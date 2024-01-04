close_game
Bengaluru woman sues Apple after spilling coffee on MacBook. Here's what happened next

Jan 04, 2024 04:18 PM IST

A woman from Bengaluru sued Apple for damages and covering repair after she accidentally spilled coffee on her MacBook.

A woman in Bengaluru decided to drag IT giant Apple to court after she accidentally spilled coffee on her brand new MacBook and was charged for repair. However, she lost the case, reported Time of India.

A woman spilled coffee on her MacBook and sued Apple.(AFP)
A 31-year-old woman in Bengaluru had purchased the high-end Apple laptop MacBook Pro 13 inch for 1.74 lakh a year ago in January. In court, the woman also said that she had paid 22, 900 for AppleCare+ service coverage.

A few days after making the purchase, the woman accidentally spilled coffee on the keyboard of her new device. After this, the MacBook stopped powering up, and she went to the Apple store to get her device fixed.

The seller of the laptop, a certified vendor of Apple, returned the laptop to the woman without reparing it, saying that damage caused to the device due to spilled beverages is not covered under the AppleCare+.

The woman later filed a complaint with the consumer disputes redressal commission, accusing Apple India Pvt Ltd, iCare Ample Technologies and Imagine Store of unfair trade practices after her MacBook was not fixed.

When the matter was presented in court, the woman lost her case after Apple India said that according to the AppleCare+ policy, unintentional and accidental damage caused to the device by spilling of liquids is not covered.

The woman had reportedly gotten her laptop fixed at an authorised Apple repair store later on February 4 while seeking damages for the laptop, and failed to mention this development in front of the court.

