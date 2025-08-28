Best budget water purifiers in 2025 for effective water filtration and mineral preservation

In monsoon season, you can risk drinking water directly from the tap. Contaminated water during this time often carries harmful bacteria, viruses, and impurities that can lead to serious health issues. But with rising costs, many households struggle to find water purifiers that are both affordable and reliable. Top budget water purifiers in 2025 for pure, clean, and healthy water at home

Thankfully, in 2025, brands are stepping up to deliver budget-friendly options without compromising on health and safety. Today’s budget water purifiers are designed with advanced filtration systems that effectively remove impurities like bacteria, chlorine, heavy metals, and harmful dissolved solids, ensuring every sip is safe.

What makes these models stand out is their balance of price and performance, offering essential features like multi-stage filtration, low maintenance costs, and compact designs suitable for modern homes. In this list, we’ve handpicked the best budget water purifiers of 2025 that promise safe hydration without breaking the bank.

Loading Suggestions...

Finding the best budget water purifiers often means balancing safety, reliability, and affordability. The Livpure GLO PRO++ does exactly that. With its RO+UV+UF multi-stage purification, it ensures every drop of water is clean, safe, and healthy for your family.

Its 7L storage capacity makes it a practical choice for small to medium families, ensuring purified water is always available. It also works efficiently to reduce water wastage compared to many standard RO systems. For anyone seeking budget friendly water purifiers that offer long-term value, this is one of the best picks in 2025.

Specifications Capacity 7 litres Purification Method RO + UV + UF, 7-stage purification Installation Type Wall mount Material Food-grade plastic Special Features LED indicators, taste enhancer, free installation Reasons to buy Multi-stage purification removes impurities while retaining essential minerals Affordable water purifier with free installation and warranty support Reasons to avoid Plastic body may not feel very premium Requires timely filter changes to maintain water quality Click Here to Buy Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise quality, design, and performance, though mixed opinions exist on water quality, TDS levels, and after-sales service experience.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers safe, great-tasting water, saves costs, and reduces water wastage—perfect for families.

Loading Suggestions...

The Pureit Wave Prime Mineral delivers on all three fronts. With 6-stage purification, it ensures water is safe for daily use, while the mineral cartridge adds back essential nutrients like calcium and magnesium. This makes drinking water not just pure but also healthier for the entire family.

What truly makes this an affordable water purifier stand out is its efficiency. It saves up to 45% water compared to ordinary RO systems. The Smartsense indicator is another thoughtful touch, alerting you before filters expire so your family never risks drinking unclean water.

Specifications Capacity 7 litres Purification Method RO + MF, 6-stage purification Installation Type Wall mount Material Food-grade plastic Special Features Mineral enhancer, water-saving design, Smartsense filter indicator Reasons to buy Saves up to 45% more water compared to standard RO systems Mineral cartridge ensures safe, healthy, great-tasting water Reasons to avoid Slightly bulkier design compared to other budget purifiers Replacement filters can be costlier than local alternatives Click Here to Buy Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value timely installation, good taste, stylish look, and clear feature explanations, though TDS reduction results receive mixed feedback overall.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines safety, mineral-rich water, and water-saving technology at an affordable price.

Loading Suggestions...

For families relying on municipal water, the Faber XUV 8000 is one of the best budget water purifiers that combines affordability with dependable purification. With UV, UF, and alkaline filtration, it not only removes impurities but also balances the pH of drinking water, giving it a refreshing taste.

Its 7-stage filtration process ensures multiple layers of protection while retaining essential minerals. The alkaline stage is especially valuable for households looking for water that supports digestion and overall well-being. With indicators for power, purification, and tank levels, you’ll always know when your water is ready.

Specifications Capacity 7 litres Purification Method UV + UF + Alkaline, 7-stage filtration Installation Type Countertop Material Carbon and food-grade plastic Special Features Tank full, power, and purification indicators Reasons to buy Alkaline stage improves taste and supports better hydration Compact countertop design suitable for small kitchens and rentals Reasons to avoid Best suited for municipal water; less effective for high TDS borewell water Countertop-only installation may limit placement flexibility Click Here to Buy Faber XUV 8000 (UV + UF + Alkaline) | Free Installation | 7L Storage| 7 Stage Filtration Pre & Post Carbon | Tank Full, Power, Purification Indicator | Suitable for Municipal Water

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like quality, quick installation, and design, but share mixed opinions on taste, value for money, functionality, and service quality.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers safe, alkaline-rich water with a compact design at an affordable price.

Loading Suggestions...

When you’re looking for the best budget water purifiers, the Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF is a strong choice for families relying on borewell, tanker, or municipal water. What sets it apart is its focus on water saving, up to 45% less water wastage compared to standard RO models.

The mineral enhancer cartridge adds back essential minerals like calcium and magnesium, making every glass not just safe but also healthier. With its SmartSense indicators, you won’t be caught off guard when the filter is due for a change, ensuring uninterrupted supply of pure, mineral-rich water.

Specifications Capacity 7 litres Purification Method 6-stage RO + MF + Mineral cartridge Installation Type Wall mount Special Features SmartSense indicators, long filter life, mineral retention Water Saving Up to 45% less wastage Reasons to buy Saves up to 45% water, ideal for water-scarce regions Adds back essential minerals for healthier drinking water Reasons to avoid Requires electricity to function effectively RO waste water management still needs user intervention Click Here to Buy Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate timely installation, good taste, appealing design, and clear feature guidance, though TDS reduction effectiveness gets mixed feedback overall.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it saves water, retains minerals, and delivers safe drinking water at an affordable price.

Loading Suggestions...

Aquaguard, one of India’s most trusted water purifier brands, brings the Sure Delight NXT—a compact yet powerful purifier designed to handle borewell, tanker, and municipal water with ease. Backed by India’s widest service network, it also comes with a free service plan worth ₹2000, covering free installation, a maintenance visit, and unlimited repairs in the first year.

The 6L tank is sufficient for small to medium families, and the Smart LED indicators make it easy to track service and filter life.

Specifications Capacity 6 litres Purification Method 6-stage RO + UV + UF + Sediment + Carbon filtration Installation Type Countertop Special Features UV E-Boiling™, Smart LED indicators, Free service plan worth ₹ 2000 Filter Life Up to 6000 litres or 1 year Reasons to buy Free service plan saves extra maintenance cost in the first year UV E-Boiling™ ensures water safety equivalent to boiling for 20 minutes Reasons to avoid 6L tank may be limiting for larger families Slightly bulkier compared to wall-mounted alternatives Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise water quality, easy use, stylish look, and value for money, though service experiences and taste adjustment opinions remain mixed.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this if you value brand-backed service, advanced purification, and year-one maintenance savings, all in a compact, family-friendly purifier.

Loading Suggestions...

The Faber CUV 8000 is designed for homes that rely on municipal water supply with low TDS (up to 200). Unlike RO-based systems, this purifier uses UV + UF technology with a 7-stage filtration process, ensuring safe and mineral-rich drinking water without wasting a single drop.

What sets this model apart is that it preserves natural taste and minerals while keeping water free from bacteria, viruses, and other contaminants. Since it avoids RO, it consumes less electricity and is a great eco-friendly choice if your water source is already soft and safe.

Specifications Capacity 7 litres Purification Method 7-stage UV + UF + Copper Guard filtration Installation Type Wall mount Special Features Copper enrichment, Tank full & purification indicators, Zero water wastage Best Suited For Municipal water (up to 200 TDS) Reasons to buy Retains essential minerals and natural taste Copper Guard adds health benefits Zero water wastage (unlike RO purifiers) Reasons to avoid Not suitable for borewell/tanker water with high TDS No RO filtration (not ideal for areas with hard water) Click Here to Buy Faber CUV 8000 Water Purifier | UV+UF+Cu Guard |7L Tank, 7 Stage Filtration, Pre & Post Carbon| Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water| Pressure & Purification Indicator | Upto 200 TDS | (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like filtration, free installation, classy design, and value, though opinions differ on functionality and water taste reliability.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for families with municipal tap water under 200 TDS who want safe, mineral-enriched water without RO wastage, all at an affordable price.

Loading Suggestions...

The Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV is a reliable choice for households looking for a trusted brand with superior purification at a mid-budget price point. Equipped with RO Maxx + UV e-boiling technology, it ensures water is free from bacteria, viruses, pesticides, heavy metals, and microplastics.

With a 6L tank capacity, smart LED indicators, and a cartridge life of up to 6000 litres, it is a balanced choice for families of 3–5 members who need safe, consistent, and good-tasting drinking water.

Specifications Capacity 6 litres Purification Method RO + UV with Sedi Shield & Particulate Filters Installation Type Countertop Special Features LED indicators, Long cartridge life, Energy saving Best Suited For Borewell, tanker, and municipal water Reasons to buy Removes microplastics, pesticides & heavy metals Compact design with smart LED alerts Reasons to avoid Smaller storage tank (6L) may not suit larger families RO purification leads to some water wastage Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate effective purification, quick installation, good taste, easy use, and technician service, while also valuing its design and affordability.

Why choose this product?

Great pick for medium-sized families who want an affordable RO+UV purifier from a reputed brand, with strong after-sales support and free servicing.

Loading Suggestions...

The Havells AQUAS is a stylish and health-focused purifier designed for Indian households needing reliable water purification from borewell, tanker, or municipal sources. It uses a 5-stage purification process (RO + UF), enriched with a dual mineral cartridge that adds Copper, Zinc, and essential minerals while balancing the pH of water. This not only ensures safety but also improves the taste and health benefits of drinking water.

Its 7L transparent tank is fully removable, making cleaning more hygienic and hassle-free. The purifier also features a zero-splash faucet, voltage protection, and smart alerts that notify you about system health. Havells adds a unique touch with its patented 3-way mounting—allowing the purifier to be installed on a straight wall, corner, or tabletop, making it one of the most flexible designs in the category.

With a 1-year warranty and unlimited free service visits, it’s a strong choice for families who want both performance and style in their kitchen appliances.

Specifications Capacity 7 litres Purification Method RO + UF with Dual Mineral Enhancer Installation Type Wall mount / corner / tabletop (3-way mounting) Special Features Copper + Zinc infusion, Smart alerts, Removable tank, Zero-splash faucet, Voltage protection Best Suited For Borewell, tanker, and municipal water Reasons to buy Unique 3-way mounting (corner, wall, or table) Smart alerts & safety features against voltage spikes Reasons to avoid Slightly bulkier design compared to other models No UV purification (some users may prefer extra protection) Click Here to Buy Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like quality, design, taste, and free installation, but share mixed opinions on purifier performance and after-sales service reliability.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for families who value mineral-enriched healthy water and want a modern, easy-to-maintain purifier with flexible installation options.

Loading Suggestions...

The AQUA D PURE 4-in-1 is a feature-packed, budget-friendly water purifier designed for households that require high-capacity storage and advanced multi-layer purification. It combines RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster with a 10-stage purification system, ensuring thorough removal of dissolved solids, heavy metals, pesticides, and microorganisms.

A key highlight is the 12-litre tank, making it ideal for medium to large families. The Copper Mineral Infuser enriches water with copper, known for its health benefits like improving metabolism and fighting free radicals. The TDS controller allows users to adjust water taste depending on the source, ensuring flexibility across borewell, tanker, or municipal water.

It also includes smart features like automatic shut-off, a membrane protector, and longer filter life, while offering both wall-mount and tabletop installation options. Priced aggressively, it brings high-end features to a budget segment, though installation comes with a ₹499 paid service fee.

Specifications Capacity 12 litres Purification Method RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster (10 stages) Installation Type Wall mount / Tabletop Special Features Copper Mineral Infuser, Taste Adjuster, Automatic Shut-Off, High-speed purification Best Suited For All water sources (borewell, tanker, municipal) Reasons to buy Copper mineral infusion for health benefits Taste adjuster for customising water taste Reasons to avoid Build quality not as premium as higher-priced brands Service network may be less extensive. Click Here to Buy AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate quality, easy installation, taste, and water output, but report mixed functionality, service issues, and occasional leakage problems.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for families needing a large tank, advanced purification, and mineral-rich water at a budget price.

Loading Suggestions...

Kinsco Aqua Punch 15 Litre Copper + RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster Water Purifier brings advanced multi-stage purification for safe, mineral-rich drinking water. Its pure copper tank enhances health benefits, while RO, UV, and UF ensure removal of impurities, bacteria, and viruses.

The TDS adjuster balances taste and purity, making it suitable for tap, borewell, or municipal water. With a 15-litre storage capacity, it’s ideal for families. The stylish black freestanding design fits any modern kitchen.

Specifications Capacity 15 litres Purification Technology RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster with Copper infusion Installation Type Freestanding Material Copper body finish Included Components Purifier unit with pre-filter and accessories Reasons to buy Large 15L tank suitable for bigger families Copper infusion adds daily health benefits Reasons to avoid Build quality not as premium as top-tier brands Click Here to Buy Kinsco Aqua Punch 15 Litre Copper + RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster Pure Copper Water Purifier Dispenser Machine, Black (With Free Pre Filter)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise value, quick installation, and water taste, but share mixed views on build quality, performance, and frequent leakage issues.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers safe, mineral-rich drinking water daily, with ample storage at a budget-friendly price.

Are budget water purifiers effective in removing impurities?

Yes, budget water purifiers can be highly effective if you choose the right one for your water type. Many affordable models come with multi-stage filtration systems that remove bacteria, chlorine, dirt, and even dissolved impurities. While they may not offer advanced features like UV+RO combinations found in premium purifiers, they still ensure safe, clean drinking water for daily use. For most households, a good budget purifier is sufficient for protecting health and improving water taste.

Which type of purifier is best for budget buyers - RO, UV, or UF?

The choice depends on your water source. If you get hard water with high TDS, an RO purifier works best. For municipal water with low TDS, a UV or UF purifier is sufficient and cheaper. Budget buyers should analyze water quality before investing. Many affordable purifiers also combine UF+UV, giving safe water without extra costs. The key is to match the purifier technology with your water quality so you don’t overspend unnecessarily.

Do budget water purifiers require high maintenance?

Not necessarily. Most budget water purifiers are designed to keep maintenance low, with filter replacements required once or twice a year. Some brands even provide affordable annual maintenance packages, making upkeep pocket-friendly. However, the costs may vary depending on your water quality—hard water tends to clog filters faster. If used properly and serviced on time, budget purifiers can last long without burdening your wallet. Regular cleaning and timely filter changes are the only must-follow steps.

Factors to consider while buying budget water purifiers

Water Quality & TDS Level: Before buying, test the Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) in your water. RO purifiers are best for high TDS, while UV/UF models suit low-TDS municipal water. Purification Technology: Different technologies—RO, UV, UF, or a combination—work for different water conditions. Choose one that matches your water source to ensure effective filtration without overspending. Storage Capacity: Pick a purifier with storage that suits your family size. Smaller families may need 5–7 litres, while larger households require 8–10 litres or more. Maintenance & Filter Cost: Budget purifiers keep upfront costs low, but filters need replacement. Check yearly maintenance charges and filter costs to avoid unexpected expenses later. Brand Reliability & Warranty: A trusted brand ensures better after-sales service, easy availability of filters, and warranty coverage. Always check reviews and warranty terms before buying.

Top 3 features of the best budget water purifiers in 2025

Best budget water purifiers in 2025 Capacity Purification technology Material Livpure GLO PRO++ 7 litres RO + UV + UF (7-stage) Food-grade plastic Pureit Wave Prime Mineral 7 litres RO + MF (6-stage) with Mineral Cartridge Food-grade plastic Faber XUV 8000 7 litres UV + UF + Alkaline (7-stage) Carbon + Food-grade plastic Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF 7 litres RO + MF + Mineral Cartridge (6-stage) Food-grade plastic Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6 litres RO + UV + UF + Sediment + Carbon (6-stage) Food-grade plastic Faber CUV 8000 7 litres UV + UF + Copper Guard (7-stage) Food-grade plastic Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV 6 litres RO + UV (with Sedi Shield + Particulate filters) Food-grade plastic Havells AQUAS 7 litres RO + UF with Dual Mineral Enhancer Plastic AQUA D PURE 4-in-1 12 litres RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster (10-stage) Plastic Kinsco Aqua Punch 15 litres RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster with Copper Copper body finish

Similar stories for you

Top 10 UV water purifiers of 2025 that balance low upkeep with strong UV purification technology

Top 10 offers on best selling water purifiers with up to 80% off on Aquaguard, Kent, Pureit and more in Amazon Sale 2025

Don’t wait! Get best water purifiers from top brands at up to 80% off during Amazon Great Freedom Festival

Sip safe and make the most of discount on the best water purifiers: Up to 80% off on the latest models from top brands

Water Purifier for home: Buying guide to help you choose the right one for healthy and clean drinking water

FAQs on the best water purifiers Do budget purifiers waste water like RO systems? Yes, RO systems waste some water during purification, but new models minimise wastage. UV and UF purifiers don’t waste water.

How often should filters be changed in budget purifiers? Typically, filters need replacement every 6–12 months, depending on water quality and usage.

Are budget water purifiers safe for children? Yes, as long as the purifier is suitable for your water type and well-maintained, it provides safe, clean water for the whole family.

Can I install a budget purifier myself? Some UF and gravity-based purifiers allow DIY setup, but most RO and UV purifiers need professional installation.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.