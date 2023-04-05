Best CS:GO Weapon Skin you can fetch in 2023

With Counter-Strike knocking on the door, many of the CS:GO skins fetched sky-high prices on the in-game market. As a gamer you may stock your skin for inventory pride or you may wait for the right time to cash out some hefty money. Counter Strike (Image Credit: Valve)

Primarily, to buy any CS skin the reliable market is Steam marketplace. There are some CS:GO free skins competitions but they are dependent on luck.

Let’s take a tour of best CS:GO weapon skins till date:

1. AWP-Asiimov

Image Credit:Valve

This AWP is the most iconic and aged one in CS:GO collection. Though this AWP lost its charm and value with time, this Clean and Classic one can borrow you some respect in the server. It will stay as long as CS lives.

· Released: 20th February, 2014

· Quality: Covert

· Case: Operation Phoenix Weapon Case

· Base Price: $59

2. M4A1-S-Imminent Danger

Image Credit:Valve

The M4A1-S-Imminent Danger is the most love/hate skin on the list. The chaotic pallet of this skin definitely won’t help you camouflage but stand you out.

· Released: 22nd September 2021

· Quality: Covert

· Case: Independent

· Base Price: $528.40

3. Karambit-Doppler, Sapphire

Image Credit:Valve

This Karmbit sits among the most expensive CS:GO skins. Even the battle scarred variant cost $1000. This rare piece is not for open trading in the Steam market.

· Released: 8th January 2015

· Quality: Covert

· Case: Chroma 1, 2, 3

· Base Price: $1067

4. AK-47-Leet Museo

Image Credit:Valve

This piece is one of the rarest skins in CS:GO, its unique modern day paint made it impossible to look away. Though at launch it was not that costly but now Leet Museo is an amazing value for money skins for players.

· Released: 22nd September 2021

· Quality: Covert

· Case: Operation Riptide Case

· Base Price: $14

5. AWP-Dragon Lore

Image Credit:Valve

At this point, AWP-Dragon Lore is synonymous with CS:GO. For many years it ruled as the most priced skin in CS:GO community. A souvenir Factory-New version of Dragon Lore can cost up to $425000.

· Released: 1st July 2014

· Quality: Covert

· Case: Independent

· Base Price: $2999

Except this five here are some of the honorable mentions, #6 AK-47-Bloodsport, #7 AWP-Neo-Noir, #8 M4A4- Temukau, #9 Desert Eagle-Code Red, #10 M4A4-Howl.

ALSO READ| | Another 5 game-changing updates in Counter-Strike 2 that will blow your mind

Though these above states are some of the top tier CS:GO weapon skins, there are numerous various out there that you can collect.