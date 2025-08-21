Best built in ovens with microwave of 2025 for modern and versatile kitchen

A modern kitchen deserves appliances that save time, space, and effort without compromising on performance. Built in ovens with microwave functions are a perfect solution, blending the versatility of an oven with the quick convenience of a microwave. Cook smarter with built-in convenience.

In this article, we highlight the best built in ovens with microwave available in 2025. From sleek designs that enhance your kitchen décor to features like grill modes, convection, and smart controls, these appliances are designed to handle everything from reheating leftovers to preparing gourmet meals with ease.

The Faber 32L compact oven combines convection cooking with microwave and grilling functions. Its 32-liter capacity fits medium-sized cooking needs, offering 10 auto-cook menus for versatile meal preparation. The electric control panel simplifies operation, while the energy-efficient A-Class rating ensures lower power consumption. It comes equipped with a turntable and grill rack, making it adaptable for various dishes from grilling to defrosting.

With 1100W grill power and 1550W microwave power, this oven balances cooking speed and efficiency. Its sleek black finish and stainless steel outer body blend with modern kitchen decor. The product comes with a 1-year comprehensive warranty for peace of mind.

Specifications Capacity 32 liters Cooking Modes Convection, Grill, Microwave, Combination Power Grill 1100W, Microwave 1550W Control Electric touch Energy Efficiency A-Class Reasons to buy Multi-functional cooking options Energy efficient design Reasons to avoid Medium capacity limits large meals Basic control panel design Click Here to Buy Faber 32L Built-In Microwave Compact Oven || 10 Auto Cook Menus || Grill, Convection, Defrost & Combination Cooking || 1 Yr Warranty || Energy Efficient || FBIMWO 32L CGS with 1 Yr Warranty, Silver

Choose this oven if you want a versatile, energy-efficient microwave-grill combo with compact built-in convenience for everyday cooking.

Faber’s 67L convection microwave oven is designed for larger cooking needs, with 10 cooking functions including pizza, grill, and defrost modes. It offers a powerful electric multifunction oven with fast cooking capability and multiple auto-programs. The black finish adds style to your kitchen while the oven provides an energy efficiency rating of A-15%.

Equipped with convection and fan-assisted grill technology, the oven delivers even heating and improved cooking results. It comes with a 1-year product warranty and 2-year magnetron warranty, enhancing reliability and customer trust.

Specifications Capacity 67 liters Cooking Functions 10 auto modes including pizza, grill, defrost Size (WxDxH) 594x545x594 mm Energy Efficiency A-15% Warranty 1-year product, 2-year magnetron Reasons to buy Large cooking capacity Extensive auto cooking programs Reasons to avoid Larger size needs more kitchen space Slightly more complex controls Click Here to Buy Faber 67L Convection Microwave Oven | 10 Cooking Functions | Grill, Pizza, Fast Cooking & Defrost Modes | Auto Programs | Energy Efficient | 1Yr Product & 2Yr Magnetron Warranty FBIO 10F GLB

Ideal for families requiring a spacious oven with varied cooking modes and fast, efficient food preparation.

The IFB 34BIC1 is a built-in convection microwave oven in a medium size that integrates multiple cooking modes. It combines grilling and convection cooking to offer flexibility for everyday meals. The metallic silver design complements modern kitchens, while easy-to-use controls facilitate seamless operation.

This oven supports combination cooking, enhancing versatility and speed. Ideal for users seeking a built-in solution combining microwave convenience with enhanced grilling capabilities.

Specifications Capacity Medium Cooking Methods Convection and grill Installation Built-In Color Metallic silver Control Easy operation panel Reasons to buy Combines grill and convection effectively Compact built-in design Reasons to avoid Limited cooking functions compared to larger models Basic interface Click Here to Buy IFB 34BIC1 Built In Convection Microwave

Choose this oven for combination cooking in a compact built-in microwave suitable for medium-sized meals.

Whirlpool's 25L built-in convection microwave offers full stainless steel cavity and push-to-open door design. It features capacitive touch control with an LED digital display. With 8 auto cooking functions, five power levels, and quick start functionality, it ensures cooking versatility. The oven supports grill plus microwave combination and offers 1000W maximum grill power.

This oven also has defrost by weight or time, enhancing convenience. Its medium size fits small to medium cooking needs. It balances modern aesthetics with practical functions for everyday kitchen use.

Specifications Capacity 25 liters Cooking Modes Convection, microwave, grill Power Grill 1000W max Control Capacitive touch with LED display Defrost By weight/time function Reasons to buy Modern capacitive touch control Multiple auto cooking features Reasons to avoid Smaller capacity limits large meals No grill rack included Click Here to Buy Whirlpool 25L Built in Oven Convection Microwave Oven (AMW 250 M, Black), Medium

Best suited for those looking for stylish, compact, and efficient microwave convection cooking.

This Faber 34L built-in oven features a black finish and touch control operation, supporting auto cook menus for defrost, combination cooking, grill, and convection. Its 34-liter capacity suits moderate cooking tasks. The oven combines energy efficiency with versatility to cover most common kitchen cooking needs.

Its clean design and safety auto power off protection add convenience, while multiple cooking modes simplify meal preparation. The touch controls offer modern usability for an enhanced cooking experience.

Specifications Capacity 34 liters Cooking Functions Defrost, grill, combination, convection Control Touch control panel Finish Black Safety Auto power off protection Reasons to buy Convenient touch operation Wide range of cooking modes Reasons to avoid Moderate capacity Black finish prone to fingerprints Click Here to Buy Faber 34L Built-In Black Finish Microwave Oven with Touch Control | Auto Cook Menus & Auto Power Off Protection | Grill, Convection, Defrost & Combination Cooking | 1 Yr Warranty | FBIMWO 34 CGS BK

Choose for a sleek black built-in oven with versatile cooking options and modern touch controls.

The Faber 83L built-in microwave oven has a spacious interior suited for large meals, offering 18 cooking functions for versatile preparation. Full black glass finish and TFT touch control provide an elegant kitchen addition. The 3D hot air circulation system enhances uniform cooking, while triple glazed anti-scald glass ensures safety.

With energy-efficient class A rating and automatic power-off protection, this oven meets functional and safety needs. Included rotisserie and stainless steel trays add cooking flexibility.

Specifications Capacity 83 liters Cooking Functions 18 auto menus Control TFT touch panel Safety Anti-scald triple glazed door Energy Efficiency Class A Reasons to buy Very large cooking capacity Multiple safety features Reasons to avoid Large physical dimensions Higher price point Click Here to Buy Faber 83L Built-In Microwave Oven with Built in oven with 18 functions | Auto Cook Menus & Auto Power Off Protection, Defrost & Combination Cooking | 1 Yr Warranty | FBIO 83L 18F TFT BK N

Great for large families or users needing multiple cooking modes and spacious oven capacity.

Factors to consider when buying built in oven with microwave

Capacity and Size : Choose a model that matches your cooking needs and fits your kitchen cabinetry. Compact options work for small families, while larger capacities suit frequent cooking.

: Choose a model that matches your cooking needs and fits your kitchen cabinetry. Compact options work for small families, while larger capacities suit frequent cooking. Cooking Modes : Look for models that offer convection baking, grilling, roasting, and multiple auto-cook menus. These add versatility beyond standard microwave use.

: Look for models that offer convection baking, grilling, roasting, and multiple auto-cook menus. These add versatility beyond standard microwave use. Power and Efficiency : Higher wattage ensures faster and more even cooking. Energy-efficient models help reduce electricity consumption over time.

: Higher wattage ensures faster and more even cooking. Energy-efficient models help reduce electricity consumption over time. Ease of Use and Controls : Touch panels, LED displays, and pre-set cooking programs make operation simple. Smart-enabled models allow remote control via apps.

: Touch panels, LED displays, and pre-set cooking programs make operation simple. Smart-enabled models allow remote control via apps. Safety Features: Essential features include child lock, cool-touch doors, and automatic shut-off for peace of mind in everyday use.

Why choose built in ovens with microwave over standalone appliances?

They save counter space, provide a seamless kitchen look, and combine two appliances into one. This makes them perfect for modern modular kitchens.

Are built in ovens with microwave energy efficient?

Yes, most models are designed with advanced heating systems to reduce cooking times. They’re more efficient than running two separate appliances.

Can I bake properly in a built-in oven with microwave?

Yes, convection modes allow proper baking for cakes, bread, and pizzas. These appliances perform almost like traditional ovens with added microwave convenience.

Top 3 features of best built in oven with microwave

Built in ovens with microwave Capacity Cooking Functions Finish Faber 32L Built-In Microwave 32 L 10 auto cook (Grill, Convection, Microwave) Black/Stainless Faber 67L Convection Microwave 67 L 10 cooking functions incl. Pizza, Grill Black finish IFB 34BIC1 Medium Convection + Grill Metallic Silver Whirlpool 25L Built-In Oven 25 L 8 auto cook, Grill + Microwave Combined Stainless steel Faber 34L Black Finish Oven 34 L Auto cook (Grill, Convection, Defrost) Black finish Faber 83L Built-In Oven 83 L 18 functions Black glass

FAQs on built in ovens with microwave Do built in ovens with microwave require special installation? Yes, they must be installed into cabinetry, often with proper ventilation. Professional installation is recommended for safety and efficiency.

Are these ovens suitable for large families? Yes, larger-capacity models can easily handle meals for big households. Smaller families can opt for compact versions to save space.

Can I replace a regular oven with this appliance? Yes, they offer baking, grilling, and roasting functions, making them a good replacement. However, serious bakers may still prefer a full oven.

Do they come with auto-cook menus? Most modern models include preset menus for quick cooking. These help beginners and busy users save time in the kitchen.

How long do built in ovens with microwave usually last? With proper care and maintenance, they can last 8–10 years. Regular cleaning and servicing extend their lifespan.

