Cook like a pro with these top 10 electric ovens for baking and cooking at home

Electric ovens are gaining popularity in Indian homes for their convenience and multi-functionality. They allow you to bake, toast, roast, and grill without the need for separate appliances. If you are searching for the best electric oven for home use, several models are available with features like temperature control, timers, and even rotisserie cooking. Many of the top 10 electric oven choices include compact designs that fit well in modern kitchens. These ovens are ideal for preparing everyday meals, festive treats, or weekend snacks. Explore the top 10 electric ovens from trusted brands

With consistent heating and simple controls, they help save cooking time and energy. Some models come with convection technology or air fryer modes, making them suitable for those looking to reduce oil usage. Whether you are a seasoned cook or just starting out, using an electric oven makes it easier to prepare a variety of dishes. It is one appliance that adds great value to your kitchen.

Loading Suggestions...

Compact, efficient, and easy to use, the AGARO Marvel 9L is perfect for small kitchens and daily cooking tasks. Be it toasting bread, baking cookies, or grilling vegetables, this electric oven for home use delivers consistent results. It features a temperature range from 100°C to 250°C, a 30-minute timer, and a ready bell. This is one of the top 10 electric ovens for individuals or couples looking for affordable and reliable performance.

Specifications Colour Black Capacity 9 litres Wattage 800 Watts Dimensions 34.3 x 26.3 x 21.3 cm Reasons to buy Affordable and compact Easy to clean Reasons to avoid Limited capacity Click Here to Buy AGARO Marvel 9L Oven Toaster Griller, Cake Baking, Grilling, Toasting, OTG, 800 Watts, (Black).

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like this for its compact size, simple controls, and consistent results with toast, sandwiches, and small bakes.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for its simplicity, value for money, and compact form suitable for basic home baking and grilling.

Loading Suggestions...

With six heating modes, the Glen 25L OTG is one of the best electric ovens for families looking to bake, grill, or roast. It includes a rotisserie for juicy meats, a 60-minute timer, adjustable temperature, and an oven light for better visibility. Its ergonomic knobs and removable crumb tray make operation and cleaning effortless. This electric oven for home use is a worthy pick in the top 10 electric ovens for versatility and reliability.

Specifications Colour Black Capacity 25 litres Power 1700 Watts Dimensions 33 x 43 x 50 cm Reasons to buy Multiple heating modes Built-in rotisserie Reasons to avoid Ceramic body needs careful handling Click Here to Buy Glen Multi-Function OTG for Kitchen, 25 Litre, 1700W, Oven Toaster Griller with 6 Heating Modes, Adjustable Temperature & Timer, Rotisserie, Bake, Grill & Toast, Oven for Baking - Black (SA5025R)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight the oven’s reliable performance, good build quality, and rotisserie feature as great for weekend meals.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this if you want multifunctional cooking, user-friendly features, and ample space for home-style dishes.

Loading Suggestions...

Create kitchen magic with the Wonderchef 19-litre OTG. This 1280-watt electric oven for home use is designed to effortlessly bake delicious cakes, crisp up pizzas, or perfectly grill vegetables. Its top and bottom stainless steel heating elements ensure even cooking and browning. Plus, the auto-shut off timer with a ready bell means perfectly cooked food every time. This electric oven is a reliable choice for consistent, delightful culinary results.

Specifications Colour Black Capacity 19 litres Power 1280 Watts Dimensions 33.7 x 47.5 x 35.5 cm Reasons to buy Stylish and compact Uniform heating with dual elements Reasons to avoid Not suitable for large batches Click Here to Buy Wonderchef Oven Toaster Griller (OTG) - 19 litres, Black - with Auto-Shut Off, Heat-Resistant Tempered Glass, Multi-Stage Heat Selection | Bake, Grill, Roast | Easy clean

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers prefer this model for baking cakes, reheating, and daily grilling with good performance and minimal fuss.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for safe, efficient cooking and a compact size that fits in most Indian kitchens.

Loading Suggestions...

If you need a powerful electric oven for big meals, the Faber 60L OTG fits the bill. It offers upper and lower heating, rotisserie, convection, and 360° heat circulation. It handles everything from breads to tandoori dishes with ease. With a 60-minute timer, cool-touch handle, and interior light, this is one of the best electric ovens for large households. Its stainless-steel build and advanced heating make it a feature-rich option among top 10 electric ovens.

Specifications Colour Black Capacity 60 litres Power 2200 Watts Dimensions 58.3 x 49.2 x 37.8 cm Reasons to buy Large 60L capacity Even heat distribution Reasons to avoid Bulky for small kitchens Click Here to Buy Faber 60L 1600W OTG | Bake, Toast, Roast, Grill | 4 Heating Functions, Upper & Lower Heating, Rottisserie, 360° Convection| Indicator Light, Auto Shut-Off, Ready Bell | Removable Crumb Tray | (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight its size, consistent baking results, and multiple heating options for serious cooking.

Why choose this product?

Go for this if you need a large OTG that can bake, roast, and grill all in one.

Loading Suggestions...

The 50-litre iBELL OTG is designed for serious home chefs who want speed, capacity, and precision. It features a convection fan, motorised rotisserie, and five heating modes to suit various dishes. Its 2000W power ensures fast and even cooking. From roasting meats to baking desserts, this electric oven for home use is one of the top 10 electric ovens that delivers big on functionality for bigger families.

Specifications Colour Black Capacity 50 litres Power 2000 Watts Material Stainless Steel Reasons to buy Powerful 2000W heating Healthier cooking with fat draining rotisserie Reasons to avoid Not ideal for small kitchens Click Here to Buy iBELL Eo50Lgdlx Otg 50 Litre,Convection Oven Toaster Griller With Motorized Rotisserie,5 Heating Modes,2000 Watt (Black),2000 Watts,50 Liter

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like this for its powerful heating, large size, and performance in roasting and baking big portions.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for spacious cooking, even heat, and excellent results with grilled, roasted, and baked items.

Loading Suggestions...

The Glen 35L OTG is perfect for everyday kitchen tasks with added convenience of convection and rotisserie. With six advanced heating modes and turbo convection fan, it ensures uniform cooking. It comes with a complete accessory set and ergonomic knobs for easy operation. This electric oven for home use is one of the top 10 electric ovens thanks to its cooking flexibility and solid build for medium-sized families.

Specifications Colour Black Capacity 35 litres Power 2100W Material Ceramic Dimensions 39.3 x 52 x 33 cm Reasons to buy Includes convection and rotisserie Even heat distribution Reasons to avoid Ceramic material may need careful handling Click Here to Buy Glen Multi-Function OTG for Kitchen 35 Litre, 2100W, Oven Toaster Griller with 6 Heating Modes, Rotisserie, Convection Fan, Temp. Control, Bake, Grill & Toast, Oven for Baking - Black (SA5035BLRC)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight its quiet operation, heating options, and good quality accessories included in the box.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this if you want flexibility, performance, and added value through features like convection and rotisserie.

Loading Suggestions...

The Longway Royal Plus 12 Ltr OTG is your compact kitchen appliance for everyday cooking. This 800-watt electric oven handles essential tasks like baking small pizzas, grilling tikkas, and toasting bread with ease. Its straightforward temperature and timer controls, combined with a heat-resistant handle, make it simple and safe to use. For those seeking a no-frills, efficient electric oven for home use, this model delivers practicality and convenience.It’s one of the top 10 electric ovens for those with limited kitchen space looking for everyday utility.

Specifications Colour Silver Capacity 12 litres Power 800W Dimensions 42.5 x 28 x 24.5 cm Reasons to buy Lightweight and portable Budget-friendly Reasons to avoid No rotisserie or convection Click Here to Buy Longway Royal Plus OTG 12 Ltr Oven Toaster Griller with Multiple Heating Modes | Temperature Timer Control for Baking Pizza, Cake, Grilling Chicken & Toasting Bread | 1 Year Warranty (800W, Silver)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers prefer this for light daily use like making sandwiches, heating snacks, or toasting.

Why choose this product?

Pick this if you want an affordable, no-fuss OTG for basic cooking and reheating.

Loading Suggestions...

Combining air frying and OTG functions, the AGARO Elite 14.5L is a smart, multi-functional electric oven for home use. With 16 preset menus, 3 heating modes, and a digital display, it’s great for health-conscious users. It uses 360° hot air technology for even cooking. This isn't just an electric oven for home use, it's a smart, all-in-one cooking solution designed for healthy and varied meals.

Specifications Colour Black Capacity 14.5 litres Power 1700W Dimensions 36 x 33 x 38 cm Reasons to buy Combines OTG and air fryer Digital display with presets Reasons to avoid Digital panel needs careful handling Higher price bracket Click Here to Buy AGARO Elite Air Fryer For Home,14.5L,Rotisserie Convection Oven,1700 watts,Electric Oven,16 Preset Menus,Digital Display,Touch Control,Bake,Roast,Toast,Defrost,Dehydrate,Keep Warm,Dark Grey,14.5 Liter

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its all-in-one use, fast cooking, and ease of operation through the preset menu.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for healthier air-fried food along with the flexibility of baking and roasting in one device.

Loading Suggestions...

The iBELL 25L OTG is designed with multiple heating options and a rotisserie function for reliable home cooking. It’s compact yet offers solid capacity and power for baking, toasting, and grilling. With features like a timer, thermostat, and inner light, this is a practical electric oven for home use. If you're browsing the top 10 electric ovens under a budget, this one fits the bill with good value and performance.

Specifications Colour Black Capacity 25 litres Power 1600W Dimensions 28 x 46 x 30 cm Reasons to buy Rotisserie included Compact yet spacious Reasons to avoid Limited advanced features Click Here to Buy iBELL Ibleo25Lgnew 25 Liters Electric Oven Toaster Grill Otg With Rotisserie, Black, 1600 Watts

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight its easy operation, consistent results, and rotisserie for weekend meals.

Why choose this product?

Select this for balanced performance, handy features, and an affordable price with essential functions.

Loading Suggestions...

The Ariete Bon Cuisine 300 is a stylish and practical 30L electric oven for home use. With 1500W of power and a durable aluminium body, this electric oven is a blend of functionality and power, perfect for bringing delicious, perfectly cooked dishes to your table every day. From baked goods to savory roasts, its high-strength double glass ensures durability and consistent results. For those who appreciate classic design and dependable performance, this model is a charming and capable choice.

Specifications Colour Grey Capacity 30 litres Power 1500W Dimensions 50 x 36.5 x 33 cm Reasons to buy Sturdy build quality Suitable for many recipes Reasons to avoid High initial cost Click Here to Buy Ariete Bon Cuisine 300 Electric Oven, 30 Liters, 1.5 W, 35.5X30.5X27.5 Cm, ​​Gray

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight the premium finish, steady performance, and great results with baked goods.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for quality construction, European design, and daily cooking efficiency in a mid-size oven.

Is an electric oven good for Indian cooking?

Yes, the best electric oven works well for Indian cooking. You can bake naan, toast sandwiches, roast tikkas, and cook vegetables or meats evenly. Many top 10 electric ovens also support rotisserie cooking and come with heat control that suits a variety of Indian recipes.

What size electric oven is best for home use?

For regular home use, an electric oven with 18 to 35 litres capacity is usually enough. Smaller families or individuals can go for 9 to 19 litres. Larger households can opt for 50 to 60 litres. The top 10 electric ovens offer multiple size options with smart features.

Can I bake cakes and pizzas in an electric oven?

Yes, you can easily bake cakes, pizzas, muffins, and cookies in a good electric oven. Most electric ovens for home use have adjustable temperature and heating elements to suit baking needs. Choose one with top and bottom heating for best results in baking soft and evenly cooked food.

Factors to consider before buying the top 10 electric oven:

Capacity : Choose based on family size (9L–19L for small, 25L–60L for medium to large families).

: Choose based on family size (9L–19L for small, 25L–60L for medium to large families). Power/Wattage : Higher wattage means faster cooking.

: Higher wattage means faster cooking. Cooking Functions : Look for bake, grill, toast, rotisserie, and convection.

: Look for bake, grill, toast, rotisserie, and convection. Controls : Choose between digital touch panels or manual knobs.

: Choose between digital touch panels or manual knobs. Build Material : Stainless steel interiors are durable and heat-efficient.

: Stainless steel interiors are durable and heat-efficient. Temperature Range : A wider range (100°C–250°C) supports more recipes.

: A wider range (100°C–250°C) supports more recipes. Safety Features : Auto shut-off, cool-touch handle, and heat-resistant glass are important.

: Auto shut-off, cool-touch handle, and heat-resistant glass are important. Accessories: Baking trays, grill racks, and rotisserie sets add convenience.

Top 3 features of the top 10 electric oven:

Best electric oven Wattage Material Special features AGARO Marvel 9L Oven 800 watts Alloy Steel 3.4 kg Glen Multi-Function OTG for Kitchen 1700 watts Ceramic 12 Kg Wonderchef Oven Toaster Griller 1280 watts Stainless Steel 5.6 Kg Faber 60L 1600W OTG 2200 watts Stainless Steel 12 Kg iBELL Eo50Lgdlx Otg NA Stainless Steel 11 Kg Glen Multi-Function OTG for Kitchen 2100 watts Ceramic 12 Kg Longway Royal Plus OTG 800 watts Stainless Steel 4.1 Kg AGARO Elite Air Fryer For Home 1700 watts Stainless Steel 10 Kg iBELL Ibleo25Lgnew 25 Liters Electric Oven 1600 watts Iron 6.91 Kg Ariete Bon Cuisine 300 Electric Oven 1500 watts Aluminium 7.6 Kg

Similar articles for you:

Best Bosch built-in ovens in 2025 with steam, convection, and grill features for serious home chefs

Best ovens for baking in 2025: Top 10 choices for perfect cakes, cookies, and grilled dishes at home

Best ovens for modular kitchen: 10 smart convection ovens with auto menus and health-focused tech for flawless cooking

Best microwave ovens in India in April 2025 with top 10 picks for quick cooking, easy reheating and everyday convenience

FAQs on best electric oven Does an electric oven need preheating? Yes, preheating ensures even cooking and better baking results.

Are electric ovens safe to use? Most models come with auto shut-off and heat-resistant doors, making them safe for home use.

Do electric ovens consume a lot of electricity? Power usage depends on capacity and cooking time. Smaller ovens consume less.

Do all electric ovens have convection features? No, only some models include convection for faster, even cooking.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.