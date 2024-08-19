Are you looking for a colour printer with a scanner? With a vast array of options on the market, it can be challenging to pinpoint the perfect one to suit your needs. Whether you're searching for a wireless model for convenience or a multifunction printer that handles various tasks, the sheer number of choices can make the selection process feel overwhelming. To help simplify your decision, we've curated a list of the 8 best colour printers available in 2024. These products have been carefully chosen for their performance, features, and value, ensuring you can find the ideal match for your home or office. Check out our list of best colour printers with scanners that are perfect for home and office,(Pexels)

Our list includes a range of options, from budget-friendly models to high-end devices that offer professional-grade results. Whether you need a printer for everyday tasks or more demanding projects, these top picks will cater to your needs. With advanced features such as wireless connectivity, high-speed printing, and multifunction capabilities, each product is designed to make your printing experience smoother and more efficient. Continue reading to find the perfect colour printer with a scanner that combines quality, functionality, and affordability, tailored to fit your specific requirements.

The HP Deskjet Printer is a reliable and connected color printer with a scanner that offers high-quality printing. It is efficient and easy to use, making it a great choice for both home and office use.

Specifications of HP Deskjet Printer

Wireless printing

Print, scan, and copy functionality

Compatible with various devices

High-quality printing

Energy-efficient

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Reliable and easy to use Ink cartridges can be expensive High-quality printing

The Canon E477 Wireless Color Printer is an efficient and versatile printer with a scanner. It is easy to set up and offers excellent print quality. With wireless connectivity, it is perfect for home or small office use.

Specifications of Canon E477 Wireless Color Printer

Wireless connectivity

Print, scan, and copy functionality

High-resolution printing

Compatible with various devices

Energy-efficient

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Easy to set up Ink consumption is high Excellent print quality

Also read:Best laser printers for home and office use in 2024: Top 8 all-purpose picks for you

The Canon E4570 Efficient Printing Color Printer is a compact and efficient all-in-one printer with a scanner. It offers high-speed printing and is compatible with various devices. It is a great choice for those looking for a reliable and affordable printer.

Specifications of Canon E4570 Efficient Printing Color Printer

Print, scan, and copy functionality

Compatible with various devices

High-speed printing

Energy-efficient

Compact design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-speed printing Limited paper capacity Affordable

The HP Smart Color Printer is a versatile and smart printer with a scanner included. It offers seamless wireless printing and high-quality output. With its compact design, it is suitable for both home and small office use.

Specifications of HP Smart Color Printer

Wireless printing

Print, scan, and copy functionality

High-quality output

Compatible with various devices

Compact design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Seamless wireless printing Slightly noisy during printing High-quality output

The HP Smart Color Printer is a reliable and efficient printer with a scanner included. It offers high-speed printing and is compatible with various devices. It is a great choice for those looking for a versatile and affordable printer.

Specifications of HP Smart Color Printer

Print, scan, and copy functionality

Compatible with various devices

High-speed printing

Energy-efficient

Compact design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-speed printing Limited paper capacity Affordable

The Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi Printer is an efficient and high-capacity printer with a scanner. It offers low-cost printing and is easy to set up. With its Wi-Fi connectivity, it is perfect for home and office use.

Specifications of Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi Printer

Wi-Fi connectivity

Print, scan, and copy functionality

Low-cost printing

High-capacity ink tanks

Energy-efficient

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Low-cost printing Slightly bulky design High-capacity ink tanks

Also read:Best 3D printers for hobbyists and professionals: Top 10 models for creative projects and advanced manufacturing needs

The Canon MG-3070S Wireless Printer is a versatile and efficient printer with a scanner included. It offers high-quality printing and is compatible with various devices. It is a great choice for those looking for a reliable and affordable printer.

Specifications of Canon MG-3070S Wireless Printer

Wireless printing

Print, scan, and copy functionality

High-quality printing

Compatible with various devices

Energy-efficient

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-quality printing Limited paper capacity Affordable

The HP Smart Color Printer is a reliable and efficient printer with a scanner included. It offers high-speed printing and is compatible with various devices. It is a great choice for those looking for a versatile and affordable printer.

Specifications of HP Smart Color Printer

Print, scan, and copy functionality

Compatible with various devices

High-speed printing

Energy-efficient

Compact design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-speed printing Limited paper capacity Affordable

Also read:Best printers for home use: Choose from the top 9 picks for hassle-free and affordable printing solutions

Top 3 features of best colour printers with scanner:

Best Colour Printers with Scanner Wireless printing Print, Scan and Copy Functionality High-quality output HP Deskjet Printer Yes Yes Yes Canon E477 Wireless Color Printer Yes Yes Yes Canon E4570 Efficient Printing Color Printer Yes Yes Yes HP Smart Color Printer 1 Yes Yes Yes HP Smart Color Printer 2 Yes Yes Yes Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi Printer Yes Yes Yes Canon MG-3070S Wireless Printer Yes Yes Yes HP Smart Color Printer 3 Yes Yes Yes

Best value for money colour printer with scanner:

The Canon E477 Wireless Color Printer offers the best value for money with its efficient performance and excellent print quality. It is a versatile and affordable option for home and small office use.

Also read:Best laptops for students in 2024: Top 10 reliable options for college and internship needs

Best overall colour printer with scanner:

The HP Deskjet Printer stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering reliable performance, high-quality printing, and a range of useful features. It is the perfect choice for those seeking a top-of-the-line color printer with a scanner.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best colour printer with scanner:

Printing quality: Consider the printer's resolution and colour accuracy, especially for photos and detailed documents.

Speed and efficiency: Look for printers that offer fast printing speeds without compromising quality, particularly for large workloads.

Connectivity options: Check for wireless capabilities like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or mobile printing, ensuring ease of use with multiple devices.

Multifunction features: If you need more than just printing, opt for a multifunction printer that includes scanning, copying, and faxing.

Cost and maintenance: Factor in the printer’s upfront cost, ink or toner expenses, and maintenance requirements to ensure long-term affordability.

Similar stories for you

Best printers for home and office use in 2024: Top 8 reliable and efficient picks for high-quality printing

Best laptops under ₹50000 in 2024: Top 7 picks from leading laptop brands for efficient working and gaming needs

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale: Up to 45% on student laptops; Final Hours! Grab Your Deals!

Best gaming laptops: Top 7 laptop picks for the ardent gamer in you from Lenovo, HP, Acer, and more

FAQs on Color printer with scanner What is the price range of these color printers with scanner? The price range of these color printers with scanner varies from Rs. 5000 to Rs. 15000, depending on the brand and features.

Are these color printers with scanner compatible with all devices? Yes, these color printers with scanner are compatible with various devices, including PCs, laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

What is the print quality of these color printers with scanner? These color printers with scanner offer high-quality printing with vibrant colors and sharp details.

Do these color printers with scanner consume a lot of ink? Most of these color printers with scanner are energy-efficient and consume ink reasonably, but it may vary based on usage.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.