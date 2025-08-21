Best built in ovens with microwave of 2025 for modern and versatile kitchen
These built in ovens with microwave combine style, efficiency, and multifunctional cooking to make your 2025 kitchen smarter and more versatile.
A modern kitchen deserves appliances that save time, space, and effort without compromising on performance. Built in ovens with microwave functions are a perfect solution, blending the versatility of an oven with the quick convenience of a microwave.
In this article, we highlight the best built in ovens with microwave available in 2025. From sleek designs that enhance your kitchen décor to features like grill modes, convection, and smart controls, these appliances are designed to handle everything from reheating leftovers to preparing gourmet meals with ease.
The Faber 32L compact oven combines convection cooking with microwave and grilling functions. Its 32-liter capacity fits medium-sized cooking needs, offering 10 auto-cook menus for versatile meal preparation. The electric control panel simplifies operation, while the energy-efficient A-Class rating ensures lower power consumption. It comes equipped with a turntable and grill rack, making it adaptable for various dishes from grilling to defrosting.
With 1100W grill power and 1550W microwave power, this oven balances cooking speed and efficiency. Its sleek black finish and stainless steel outer body blend with modern kitchen decor. The product comes with a 1-year comprehensive warranty for peace of mind.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Multi-functional cooking options
Energy efficient design
Reasons to avoid
Medium capacity limits large meals
Basic control panel design
Faber 32L Built-In Microwave Compact Oven || 10 Auto Cook Menus || Grill, Convection, Defrost & Combination Cooking || 1 Yr Warranty || Energy Efficient || FBIMWO 32L CGS with 1 Yr Warranty, Silver
Why choose this product?
Choose this oven if you want a versatile, energy-efficient microwave-grill combo with compact built-in convenience for everyday cooking.
Faber’s 67L convection microwave oven is designed for larger cooking needs, with 10 cooking functions including pizza, grill, and defrost modes. It offers a powerful electric multifunction oven with fast cooking capability and multiple auto-programs. The black finish adds style to your kitchen while the oven provides an energy efficiency rating of A-15%.
Equipped with convection and fan-assisted grill technology, the oven delivers even heating and improved cooking results. It comes with a 1-year product warranty and 2-year magnetron warranty, enhancing reliability and customer trust.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Large cooking capacity
Extensive auto cooking programs
Reasons to avoid
Larger size needs more kitchen space
Slightly more complex controls
Faber 67L Convection Microwave Oven | 10 Cooking Functions | Grill, Pizza, Fast Cooking & Defrost Modes | Auto Programs | Energy Efficient | 1Yr Product & 2Yr Magnetron Warranty FBIO 10F GLB
Why choose this product?
Ideal for families requiring a spacious oven with varied cooking modes and fast, efficient food preparation.
The IFB 34BIC1 is a built-in convection microwave oven in a medium size that integrates multiple cooking modes. It combines grilling and convection cooking to offer flexibility for everyday meals. The metallic silver design complements modern kitchens, while easy-to-use controls facilitate seamless operation.
This oven supports combination cooking, enhancing versatility and speed. Ideal for users seeking a built-in solution combining microwave convenience with enhanced grilling capabilities.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Combines grill and convection effectively
Compact built-in design
Reasons to avoid
Limited cooking functions compared to larger models
Basic interface
IFB 34BIC1 Built In Convection Microwave
Why choose this product?
Choose this oven for combination cooking in a compact built-in microwave suitable for medium-sized meals.
Whirlpool's 25L built-in convection microwave offers full stainless steel cavity and push-to-open door design. It features capacitive touch control with an LED digital display. With 8 auto cooking functions, five power levels, and quick start functionality, it ensures cooking versatility. The oven supports grill plus microwave combination and offers 1000W maximum grill power.
This oven also has defrost by weight or time, enhancing convenience. Its medium size fits small to medium cooking needs. It balances modern aesthetics with practical functions for everyday kitchen use.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Modern capacitive touch control
Multiple auto cooking features
Reasons to avoid
Smaller capacity limits large meals
No grill rack included
Whirlpool 25L Built in Oven Convection Microwave Oven (AMW 250 M, Black), Medium
Why choose this product?
Best suited for those looking for stylish, compact, and efficient microwave convection cooking.
This Faber 34L built-in oven features a black finish and touch control operation, supporting auto cook menus for defrost, combination cooking, grill, and convection. Its 34-liter capacity suits moderate cooking tasks. The oven combines energy efficiency with versatility to cover most common kitchen cooking needs.
Its clean design and safety auto power off protection add convenience, while multiple cooking modes simplify meal preparation. The touch controls offer modern usability for an enhanced cooking experience.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Convenient touch operation
Wide range of cooking modes
Reasons to avoid
Moderate capacity
Black finish prone to fingerprints
Faber 34L Built-In Black Finish Microwave Oven with Touch Control | Auto Cook Menus & Auto Power Off Protection | Grill, Convection, Defrost & Combination Cooking | 1 Yr Warranty | FBIMWO 34 CGS BK
Why choose this product?
Choose for a sleek black built-in oven with versatile cooking options and modern touch controls.
The Faber 83L built-in microwave oven has a spacious interior suited for large meals, offering 18 cooking functions for versatile preparation. Full black glass finish and TFT touch control provide an elegant kitchen addition. The 3D hot air circulation system enhances uniform cooking, while triple glazed anti-scald glass ensures safety.
With energy-efficient class A rating and automatic power-off protection, this oven meets functional and safety needs. Included rotisserie and stainless steel trays add cooking flexibility.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Very large cooking capacity
Multiple safety features
Reasons to avoid
Large physical dimensions
Higher price point
Faber 83L Built-In Microwave Oven with Built in oven with 18 functions | Auto Cook Menus & Auto Power Off Protection, Defrost & Combination Cooking | 1 Yr Warranty | FBIO 83L 18F TFT BK N
Why choose this product?
Great for large families or users needing multiple cooking modes and spacious oven capacity.
Factors to consider when buying built in oven with microwave
- Capacity and Size: Choose a model that matches your cooking needs and fits your kitchen cabinetry. Compact options work for small families, while larger capacities suit frequent cooking.
- Cooking Modes: Look for models that offer convection baking, grilling, roasting, and multiple auto-cook menus. These add versatility beyond standard microwave use.
- Power and Efficiency: Higher wattage ensures faster and more even cooking. Energy-efficient models help reduce electricity consumption over time.
- Ease of Use and Controls: Touch panels, LED displays, and pre-set cooking programs make operation simple. Smart-enabled models allow remote control via apps.
- Safety Features: Essential features include child lock, cool-touch doors, and automatic shut-off for peace of mind in everyday use.
Why choose built in ovens with microwave over standalone appliances?
They save counter space, provide a seamless kitchen look, and combine two appliances into one. This makes them perfect for modern modular kitchens.
Are built in ovens with microwave energy efficient?
Yes, most models are designed with advanced heating systems to reduce cooking times. They’re more efficient than running two separate appliances.
Can I bake properly in a built-in oven with microwave?
Yes, convection modes allow proper baking for cakes, bread, and pizzas. These appliances perform almost like traditional ovens with added microwave convenience.
Top 3 features of best built in oven with microwave
|Built in ovens with microwave
|Capacity
|Cooking Functions
|Finish
|Faber 32L Built-In Microwave
|32 L
|10 auto cook (Grill, Convection, Microwave)
|Black/Stainless
|Faber 67L Convection Microwave
|67 L
|10 cooking functions incl. Pizza, Grill
|Black finish
|IFB 34BIC1
|Medium
|Convection + Grill
|Metallic Silver
|Whirlpool 25L Built-In Oven
|25 L
|8 auto cook, Grill + Microwave Combined
|Stainless steel
|Faber 34L Black Finish Oven
|34 L
|Auto cook (Grill, Convection, Defrost)
|Black finish
|Faber 83L Built-In Oven
|83 L
|18 functions
|Black glass
- Do built in ovens with microwave require special installation?
Yes, they must be installed into cabinetry, often with proper ventilation. Professional installation is recommended for safety and efficiency.
- Are these ovens suitable for large families?
Yes, larger-capacity models can easily handle meals for big households. Smaller families can opt for compact versions to save space.
- Can I replace a regular oven with this appliance?
Yes, they offer baking, grilling, and roasting functions, making them a good replacement. However, serious bakers may still prefer a full oven.
- Do they come with auto-cook menus?
Most modern models include preset menus for quick cooking. These help beginners and busy users save time in the kitchen.
- How long do built in ovens with microwave usually last?
With proper care and maintenance, they can last 8–10 years. Regular cleaning and servicing extend their lifespan.
