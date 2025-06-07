Search Search
Saturday, Jun 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Best 2k monitors for gaming and everyday use: Top 7 picks with smooth visuals and vibrant colour accuracy

ByIqbal
Jun 07, 2025 11:00 AM IST

Top 2K monitors combine crisp display, fast refresh rates, and adjustable ergonomics, delivering great performance and comfort for gaming and creative work.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

BenQ PD2506Q 25(63Cm) 2K IPS QHD HDR10 Monitor| 95% P3| 100% sRGB| 100% Rec. 709| Pantone Skintone Validated| Daisy Chain|CAD/CAM|Animation Mode|Color Accurate|Auto Pivot|HDMI|DP|USB-C(65W)(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹29,750

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

MSI PRO MP275Q 27 Inch 2K WQHD Office Monitor - 2560 x 1440 IPS Panel, 100 Hz, Eye-Friendly Screen, Built-in Speakers, Tilt-Adjustable - HDMI 2.0b, DP (1.2a) View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ViewSonic Gaming (from USA) - VX2758A-2K-PRO-2 55.88 Cm 27 | 185 Hz| IPS QHD 2K Gaming Monitor | 1ms | HDR10| FreeSync | 137% sRGB | Height Adjustment |Swivel, Tilt, Pivot | Eye Care| 2 x HDMI | DP View Details checkDetails

₹16,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 24 inch (60.45 cm) QHD (2K) 2560 x 1440 Pixels, IPS-sRGB 99%, Height Adjust, Pivot (2Way), Swivel, Display Port, HDMIx 2, 3 Side Slim Border, Black Color - 24QP550 View Details checkDetails

₹14,799

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor 68.5 cm (27) QHD 2560 x 1440, 165 Hz, 1ms(MPRT), HDR10, AMD Freesync, DP, HDMI, Height Adjustable Stand, Tilt, Pivot, Bezel Less, Eye-Saver, LS27CG510EWXXL, Black View Details checkDetails

₹17,399

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

BenQ GW2790QT 27 IPS 2k QHD Monitor| USB-C (65W PD)| Coding Mode| 99%sRGB|Daisy Chain| Height Adjust| 75Hz| Eye Safe Certified| Brightness Intelligence| Noise Filter Speakers| HDMI|DP|USB Hub (White) View Details checkDetails

₹24,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo Legion R27q-30 | 27 Inch (68.58cm) 165Hz 2K QHD Gaming Monitor | 0.5ms, AMD FreeSync, 99%sRGB, 90% DCI-P3, 3Wx2 Speaker, 2xHDMI, 1xDP|Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Height Adjust Stand, Black, 67B4GAC1IN View Details checkDetails

₹23,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
View More Products view more product right image

2K monitors have become a popular choice for both gamers and professionals looking for sharp visuals and smooth performance. Offering a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels, these monitors deliver clear and detailed images that outclass standard Full HD screens. Gamers enjoy higher refresh rates and faster response times, reducing motion blur and screen tearing during fast action scenes. For professionals, the extra screen space helps with multitasking and precise colour accuracy, especially on IPS panels.

Best 2k monitors for gaming and productivity
Best 2k monitors for gaming and productivity

Choosing the right monitor depends on factors like screen size, refresh rate, and connectivity options. This guide highlights top 2K monitors that combine great performance, eye comfort, and design to help you pick the ideal display for gaming, work, or everyday use.

Loading Suggestions...

The BenQ PD2506Q is a 25-inch QHD IPS 2K monitor that delivers crystal-clear visuals with 2560 x 1440 resolution. It boasts exceptional colour accuracy, factory-calibrated to 100% sRGB, 100% Rec. 709, and 95% DCI-P3 colour spaces, making it ideal for creative professionals. Features like auto pivot, KVM, and daisy chain add convenience. Multiple connectivity options, including HDMI, DP, and USB-C with 65W power delivery, make it versatile for any setup.

Specifications

Panel Type
IPS
HDR Support
HDR10
Viewing Angles
178°
Weight
7.6 kg

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Excellent colour accuracy and factory calibration

affiliate-tick

Multiple designer-specific display modes

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No built-in speakers

Click Here to Buy

BenQ PD2506Q 25(63Cm) 2K IPS QHD HDR10 Monitor| 95% P3| 100% sRGB| 100% Rec. 709| Pantone Skintone Validated| Daisy Chain|CAD/CAM|Animation Mode|Color Accurate|Auto Pivot|HDMI|DP|USB-C(65W)(Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the accurate colour reproduction and smooth performance, perfect for creative and professional work.

Why choose this product?

Choose this monitor for professional colour accuracy and versatile features tailored to designers and content creators.

Loading Suggestions...

The MSI PRO MP275Q 2k monitor offers a large 27-inch WQHD IPS panel with 2560 x 1440 resolution, designed for office productivity. It features a 100Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB colour gamut for sharp, vivid images. Eye-friendly tech includes TÜV Rheinland certified blue light reduction and flicker-free technology to reduce eye strain during long work sessions. The monitor also includes built-in 2W speakers, tilt adjustment, and multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and DisplayPort.

Specifications

Panel Type
IPS
Refresh Rate
100 Hz
Colour
Black

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Smooth 100Hz refresh rate

affiliate-tick

Solid colour accuracy for office tasks

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Speakers not very powerful

Click Here to Buy

MSI PRO MP275Q 27 Inch 2K WQHD Office Monitor - 2560 x 1440 IPS Panel, 100 Hz, Eye-Friendly Screen, Built-in Speakers, Tilt-Adjustable - HDMI 2.0b, DP (1.2a)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the display crisp and comfortable for office work, appreciating the eye care features.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this monitor for smooth visuals and eye-friendly features in a professional office environment.

Loading Suggestions...

The ViewSonic 2K monitor is designed for gamers who demand speed and clarity. Its 27-inch QHD IPS panel supports a lightning-fast 185Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time to reduce lag and blur. HDR10 enhances image contrast and colours, while 137% sRGB ensures vivid, lifelike visuals. The matte screen reduces glare, and ergonomics include height adjustment, swivel, tilt, and pivot. Connectivity includes dual HDMI and DisplayPort for flexible setups, plus eye care features for extended gaming sessions.

Specifications

Panel Type
IPS
Refresh Rate
185 Hz
Viewing Angles
178°
Brightness
250 nits

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Ultra-fast 185Hz refresh rate

affiliate-tick

Multiple ergonomic adjustments

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Brightness is average

Click Here to Buy

ViewSonic Gaming (from USA) - VX2758A-2K-PRO-2 55.88 Cm 27 | 185 Hz| IPS QHD 2K Gaming Monitor | 1ms | HDR10| FreeSync | 137% sRGB | Height Adjustment |Swivel, Tilt, Pivot | Eye Care| 2 x HDMI | DP

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the smooth gameplay and sharp image quality, noting reduced motion blur and vibrant colours.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for high refresh rate gaming with excellent colour and flexible ergonomics.

Loading Suggestions...

LG’s 2K monitor features a 24-inch QHD IPS panel delivering sharp 2560 x 1440 resolution with 99% sRGB colour accuracy. It offers a slim bezel design on three sides for a clean look and better multi-monitor setups. Ergonomic features include height adjustment, 2-way pivot, swivel, and tilt for comfortable viewing angles. Connectivity options include dual HDMI and DisplayPort, making it suitable for both office and creative work.

Specifications

Panel Type
IPS
Connectivity
2x HDMI, DisplayPort
Colour
Black
Refresh Rate
75 Hz

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Sharp QHD resolution on compact screen

affiliate-tick

Multiple ergonomic adjustments

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Not designed for high refresh rate gaming

Click Here to Buy

LG 24 inch (60.45 cm) QHD (2K) 2560 x 1440 Pixels, IPS-sRGB 99%, Height Adjust, Pivot (2Way), Swivel, Display Port, HDMIx 2, 3 Side Slim Border, Black Color - 24QP550

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the sharp image and ergonomic flexibility, suitable for office or creative tasks.

Why choose this product?

Select this for a compact, sharp QHD display with ergonomic versatility.

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung Odyssey G5 is a 27 inch curved VA panel 2K monitor designed for immersive gaming and entertainment. It delivers QHD 2560 x 1440 resolution with a fast 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms MPRT response time to reduce motion blur. HDR10 support enhances contrast and colour depth. Eye saver mode and flicker-free technology protect your eyes during extended use. The curved design improves immersion, while height adjustment, tilt, and pivot features offer ergonomic comfort.

Specifications

Panel Type
VA
HDR Support
HDR10
Connectivity
DisplayPort, HDMI
Weight
4.8 kg

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Immersive curved display

affiliate-tick

Fast 165Hz refresh rate

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Colour accuracy less than IPS panels

Click Here to Buy

Samsung Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor 68.5 cm (27) QHD 2560 x 1440, 165 Hz, 1ms(MPRT), HDR10, AMD Freesync, DP, HDMI, Height Adjustable Stand, Tilt, Pivot, Bezel Less, Eye-Saver, LS27CG510EWXXL, Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the smooth gameplay and immersive curved display with minimal eye fatigue.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for immersive, fast gaming with eye comfort and an attractive curved screen.

Loading Suggestions...

This 2K monitor from BenQ features daisy chaining and built-in noise filter speakers and a noise cancelling microphone for clear calls. It supports 2560 x 1440 resolution at 75Hz refresh rate, ideal for professional and casual use. Eye care features include Brightness Intelligence Plus, low blue light, and flicker-free technology to reduce eye strain. USB-C with 65W power delivery allows charging of laptops or devices. Special Coding Mode enhances contrast for programmers.

Specifications

Panel Type
IPS
Refresh Rate
75 Hz
Ergonomics
Height adjustable
Colour
White

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

USB-C with 65W power delivery

affiliate-tick

Coding mode for enhanced programming visuals

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slightly pricier than entry-level monitors

Click Here to Buy

BenQ GW2790QT 27 IPS 2k QHD Monitor| USB-C (65W PD)| Coding Mode| 99%sRGB|Daisy Chain| Height Adjust| 75Hz| Eye Safe Certified| Brightness Intelligence| Noise Filter Speakers| HDMI|DP|USB Hub (White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the USB-C convenience and eye comfort tech, praising its utility for work and calls.

Why choose this product?

Go for this monitor if you want a work-friendly display with USB-C and eye care technology.

Loading Suggestions...

The Lenovo Legion R27q-30 is a 27-inch IPS gaming monitor with QHD 2560 x 1440 resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, overclockable to 180Hz. It boasts a fast 0.5ms response time and supports AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-SYNC for smooth gaming. Colour accuracy is excellent with 99% sRGB and 90% DCI-P3 coverage. The monitor includes built-in 3W stereo speakers and ergonomic features like tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustment.

Specifications

Panel Type
IPS
Speakers
Built-in 3W stereo
Colour
Black
Weight
9.2 kg

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Very fast 0.5 ms response time

affiliate-tick

Wide colour gamut for vivid visuals

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Glossy screen surface may cause reflections

Click Here to Buy

Lenovo Legion R27q-30 | 27 Inch (68.58cm) 165Hz 2K QHD Gaming Monitor | 0.5ms, AMD FreeSync, 99%sRGB, 90% DCI-P3, 3Wx2 Speaker, 2xHDMI, 1xDP|Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Height Adjust Stand, Black, 67B4GAC1IN

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight smooth, tear-free gaming and vibrant colours, with praise for ergonomic comfort.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for competitive gaming with excellent colour accuracy and adaptive sync support.

What makes a 2K monitor suitable for gaming?

A 2K monitor with a high refresh rate (120Hz or above), low response time (1ms to 4ms), and adaptive sync technologies like FreeSync or G-SYNC is ideal for gaming, ensuring smooth, tear-free visuals and quick responsiveness during fast-paced gameplay.

Is a 2K monitor better than a Full HD monitor for everyday use?

Yes, a 2K monitor provides sharper image quality and more screen real estate compared to Full HD. It improves productivity, multimedia viewing, and gaming experience with enhanced detail and clarity without the heavy GPU demands of 4K.

What panel type is best for 2K gaming monitors?

IPS panels are preferred for gaming due to their superior colour accuracy and wide viewing angles. However, VA panels offer better contrast ratios, which can be better for dark scenes. Choose based on your priority—colour fidelity or contrast.

Factors to consider before buying the best 2K monitors: 

Resolution and Screen Size: Ensure the monitor offers true 2560 x 1440 (2K) resolution with an ideal screen size (usually 24-27 inches) for sharp visuals and comfortable viewing.

Refresh Rate: Higher refresh rates (like 120Hz, 144Hz, or more) provide smoother motion, essential for gaming or fast-paced content.

Response Time: Look for monitors with low response times (1ms to 5ms) to reduce motion blur and ghosting during gameplay.

Panel Type: IPS panels offer better colour accuracy and viewing angles, while VA panels provide better contrast; choose based on your priority.

Connectivity Options: Check for HDMI 2.0 or DisplayPort support for 2K at high refresh rates and other ports like USB-C if needed.

Adaptive Sync Technology: Features like AMD FreeSync or NVIDIA G-SYNC help eliminate screen tearing and stuttering.

Ergonomics and Design: Adjustable stands (height, swivel, tilt, pivot) and VESA mount compatibility enhance comfort during long use.

Eye Care Features: Blue light filters, flicker-free technology, and anti-glare coatings reduce eye strain during extended usage.

Top 3 features of the best 2K monitors:

Best 2K monitorsScreen SizeResolutionSpecial Features 
BenQ PD2506Q 2K IPS QHD HDR10 Monitor25 inchQHD Wide 1440pPantone Skintone Validated, Animation Mode
MSI PRO MP275Q 27 Inch 2K WQHD Office Monitor27 inchQHD Wide 1440pEye-Friendly Screen, Built-in Speakers
ViewSonic Gaming IPS QHD 2K Gaming Monitor27 inchQHD Ultra Wide 1440pHeight Adjustment , Swivel, Tilt, Pivot
LG  QHD (2K) monitor24 inchQHD Wide 1440pDisplay Port, HDMIx 2, 3 Side Slim Border
Samsung Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor27 inchQHD Wide 1440pAMD Freesync, DP, HDMI, Height Adjustable Stand
BenQ GW2790QT IPS 2k QHD Monitor27 inchQHD Wide 1440pBrightness Intelligence, Noise Filter Speakers
Lenovo Legion R27q-3027 inchQHD Ultra Wide 1440p1.07 Billion Colours, Eyesafe Display 2.0

Similar articles for you: 

Best touch screen computer monitor: Top 7 picks for seamless control and sleek design

Best LED computer monitors: Top 10 options for great visuals, wide angles, energy savings, and smooth daily performance

Best monitor for productivity: Top 10 choices for students and professionals from brands like Dell, MSI, and others

Best monitor under 5000: Explore 8 value-for-money options ideal for work, learning, and everyday entertainment

Best smartwatches with ECG tracker: Top 7 options with accurate heart monitoring for healthy living

Best 2K Monitors

  • What is the difference between 2K and QHD?

    2K and QHD both refer to 2560 x 1440 resolution, offering sharper visuals than Full HD.

  • Is 2K resolution good for competitive gaming?

    Yes, it balances visual clarity and performance, especially on monitors with high refresh rates.

  • Does a higher refresh rate affect battery life on laptops?

    Yes, higher refresh rates consume more power, reducing battery life during gaming or heavy use.

  • Can I connect a 2K monitor to a laptop via USB-C?

    If the USB-C port supports DisplayPort Alternate Mode, it can deliver 2K resolution at high refresh rates.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
News / Technology / Best 2k monitors for gaming and everyday use: Top 7 picks with smooth visuals and vibrant colour accuracy
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 07, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On