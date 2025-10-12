Search
Sun, Oct 12, 2025
Best coffee machines for home are now available at up to 60% off on Amazon Diwali Sale

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Published on: Oct 12, 2025 06:00 am IST

Brew café-quality coffee at home! Grab the best coffee machines during Amazon Diwali Sale with up to 60% off and enjoy unbeatable Amazon deals.

Rossmann Espresso Coffee Maker, 20 Bar Pressure Italian Ulka Pump, 1350 Watts Quick Heating Thermo Block, Easy to Use Touch Screen with 4 in 1 Funtions,1.5 Lit Water Tank, SS Frothing Wand.

₹7,999

CHECK DETAILS

INALSA Espresso/Cappuccino 4Cup Coffee Maker 800W- Bonjour (3in1- Espresso,Cappuccino & Latte)|Frothing Function,4Bar Pressure|Multipurpose Control Knob,Removable Drip Tray & Borosilicate Glass Carafe

₹3,793

CHECK DETAILS

Wonderchef Regenta Espresso Coffee Maker, 5-bar with Steamer, Make Espressos, Cappuccinos & Lattes at Home, With Steamer, Metal Porta Filter, Temperature Dial, 2 Years Warranty

₹3,849

CHECK DETAILS

COSTAR 2-in-1 Espresso Machine for Capsules & Coffee Powder, 20 Bar Capsules Coffee Machine, Coffee Maker Machine for Home W/NS Original Capsules, Fast Heating System, Simple Touch Operation, 1450W

₹7,999

CHECK DETAILS

AGARO Imperial Espresso Coffee Maker, Coffee Machine, 15 Bars, With Foaming Milk, Frother Wand for Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte and Mocha, Steam Espresso Maker For Home, Adjustable Milk Frothing and Double Temperature Control System, Stainless Steel, 1100W.

₹8,999

CHECK DETAILS

KAFF Fontana 1350 Watts Espresso Coffee Maker, 19 Bar High Pressure Pump, Steam Espresso Coffee, Detachable Frothing Nozzle Coffee Machine For Home (Red)

₹9,490

CHECK DETAILS

UN1QUE 2-in-1 Coffee Maker, 20 Bar Espresso Machine Compatible for Nespresso Original Capsules/Ground Coffee, 1450W, Single Serve Coffee Maker, Customize Volume Settings

₹6,768

CHECK DETAILS

Lifelong 1350 W Digital Espresso Coffee Maker & Cold Brew Coffee Machine | 20 Bar Pressure Pump |Mix with Steamed Milk & Create Cappucciono & Latte at Home | Works with Grounded Coffee & Capsules

₹8,969

CHECK DETAILS

Russell Hobbs 1350W Elite Brew Digital Coffee Maker 15-Bar Professional Extraction | Single & Double Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte | NTC Temp Control | 1.7L Water Tank & 0.5L Milk Tank | 2-Yr Warranty

₹17,999

CHECK DETAILS

Philips HD7430/90 1000W Drip Coffee Maker

₹2,275

CHECK DETAILS

Preethi Dripcafe Coffee Maker (White)

₹2,298

CHECK DETAILS

DeLonghi Cold Brew Coffee Machine, La Specialista Touch EC9455.M, Barista Style Espresso Coffee Machine with Built-in Grinder, 9 Recipes, Intuitive Touch Control, Automatic or Manual Milk Frother

₹59,999

CHECK DETAILS

KAFF VIENNA 800 Watts Espresso, Cappuccino and Latte Coffee Maker, Glass Carafe Jar, 750W, with Automatic Pressure-Release, Over-Heat and Over-Pressure Protecting Device (Black)

₹4,499

CHECK DETAILS

Russell Hobbs 1350W Elite Brew Digital Coffee Maker 15-Bar Professional Extraction | Single & Double Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte | NTC Temp Control | 1.7L Water Tank & 0.5L Milk Tank | 2-Yr Warranty

₹17,999

CHECK DETAILS

KROFF La Cafeno 3-in-1 Coffee Machine | Compatible with Nespresso Original, Dolce Gusto & Ground Coffee Powder | 7 Level Brewing Selector | Fast Heating System | 1-Year Warranty for Home Office

₹11,500

CHECK DETAILS

InstaCuppa 3-in-1 Espresso Coffee Maker Works with Ground Coffee, Pods & Capsules, Includes Electric Kettle Mode with Temperature Control, Adjustable Volume, Self-Cleaning, LED Touch Control & Display

₹8,499

CHECK DETAILS

Sleepy Owl French Press Coffee Maker 350ml | Heat Resistant Borosilicate Glass and Double Filtered Perfection for the Perfect Brew | Stainless Steel | Portable | Office & Home | Makes 2 cups

₹749

CHECK DETAILS

HASTHIP® French Press Coffee Maker 800ML Double Insulated 304 Stainless Steel Coffee Maker with 4 Level Premium Filtration System, Rust-Free, Dishwasher Safe

₹1,796

CHECK DETAILS

Wonderchef French Press Coffee & Tea Maker 350 ml|Borosilicate Glass Carafe|4 Level Filtration System|Stainless Steel Plunger with Mesh|1-2 Cups of Coffee|Brews in Just 3 Minutes|Black|1 Year Warranty

₹499

CHECK DETAILS

Cafe JEI French Press Coffee And Tea Maker 600ml With 4 Level Filtration System, Heat Resistant Borosilicate Glass (Black, 600ml)

₹988

CHECK DETAILS

LECTOR Zenith Portable Coffee Maker with Electric Grinder, All-in-One, Travel Filter Coffee and Pour Over Machine | Rechargeable, Dual Brew Modes | Compact Coffee Maker for Travel, Office & Home

₹5,699.05

CHECK DETAILS

Nescafé E Coffee Maker for Cafe-like Frothy Coffee At Home | Make Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte at Home with E coffee maker

₹5,199

CHECK DETAILS

Westinghouse 600ml Portable Cold Brew Coffee Maker |1200 mAh Battery, Cordless, Rechargeable, Compact |Transparent Brewing Chamber Anti-Slip Sleeve |Ready-to-Drink in 15 Minutes |2 Yr Warranty (Navy)

₹4,349

CHECK DETAILS

COFFEEZA Finero Mini Portable Espresso Machine - Travel Espresso Maker For Coffee Capsules & Grounds - Coffee Maker - Portable Coffee Maker For Travel, Camping, Home & Office

₹4,499

CHECK DETAILS

Fikapresso Portable Espresso Machine – Travel Coffee Maker for Capsules & Ground Coffee | Handheld Espresso Maker for Home, Office, Outdoors & Camping | 1yr warranty, Free Discovery Pack (10 Capsules)

₹4,799

CHECK DETAILS
Coffee lovers, rejoice! The Amazon Diwali Sale brings an exciting opportunity to grab the best coffee machines for home at unbeatable discounts. From sleek drip coffee makers to advanced espresso machines, these appliances promise café-quality coffee right in your kitchen. Perfect for early mornings, cosy evenings, or hosting friends, a good coffee machine transforms your daily routine into a delightful experience.

Barista like coffee at home with the best coffee machines at up to 60% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival.
Top brands are offering models with features like quick brewing, frothing, customisable strength, and easy cleaning, catering to every coffee preference. With discounts of up to 60% off, this sale is ideal for anyone looking to bring the aroma and taste of freshly brewed coffee home without breaking the bank.

Don’t miss the chance to explore Amazon deals that combine style, performance, and convenience, making every cup a treat!

Espresso coffee makers for home at up to 60% off on Amazon Diwali Sale

Grab the best coffee machines for home with espresso makers at up to 60% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Perfect for rich, barista-style coffee at your convenience, these machines brew strong, flavorful espresso and allow you to enjoy cappuccinos, lattes, and more. With easy-to-use features and stylish designs, they bring café-quality coffee straight to your kitchen. Don’t miss these Amazon Sale Diwali deals on the best coffee maker for your home!

Drip filter coffee makers for home deals on Amazon Sale

Discover amazing deals on drip filter coffee makers for home during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. These coffee machines brew smooth, aromatic coffee effortlessly, making every cup a perfect start to your day. With user-friendly designs and efficient brewing, they suit daily use and small gatherings alike. Take advantage of Diwali deals to bring home the best coffee maker that combines convenience, style, and consistent taste. Explore Amazon Sale offers and enjoy premium coffee at home!

Capsule coffee machine for home on Amazon Diwali Sale

Shop capsule coffee machines for home during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale and enjoy café-style coffee in minutes. These coffee machines for home use pods or capsules, delivering rich, flavorful coffee with minimal effort. Compact and stylish, they fit perfectly in any kitchen while offering quick brewing and easy cleaning. Take advantage of Diwali deals and Amazon Sale offers to grab the best coffee maker, bringing convenience, variety, and premium taste straight to your home.

French Press coffee maker machines for home at huge discounts on Amazon Sale

Bring the art of slow-brewed coffee to your kitchen with French Press coffee maker machines for home, available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. These coffee machines let you enjoy rich, full-bodied coffee by steeping fresh grounds in hot water, delivering deep flavour with every cup. Easy to use and clean, they are perfect for daily brewing or cosy weekends. Don’t miss Diwali deals and Amazon Sale offers on the best coffee maker for home coffee lovers.

Portable coffee machines on discount during Amazon Sale

Enjoy fresh coffee anytime with portable coffee machines on discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. These compact coffee machines for home and travel let you brew your favourite coffee quickly, whether at work, outdoors, or on the go. Lightweight and easy to carry, they combine convenience with consistent flavour. Take advantage of Diwali deals and Amazon Sale offers to grab the best coffee maker that keeps your coffee routine uninterrupted, wherever you are.

  • What types of coffee machines are available for home use?

    Popular options include drip coffee makers, espresso machines, pod-based machines, and French presses, each offering unique brewing styles and convenience.

  • Can home coffee machines make frothy milk drinks?

    Yes, many espresso and pod-based machines come with built-in milk frothers for lattes, cappuccinos, and other milk-based beverages.

  • How much maintenance do coffee machines need?

    Regular cleaning and descaling are recommended to maintain taste and machine longevity; frequency depends on usage and water hardness.

  • Are home coffee machines compatible with all coffee types?

    Most machines work with ground coffee, pods, or capsules, but it’s best to check the model for compatibility.

  • How fast can a home coffee machine brew coffee?

    Brewing time varies by type: espresso machines usually take 1–3 minutes, drip machines 5–10 minutes, and pod machines around 1–2 minutes.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

