Best monitor under 5000: Explore 8 value-for-money options ideal for work, learning, and everyday entertainment

A good monitor can make working on a computer much easier, especially for those of us who spend long hours in front of a screen. It reduces eye strain, improves posture, and makes multitasking more comfortable. While monitors are often expensive, it is possible to find reliable options under ₹5000 with a bit of research. Enjoy crisp visuals and wide viewing angles with this budget-friendly Full HD monitor under ₹ 5000.(Pexels)

These budget monitors may not have high-end features but offer decent display quality, good resolution, and basic connectivity. For students, professionals, or casual users, these affordable monitors are a smart choice. They prove that good performance doesn’t always have to come with a high price.

We have shortlisted 8 of the best monitors under ₹5000. Check them out here.

The ZEBRONICS Zeb-V19Hd is a compact and affordable 18.5-inch LED monitor with HD resolution and vibrant colour output. It features HDMI and VGA inputs, making it suitable for both modern and older devices. The glossy panel adds to its sleek look, while the slim design ensures it fits easily in tight spaces. Its wall-mountable feature makes it highly versatile, allowing users to convert their desk setup for added convenience. This monitor is a great pick for everyday computing, whether at home or in office settings.

Specifications Brand ZEBRONICS Colour Black Screen size 18.5 inches Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 Reasons to buy HDMI and VGA support Wall mountable Reasons to avoid Not full HD Basic sound output Click Here to Buy ZEBRONICS Zeb-V19Hd 18.5 Inch (46.99 Cm) Led Monitor with Supporting Hdmi, Vga Input, Hd 1366 X 768 Pixels, 16.7M Colors, Glossy Panel, Slim Design & Wall Mountable, Black

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Customers find it value for money, praising its picture clarity and compact size. Many like the wall-mountable design for small spaces.

Why choose this product?

Affordable, compact and HDMI-enabled monitor ideal for work-from-home setups and basic computing needs in limited space.

The FRONTECH 20 Inch HD LED Monitor offers a crisp 1600 x 900 resolution with a smooth 60 Hz refresh rate for everyday tasks. Its slim and stylish design fits neatly into any workspace, while HDMI and VGA ports provide easy connectivity. A key feature is its built-in power supply, reducing clutter. Wall-mountable capability adds to its convertible design, allowing flexible use across homes or offices. With 16.7M colour support, it delivers decent visuals, making it ideal for work-from-home professionals, students, or anyone needing a budget-friendly display upgrade.

Specifications Brand FRONTECH Colour Black Screen size 20 inches Resolution 1600 x 900 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 Reasons to buy Built-in power supply Wall mountable design Reasons to avoid No built-in speakers Limited to HD resolution Click Here to Buy FRONTECH 20 Inch HD LED Monitor | Refresh Rate 60 Hz, 1600 x 900 Pixels | Wall Mountable Slim & Stylish Design with 16.7M Colors | HDMI & VGA Ports, Built-in Power Supply (MON-0054,Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate its decent display, space-saving design, and reliable performance for work or browsing. Easy installation is also frequently mentioned.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for small spaces, it offers good resolution, stylish looks, and flexible use with built-in power and wall-mount options.

The FRONTECH 22 Inch HD LED Monitor delivers sharp visuals with a 1680 x 1050 resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate, ideal for daily computing. Its sleek, slim build and built-in power supply reduce desk clutter, while HDMI and VGA ports ensure compatibility with various devices. The 16.7M colour output provides vibrant display quality. Designed for flexibility, it’s wall mountable—making it perfect for compact setups. Whether for home or office use, this convertible monitor combines style, utility, and affordability to enhance your screen experience.

Specifications Brand FRONTECH Colour Black Screen size 22 inches Resolution 1680 x 1050 pixels Aspect ratio 16:10 Click Here to Buy FRONTECH 22 Inch HD LED Monitor | Refresh Rate 60 Hz, 1680 X 1050 Pixels | Wall Mountable Slim & Stylish Design with 16.7M Colors| HDMI & VGA Ports, Built-in Power Supply (MON-0060,Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the resolution and sleek look, noting easy setup and smooth performance for work and entertainment purposes at a fair price.

Why choose this product?

Great value for its size, sharp resolution, stylish design, and convertible use with HDMI and wall-mount support for flexible workspaces.

The FRONTECH 18.5 Inch HD LED Monitor is a smart pick for daily tasks with its 1366 x 768 resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate. It offers both HDMI and VGA ports for flexible connectivity and features a slim, stylish design that fits small spaces easily. Its built-in power supply minimises clutter, and the wall-mountable design makes it ideal for compact setups. With 16.7M colour support, it delivers clear visuals for basic computing needs, making it a budget-friendly, convertible monitor for students and professionals alike.

Specifications Brand FRONTECH Colour Black Screen size 18.5 inches Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 Reasons to buy Slim and wall mountable Built-in power supply Reasons to avoid Not full HD No inbuilt speakers Click Here to Buy FRONTECH 18.5 Inch HD LED Monitor | Refresh Rate 60 Hz, 1366 x 768 Pixels | Wall Mountable Slim & Stylish Design with 16.7M Colors| HDMI & VGA Ports, Built-in Power Supply (MON-0061,Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users find it compact and affordable with decent picture quality. Many appreciate its design and ease of fitting into small workspaces.

Why choose this product?

Budget monitor with stylish design, clear visuals, and convertible wall-mount option, ideal for everyday computing in limited spaces.

The GEONIX 15.1 Inch LED Monitor is a compact and energy-efficient option with a 1024 x 768 resolution and bright 220cd/m² display. It supports both VGA and HDMI connections, ensuring compatibility with most PCs and laptops. Ideal for basic computing or POS setups, it consumes only 12W of power at max, making it cost-effective. Its small footprint and wall-mountable design make it a convertible, space-saving choice for tight workspaces. It’s a great value monitor for users looking for simplicity, affordability, and reliable performance in a compact package.

Specifications Brand GEONIX Colour Black Screen size 15.1 inches Resolution 1024 x 768 pixels Aspect ratio 4:3 Reasons to buy Low power consumption Compact and wall mountable Reasons to avoid Not widescreen format Lower resolution display Click Here to Buy GEONIX PC Monitor (38.35 cm / 15.1 Inch), VGA & HDMI, LED Display, 1024X768 Resolution, 220cd/m2 (Max.) Brightness,12W (Max.) Power Consumtion

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its compact size and affordability, praising it for basic work tasks and compatibility with old and new devices.

Why choose this product?

Compact, energy-efficient monitor with HDMI support and wall-mountable design, perfect for basic use and space-saving setups.

The GEONIX 19.5 Inch LED Monitor offers a sharp 1600 x 900 resolution and supports both VGA and HDMI inputs for versatile use. Its bright display and 21W max power consumption make it energy efficient. The slim LED screen ensures a modern look, while its wall-mountable design adds flexibility to fit any workspace. Backed by a 3-year warranty, this monitor provides peace of mind. Ideal for students, office users, and casual browsing, it’s a great convertible solution for those seeking quality performance on a budget.

Specifications Brand GEONIX Colour Black Screen size 19.5 inches Resolution 1600 x 900 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 Reasons to buy 3-year warranty included HDMI and VGA supported Reasons to avoid No inbuilt speakers Basic stand design Click Here to Buy GEONIX PC Monitor (49.53 cm/19.5 Inch) | Display Output-VGA & HDMI | LED Display | Resolution 1600 x 900 | Power Consumption 21W(Max) | 3 Years Warranty

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its clarity, build quality, and ease of installation. Many highlight its value for money and smooth everyday performance.

Why choose this product?

Reliable display with HDMI, wall-mount feature, energy efficiency, and 3-year warranty, perfect for work, learning, and general use.

The Acer K202Q 19.5 Inch Monitor delivers HD+ clarity with a resolution of 1600 x 900 and LED backlight for vibrant visuals. It includes both HDMI and VGA ports along with an inbox HDMI cable, making setup easy. Eye care features help reduce strain during long work hours, and its tilt and wall-mount options offer flexible, convertible installation. With 200 nits brightness, it ensures clear display in various lighting conditions. This monitor is a solid choice for everyday use, offering comfort, performance, and versatility in one sleek package.

Specifications Brand Acer Colour Black Screen size 19.5 inches Resolution 1600 x 900 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 Reasons to buy Eye care and tilt support Comes with HDMI cable Reasons to avoid No inbuilt speakers Not full HD Click Here to Buy Acer K202Q 19.5 Inch HD+ 1600 X 900 Pixels LCD Monitor with LED Backlight I 200 Nits Brightness I VGA, HDMI Port with Inbox HDMI Cable I Eye Care Features I Tilt Option I Wall Mount Option I Black

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the eye care features, display clarity, and easy setup. Many mention its value and reliability for daily work tasks.

Why choose this product?

Comfortable viewing, HDMI-ready, wall-mountable and tilt-friendly, ideal for users seeking a reliable and eye-friendly everyday monitor.

The GEONIX 22 Inch PC Monitor offers a crisp Full HD 1920x1080 resolution and a 75Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals. Its IPS panel with 178° wide viewing angle and 100% sRGB ensures vibrant, consistent colours from any angle. Designed for comfort, it includes low blue light features, reducing eye fatigue during extended use. HDMI and VGA ports add connectivity flexibility, while the wall-mountable design supports convertible setups. Backed by a 3-year warranty, it’s ideal for office tasks, creative work, and entertainment—all in one value-packed screen.

Specifications Brand GEONIX Colour Black Screen size 22 inches Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 Reasons to buy Wide viewing angle IPS panel Low blue light feature Reasons to avoid No inbuilt audio Basic stand adjustment Click Here to Buy GEONIX 22 Inch PC Monitor, FHD IPS 1920x1080P Monitor 75Hz 100% sRGB 178° Wide Viewing Angle PC Monitor, HDMI VGA Port, Low Blue Light Desktop, 3 Years Warranty.

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the sharp visuals, vibrant colours, and smooth refresh rate. Many praise the eye comfort and value-for-money performance.

Why choose this product?

Excellent display quality, wide-angle IPS screen, low blue light, and 3-year warranty, perfect for clear, comfortable everyday viewing.

Is there a 5K gaming monitor?

Yes, 5K gaming monitors exist and offer stunning clarity for immersive gameplay. They feature high refresh rates, low response times, and wide colour gamut, ideal for premium gaming setups.

Is a LED or LCD monitor better?

LED monitors are generally better than traditional LCDs as they offer brighter displays, improved energy efficiency, slimmer designs, and better contrast ratios, making them a preferred choice for most users.

Is a 27-inch monitor too big for work?

A 27-inch monitor is not too big for work; it offers ample screen space for multitasking, spreadsheets, and design tasks, enhancing productivity and reducing the need for multiple displays.

Top 3 features of best monitors under ₹ 5000

Best monitor under ₹ 5000 Item Weight Item Dimensions Screen Surface Description ZEBRONICS Zeb-V19Hd 18.5 Inch LED Monitor 2.5 kg 44 x 35 x 10 cm Glossy FRONTECH 20 Inch HD LED Monitor (MON-0054) 2.7 kg 46 x 37 x 12 cm (approx.) Matte FRONTECH 22 Inch HD LED Monitor (MON-0060) 3.1 kg 51 x 39 x 12 cm (approx.) Matte FRONTECH 18.5 Inch HD LED Monitor (MON-0061) 2.4 kg 43 x 34 x 10 cm (approx.) Matte GEONIX 15.1 Inch PC Monitor 2.2 kg 38 x 30 x 5 cm (approx.) Matte GEONIX 19.5 Inch PC Monitor 2.6 kg 45 x 36 x 6 cm (approx.) Matte Acer K202Q 19.5 Inch HD+ LCD Monitor 2.7 kg 46 x 35 x 6 cm (approx.) Anti-glare GEONIX 22 Inch FHD IPS Monitor 3.2 kg 51 x 40 x 6 cm (approx.) Matte

FAQs on the best monitor under ₹5000 Can I get a Full HD monitor under ₹ 5000? Some models offer HD or HD+ resolution, but Full HD options are rare at this price point.

Are monitors under ₹ 5000 good for office work? Yes, they are suitable for basic tasks like browsing, typing, and video calls.

Do these monitors support HDMI connectivity? Many models include both HDMI and VGA ports, making them compatible with most devices.

Are these monitors wall-mountable? Yes, several budget monitors come with wall-mount support for flexible setup.

Do monitors under ₹ 5000 have built-in speakers? Most budget monitors do not have inbuilt speakers, so external audio may be needed.

