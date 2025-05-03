Amazon Summer Sale 2025 offers up to 60% off on Crompton, Atomberg, Orient, Havells and Bajaj ceiling fans
May 03, 2025 05:00 PM IST
Enjoy up to 60% off on ceiling fans from Crompton, Atomberg and more. Avail credit card discounts, cashback and EMI during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan | Point Anywhere Remote Control | BEE 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient | Superior Air Delivery | Anti-Rust | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | Opal White View Details
|
₹2,205
|
|
|
Crompton HIGHSPEED AMEO 1200mm (48 inch) Ceiling Fan (Opal White) Star rated energy efficient fan View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
Crompton Highspeed Diego 1200 mm Designer Ceiling Fan | BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient | Active Power Technology | Anti-Rust | Upto 50% Less Heating | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | Opal White View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
Crompton Surebreeze Optimus 1200 mm Ceiling Fan | BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient | Active Power Technology | Anti-Rust | Upto 50% Less Heating | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | Shimmer Carbon View Details
|
₹2,699
|
|
|
Crompton Energion Nucleoid 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan | Remote Control | BEE 5 Star Energy Rated | High Air Delivery | 4 Years Manufacturer Warranty | Ivory View Details
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
Crompton SUREBREEZE MONTANIA 1200 mm (48 inch) Ceiling Fan (Opal White) Star rated energy efficient fans View Details
|
₹2,010
|
|
|
Crompton HIGHSPEED HS PLUS 1200 mm (48 inch) Ceiling Fan (Brown) Star rated energy efficient fans View Details
|
₹2,219
|
|
|
Crompton Energion HS 1200 mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 Star Energy Rating | ActivBLDC Technology | Anti-Rust | Superior Air Delivery | 5 Year Manufacturer Warranty | Brown View Details
|
₹2,990
|
|
|
Crompton Briz Air 900MM Ceiling Fan, Opal White View Details
|
₹2,039.3
|
|
|
atomberg Renesa Smart 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with IoT & Remote | Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | Ceiling fan for Living Room | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators (Brown & Black) View Details
|
₹3,699
|
|
|
atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2 Year Warranty (Gloss White) View Details
|
₹2,599
|
|
|
atomberg Ameza 1200mm Classic BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote | 5 star | High Air Delivery | LED Speed Indicator | Low Noise | Classic Design with Power Saving | 2-Year Warranty(Gloss Brown) View Details
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
atomberg Renesa Prime 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan Compatible with Regulators | Without Remote | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicator (Gloss Black) View Details
|
₹3,099
|
|
|
atomberg Renesa+ 1400mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 3 Year Warranty (Golden Oakwood) View Details
|
₹5,199
|
|
|
atomberg Studio+ 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2+1 Year Warranty (Earth Brown) View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
atomberg Aris Starlight 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Underlight, IoT & Remote Control | Smart Fan with Noiseless Operation (Marble White) View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
atomberg Renesa 1400mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 3 Year Warranty (Gloss White) View Details
|
₹3,849
|
|
|
atomberg Renesa 900mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2+1 Year Warranty (Midnight Black) View Details
|
₹3,599
|
|
|
Orient Electric Apex-FX 1200mm Ceiling Fan for Home| BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Fan| Rust Resistant | Strong and Powerful Motor | 2 Years Warranty by Orient | Blue - Pack of 1 View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
Orient Electric Uniquely Designed I Tome Pro 1200 mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote | LED Indicator Lights, 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient Fan | High Air Delivery, 3 Years Warranty by Orient - Space Grey View Details
|
₹3,099
|
|
|
Orient Electric Newly launched 1200 mm Uno BLDC | BLDC energy saving ceiling fan with Remote |BEE 5-star rated | Saves up to 50% on electricity bills | 3-year warranty by Orient | Glacier Grey View Details
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC | BLDC energy saving ceiling fan with Remote |BEE 5-star rated | Saves up to 50% on electricity bills | 3-year warranty by Orient | White, pack of 1 View Details
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
Orient Electric 1200 mm Laurel| 100% Copper motor| High-speed ceiling fan | Rust-proof Aluminium blades| Decorative ring & trims| 2 years warranty| White, pack of 1 View Details
|
₹2,549
|
|
|
Orient Electric 1200 mm Aerosense| Smart fan with IoT & Remote| BLDC fan with underlight| Save up to 50% on electricity bills| BEE 5-star rated| 5-year warranty| Tangerine Brown View Details
|
₹8,799
|
|
|
Orient Electric Aeroquiet 1200 mm Noiseless Premium Ceiling Fan for Home | 18-pole strong motor |2 Years Warranty by Orient |White, Pack of 1 View Details
|
₹6,299
|
|
|
Orient Electric Wendy 1200mm BEE Star Rated Ceiling Fan (Azure Blue, Pack of 1) View Details
|
₹3,679
|
|
|
Orient Electric Subaris 1300mm Underlight Ceiling Fan with Remote | 100% Copper Motor | High Air Speed and Delivery | Antique Copper View Details
|
|
|
|
Orient Electric’s 1200mm I Tome Plus| BLDC energy saving ceiling fan | BEE 5-star rated | Ceiling fan with LED lights | Saves up to 50% on electricity bills | 3-year warranty | Smoke Brown, pack of 1 View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
Havells 1200mm Ambrose Slim BLDC Ceiling Fan | Premium Finish Decorative Fan, Remote Control, High Air Delivery | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving | 2+1* Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Elegant White) View Details
|
₹3,010
|
|
|
Havells 1200Mm Ambrose Bldc Motor Ceiling Fan|Premium Matt Finish, Decorative Fan, Remote Control, High Air Delivery|5 Stars Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2 Yr Warranty|(Pack Of 1, Copper) View Details
|
₹3,019
|
|
|
Havells FAB BLDC PRO I 1200 mm Decorative Ceiling Fan with 100% Pure Copper| Remote Controlled | Watt: 30|Air Flow: 225 cmm|Speed: 350 RPM|2 Years Warranty (Denim Blue) View Details
|
₹3,099
|
|
|
Havells 1200mm Mozel ES Ceiling Fan | Best in class base fan,High Air Delivery, Energy Saving, 100% Pure Copper Motor | 2 Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Elegant White) View Details
|
₹1,699
|
|
|
Havells 1200mm Elio BLDC Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2+1* Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Smoke Brown) View Details
|
₹3,349
|
|
|
Havells 1200mm Tejas ES Ceiling Fan | High Speed, High Air Delivery | Strong & Powerful Copper motor, Air Delivery: 218 m³/min, RPM: 370, 2 Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Brown) View Details
|
₹1,700
|
|
|
Havells 1200Mm Ambrose Es Ceiling Fan|Premium Matt Finish,Decorative Fan,Elegant Looks,High Air Delivery,Energy Saving,100% Pure Copper Motor|2 Year Warranty By Brand|3.8 stars,(Pack Of 1,Copper) View Details
|
₹2,149
|
|
|
Havells 1200mm Ambrose BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2 Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Gold Mist Wood) View Details
|
₹3,199
|
|
|
Havells 1200mm Ambrose ES Ceiling Fan|Premium Finish, Deco. Fan, Elegant Looks, High Air Delivery, Energy Saving, 100% Pure Copper Motor|2 Year Warranty by Brand (Pack of 1, Cola Espresso Brown)1 Star View Details
|
₹2,199
|
|
|
Havells FAB BLDC I 1200 mm Decorative Ceiling Fan with 100% Pure Copper | Remot Controlled | Watt: 30|Air Flow: 225 cmm|Speed: 350 RPM|2 Years Warranty (Denim Blue) View Details
|
₹3,299
|
|
|
Havells Stealth Air The most silent BLDC fan with Premium Look and Finish, 1200mm BLDC motor and Remote Controlled Ceiling Fan (Pearl White, Pack of 1) View Details
|
₹7,039
|
|
|
Bajaj Frore 1200mm Ceiling Fan (Brown) View Details
|
|
|
|
Bajaj Energos 12DC5R 1200MM Silent BLDC Ceiling Fan | 5-Stars Rated Ceiling Fans for Home | Remote Control | Upto 65% Energy Saving | High Speed | Silent Operation | 2-Yrs Warranty 【Matt Ivory】 View Details
|
₹2,699
|
|
|
Bajaj Grace BBD Plus 1200MM Ceiling Fan | Super High Speed | Quick Start High-Torque Motor | Bye Bye Dust | 2-Yrs Warranty 【Crimson Velvet】 View Details
|
₹2,199.6
|
|
|
Bajaj Classico Sleek Plus 1200MM (48”) BLDC Ceiling Fans For Home | BEE 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient | Sleek Compact Design | High Energy Density Motor | RF Remote | 2-Yr Warranty 【Coal Grey】 View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Bajaj Durato 12S1 1200MM (48) Ceiling Fans For Home | BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | Thermatuff Technology™ | High Air Delivery & High Speed 400 RPM | 3-Yr Warranty 【White】 View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
Bajaj Regal Gold NXG 4 Blade Wine Red 1200 mm Ceiling Fan View Details
|
₹3,590
|
|
|
Bajaj Edge HS Neo Deco EE 1200MM (48) Ceiling Fans For Home | BEE 1 Star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | Unique Deco Trims | Rust Free Coating | High Speed | 2-Yrs Warranty 【Choko Brown】 View Details
|
₹2,490
|
|
|
Bajaj Classico 12S1 1200MM (48) Ceiling Fans For Home | BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | ThermaTuff Technology | 100% Copper Motor | High Speed | 3-Yr Warranty 【Glossy White】 View Details
|
₹2,200
|
|
