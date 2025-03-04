Best 5G phones under 10000 in March 2025: Samsung Galaxy F06, Poco M7, more

In search of the latest 5G phones in the budget segment? Then, in recent weeks, several feature-filled 5G phones have been launched by top brands such as Samsung, Redmi, Poco, and more. In the budget segment, looking for a 5G smartphone that provides seamless day-to-day performance, a promising camera, and durability is not easy since options are quite limited. However, brands have started introducing 5G-enabled phones at affordable prices, allowing budget-conscious buyers to take advantage of fast connectivity and the latest features. Therefore, check out the list of the best 5G phones under Rs.10000 in March 2025. Samsung Galaxy F06, Poco M7 and other 5G phones under 10000 in March 2025.(Aishwarya Panda-HT )

Best 5G phones under 10000 in March 2025:

Samsung Galaxy F06: This is Samsung’s first affordable 5G smartphone, launched in February 2025 with some advanced features. The Samsung Galaxy F06 includes 12 5G bands, enabling smooth connectivity with all network providers. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, providing smooth day-to-day performance. It also comes with a dual-camera setup that features a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera.

Redmi 14C 5G: This is another feature-filled phone which can be bought at an affordable price. Redmi’s C series smartphones are popularly known for their performance, design and affordability. The Redmi 14C 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 5G processor paired with up to 8GB RAM, including 4GB Virtual RAM. Despite being a budget phone, it offers a 120Hz display, fast charging support, a 50MP dual camera, and more.

Poco M7: This is a newly launched budget smartphone launched as part of Poco’s M series model. The Poco M7 comes with a 6.88-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM, offering smooth performance. Additionally, the smartphone also comes with a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX852 sensor to capture detailed images.

Redmi A4: Another Xiaomi branded smartphone under Rs.10000 is the new Redmi A4, which is known to be India’s first Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 powered smartphone. Despite being a budget device, the Redmi A4 offers a 120Hz refresh rate display, 5160mAh battery, 4G+ 5G SA network support, and much more. Therefore, it could be a great choice in the given price segment.

Moto G35: Lastly, we have the new Moto G35 smartphone, which is also known for its 5G offering at an affordable price. We have also thoroughly reviewed the smartphone, and it is quite a great choice for managing day-to-day tasks. It also captures decent images with its 50 MP main camera sensor.