check out more Orient ceiling fans on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

Up to 60% off on Havells ceiling fans during Amazon Summer Sale 2025

The Havells Ambrose Slim 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan offers up to 60% energy savings with its 5-star rated BLDC motor, while delivering 225 CMM of air at just 52W. With an advanced RF remote and silent operation, it’s perfect for a peaceful environment.

Available during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, this fan combines energy efficiency with elegance, enhancing your room’s aesthetics. It is ideal for bedrooms and living areas, offering smooth operation and consistent airflow. The fan comes with a 2+1 year warranty for long-term performance.

Specifications Motor Type 5-star BLDC with 100% copper winding Air Delivery 225 CMM Power Consumption Up to 60% energy saving Control RF remote with multiple comfort modes Warranty 2 years + 1 year (with registration) Click Here to Buy Havells 1200mm Ambrose Slim BLDC Ceiling Fan | Premium Finish Decorative Fan, Remote Control, High Air Delivery | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving | 2+1* Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Elegant White)

The Havells Ambrose 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan in copper combines superior air delivery and energy efficiency. With its 5-star rated BLDC motor and 225 CMM airflow, it runs at a low power consumption of 52W. Experience silent and smooth performance with the advanced RF remote control.

Get this fan now during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 and enjoy its modern design along with maximum comfort. The fan also includes customizable comfort modes and a 2+1 year warranty to ensure your peace of mind.

Specifications Motor Type BLDC with 100% copper winding Air Delivery 225 CMM Power Consumption Up to 60% energy saving Control RF remote with timer and memory backup Warranty 2 years (extendable to 5 years with registration) Click Here to Buy Havells 1200Mm Ambrose Bldc Motor Ceiling Fan|Premium Matt Finish, Decorative Fan, Remote Control, High Air Delivery|5 Stars Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2 Yr Warranty|(Pack Of 1, Copper)

Check out more Havells ceiling fan deals on Amazon Sale 2025

Up to 58% off on Bajaj ceiling fans during Amazon Sale 2025

The Bajaj Frore 1200mm Ceiling Fan is designed to offer high-speed air circulation with a motor speed of 390 RPM and a power consumption of just 52W. Its rust-free coating ensures durability, while the aerodynamic blades provide enhanced air delivery.

Don’t miss out on this offer during the Amazon Sale 2025 for a fantastic deal on energy-efficient cooling. This fan combines efficiency with sleek design and is backed by a 2-year warranty, ensuring reliability and performance in your home.

Specifications Motor Speed 390 RPM Power Consumption 52W Air Delivery High (exact CMM not specified) Material Rust-free coated metal with 100% copper motor Warranty 2 years (domestic) Click Here to Buy Bajaj Frore 1200mm Ceiling Fan (Brown)

The Bajaj Energos 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan features a high-speed 340 RPM motor that delivers impressive air delivery while consuming only 26W of power. Ideal for saving electricity, it’s designed for silent operation and runs longer on inverter power.

Available now during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, this fan combines modern design with functionality for a cool, quiet environment. Its sleek Matt Ivory finish and remote control functionality make it an ideal choice for any home. The fan comes with a 2-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Specifications Motor Speed 340 RPM Power Consumption 26W Air Delivery High (Service Value 8.25) Control Button/Remote Control Warranty 2 years (domestic) Click Here to Buy Bajaj Energos 12DC5R 1200MM Silent BLDC Ceiling Fan | 5-Stars Rated Ceiling Fans for Home | Remote Control | Upto 65% Energy Saving | High Speed | Silent Operation | 2-Yrs Warranty 【Matt Ivory】

Check out more Bajaj ceiling fans on Amazon Sale 2025

FAQs on ceiling fans What discounts are available on ceiling fans during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025? You can enjoy up to 60% off on ceiling fans from top brands like Crompton, Atomberg, Orient, Havells, and Bajaj.

Are there any additional offers on ceiling fans during the sale? Yes! You can avail of credit card discounts, cashback offers, and convenient EMI options.

How long will the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 last? The sale will run for a limited time, so make sure to grab your favourite ceiling fan before it ends!

Can I return or exchange a ceiling fan bought during the sale? Yes, Amazon offers return and exchange policies as per their standard terms. Please check the product page for specific details.

Are the ceiling fans energy-efficient models available in this sale? Yes, the sale features a range of energy-efficient ceiling fans from popular brands to help save on electricity bills.

