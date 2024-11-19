Best dash cam for motorcycles: Top 7 options that help you ride safe and sound for maximum protection

If you love driving or riding, you simply cannot ignore the importance of dash cameras. In fact, dash cameras or popularly known as dash cams are one of the most sought after and popular appliance that ensure your safety. These compact devices are mounted on the handlebars of the bikes or on the rider’s helmets that ensure that you ride safely while behind the wheel. Not only this, dash cams also serve as valuable evidence in the event of accidents, helping to determine fault and protect riders against false claims. Best dash cam for motorcycles: Top 7 picks

Additionally, they can deter aggressive driving by making motorists aware of potential recording. Beyond safety, bike dash cams are also used by enthusiasts to capture scenic rides and share adventures on social media. With advancements in technology, modern bike dash cams often feature GPS tracking, long battery life, and night vision, making them a versatile tool for both urban commuters and long-distance riders.

So, if you are convinced that you need a dash cam for your bike, then you’re at the right place. We have created this rundown of the top 7 dash cams for your motorcycle that will help you ride safe.

The VSYSTO All Waterproof Motorcycle Dash Cam is designed for adventurers who want to capture every moment of their ride. With its rugged waterproof construction, it ensures uninterrupted performance in all weather conditions. Equipped with dual 1080P HD cameras, it provides crystal-clear video recordings from front and rear views. Its wide-angle lenses cover every detail on the road, enhancing safety and recording scenic journeys. The dash cam supports loop recording, G-sensor activation, and features a user-friendly app for real-time viewing and sharing. Easy to install and built for durability, this is the ultimate companion for every motorcycle enthusiast.

Specifications of VSYSTO All Waterproof Motorcycle Dash Cam

Resolution: Dual 1080p Full HD

Lens Angle: Wide-angle lens up to 170°

Recording Mode: Loop recording with emergency lock

Waterproof Rating: IP67

Screen Size: 3-inch LCD display

Storage Support: Up to 256GB microSD

Power Source: Hardwired or USB power supply

Extra Features: GPS tracking, Wi-Fi connectivity

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Dual 1080p recording for clarity Limited advanced customization IP67 waterproof rating Screen may be small for some users Wide-angle coverage of 170° Slightly higher price point GPS and Wi-Fi connectivity Installation may require expertise

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its excellent video quality, easy installation, and robust waterproof features. Some mention minor challenges with setup but praise its overall performance and reliability in all weather conditions.

Why choose this product?

Choose this dash cam for its dual-camera Full HD clarity, IP67 waterproof rating, and advanced connectivity features like GPS and Wi-Fi, ensuring safety and convenience for every motorcycle adventure.

The Jinpei 1080P Dash Cam for Motorcycle is a compact yet powerful recording solution for riders. Its high-definition 1080P video quality captures detailed footage, whether you're on the highway or winding through backroads. The lightweight design ensures minimal impact on your bike's performance, while the waterproof housing offers reliable protection in rain or shine. With loop recording, G-sensor technology, and a user-friendly interface, it guarantees seamless operation and peace of mind. The Jinpei Dash Cam also supports easy playback and transfer, making it perfect for both safety and sharing your riding adventures.

Specifications of Jinpei 1080P Dash Cam for Motorcycle

Resolution: 1080p Full HD

Waterproof Rating: IP65

Lens Angle: 140° wide-angle

Recording Mode: Loop recording

Storage Support: Up to 128GB microSD

Power Source: USB or motorcycle power supply

Extra Features: Basic anti-shake technology

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable pricing Limited advanced features Lightweight and compact design IP65 rating, not suitable for heavy rain Easy to install Narrower lens angle compared to competitors Basic anti-shake technology No GPS or Wi-Fi

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers commend its affordability and clear daytime footage. Some report minor issues with night visibility and prefer higher waterproof ratings for extreme weather.

Why choose this product?

This product is ideal for riders seeking a budget-friendly, dependable dash cam with decent video quality and basic protection against the elements.

The VSYSTO Motorcycle Video Driving Recorder is a robust and feature-rich dash cam tailored for motorcycle riders. Featuring dual 1080P cameras, it records clear and stable footage from both front and rear perspectives. Its durable waterproof design ensures optimal performance in all weather conditions. The recorder includes advanced features like loop recording, motion detection, and emergency locking with G-sensor technology. With its intuitive app support, riders can easily view, download, and share their journey videos. This high-performance device combines safety and adventure, making it an essential tool for motorcycle enthusiasts.

Specifications of VSYSTO Motorcycle Video Driving Recorder

Resolution: Dual 1080p Full HD

Lens Angle: 150° wide-angle lens

Recording Mode: Loop recording with G-sensor

Waterproof Rating: IP68

Screen Size: 2.7-inch display

Storage Support: Up to 256GB microSD

Power Source: Direct power from the motorcycle

Extra Features: GPS tracking, app integration

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid IP68 waterproofing for durability Slightly smaller screen size GPS tracking for added utility Complex installation process Dual-camera setup with Full HD Pricier compared to basic models Wide-angle 150° lens App interface could be improved

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its rugged design and video quality. Some mention the GPS feature as a standout, though the setup can be slightly challenging for beginners.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this dash cam if you value high durability, advanced GPS capabilities, and dual-camera recording to cover all angles on the road.

The Transcend DrivePro 20 Motorcycle Dashcam delivers outstanding video clarity and reliability for your rides. Featuring Full HD 1080P recording at 60fps, it captures every detail with precision. Built with a rugged waterproof and shock-resistant body, it withstands the rigors of the road. Its wide-angle lens and advanced Sony sensor ensure excellent performance even in low-light conditions. The dashcam supports Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to view and share recordings via the dedicated mobile app. Compact and easy to install, the DrivePro 20 is perfect for safety-conscious riders who want to document their journeys effortlessly.

Specifications of Transcend DrivePro 20 Motorcycle Dashcam

Resolution: 1080p Full HD

Sensor: Sony STARVIS image sensor

Waterproof Rating: IP68

Lens Angle: 140° wide-angle

Recording Mode: Loop recording with emergency lock

Storage Support: Up to 128GB microSD

Power Source: USB or direct motorcycle power

Extra Features: Built-in Wi-Fi for mobile app control

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-quality Sony STARVIS sensor Single-camera setup IP68 waterproof for extreme weather No GPS feature Compact and lightweight design Limited storage capacity Excellent night performance Pricier than entry-level options

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers commend its excellent night vision and durability in tough weather. Some wish it included GPS functionality, but still praise its reliability and performance.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Transcend DrivePro 20 for exceptional video quality, rugged construction, and superior low-light performance, ensuring safety and clarity during all your rides.

The INNOVV K5 Dual Channel Motorcycle Motocam is the ultimate dash cam for serious riders. Boasting dual-channel 4K UHD and 1080P cameras, it records stunningly detailed footage from both front and rear perspectives. Its weatherproof design ensures exceptional performance in any condition. The K5 features an innovative DVR system with loop recording, GPS tracking, and Wi-Fi connectivity for real-time monitoring and sharing. The high-quality construction and advanced features like G-sensor emergency lock make it a reliable safety companion and adventure recorder. Easy to install and packed with functionality, the K5 redefines motorcycle dash cams.

Specifications of INNOVV K5 Dual Channel Motorcycle Motocam

Resolution: 4K front camera, 1080p rear camera

Lens Angle: 120° front, 140° rear

Waterproof Rating: IP67

Recording Mode: Loop recording with G-sensor

Storage Support: Up to 512GB microSD

Power Source: Hardwired to motorcycle

Extra Features: GPS tracking, Wi-Fi, image stabilization

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 4K front and 1080p rear cameras Expensive compared to others Advanced image stabilization Installation may be complex GPS and Wi-Fi connectivity Bulkier design Large storage capacity support Limited lens angle compared to competitors

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users highlight its superb 4K video quality and comprehensive features. Some note its higher price point but agree that the performance justifies the investment.

Why choose this product?

Choose the INNOVV K5 for top-notch video quality, advanced features, and reliability, making it perfect for enthusiasts and professionals seeking premium performance.

The ROCKTECH 4G Motorcycle Dashcam combines cutting-edge technology with practical design. Equipped with dual 1080P cameras, it captures high-definition footage from multiple angles. Its standout feature is the 4G connectivity, allowing real-time GPS tracking and remote monitoring through a mobile app. The dashcam is fully waterproof, ensuring reliability in any weather. Advanced features like loop recording, G-sensor for emergency locking, and night vision enhance safety and convenience. Designed for modern riders, the ROCKTECH dashcam offers an unparalleled combination of performance, connectivity, and security.

Specifications of ROCKTECH 4G Motorcycle Dashcam

Resolution: Dual 1080p Full HD

Lens Angle: 160° wide-angle

Waterproof Rating: IP67

Connectivity: 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, cloud storage

Storage Support: Up to 256GB microSD

Power Source: Motorcycle power connection

Extra Features: Real-time tracking, remote access via app

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 4G LTE integration for remote access Requires active data plan Dual 1080p cameras Installation may be time-consuming Real-time tracking and alerts Limited compatibility with some networks Rugged waterproof design Slightly higher cost

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its modern connectivity and real-time features, but some mention that the need for a data plan adds to the long-term cost. Overall, it’s highly rated for its innovation.

Why choose this product?

The ROCKTECH 4G Motorcycle Dashcam is perfect for riders who prioritize connectivity and remote access, offering cutting-edge technology for a smarter and safer ride.



The INNOVV K6 Motorcycle/Bicycle Dash Camera is a versatile recording solution for two-wheel enthusiasts. Offering dual 4K UHD and 1080P cameras, it ensures stunningly clear footage from both front and rear views. Its compact, weatherproof design provides durability for all conditions, while advanced features like GPS tracking, loop recording, and G-sensor emergency locks enhance its functionality. The built-in Wi-Fi enables easy access and sharing of recordings via a dedicated app. Whether you're biking through the city or exploring rugged trails, the K6 delivers professional-grade performance and reliability for all your riding adventures.

Specifications of INNOVV K6 Motorcycle/Bicycle Dash Camera

Resolution: Dual 4K Ultra HD

Lens Angle: 120° wide-angle

Waterproof Rating: IP68

Recording Mode: Loop recording with G-sensor

Storage Support: Up to 512GB microSD

Power Source: USB or hardwired

Extra Features: GPS tracking, Wi-Fi connectivity, app support

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Dual 4K cameras for unmatched clarity Expensive compared to alternatives IP68 waterproof rating Smaller lens angle GPS and Wi-Fi functionality Complex setup Designed for motorcycles and bicycles Larger storage card recommended

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users rave about its ultra-clear footage and versatility for both motorcycles and bicycles. However, the premium price tag and setup complexity may deter some casual users.

Why choose this product?

For unparalleled video clarity and robust design, the INNOVV K6 is a top-tier choice, perfect for riders demanding high performance and versatility.

What features should I look for in a motorcycle dash cam?

While selecting a dash cam for your motorcycle, look for:

Resolution: At least 1080p Full HD for clear video.

Weatherproofing: IP65 or higher to handle rain and dust.

Dual Cameras: Front and rear coverage.

Wide-Angle Lens: 120–170 degrees for broader views.

Loop Recording: Automatically overwrites old footage.

G-Sensor: Detects sudden movements and locks important footage.

Night Vision: Captures clear footage in low light.

Can I use a regular action camera like a GoPro instead?

While you can use an action camera, dedicated motorcycle dash cams offer continuous recording, loop functionality, G-sensors, and better integration for hands-free use. Action cameras may need frequent manual intervention.

Top three features of the best dash cams for motorcycles:



Best Dash Cams for Motorbikes Resolution Lens Angle Waterproof Rating VSYSTO All Waterproof Dash Cam 1080P (front and rear) 140° IP67 Jinpei 1080P Dash Cam for Motorcycle 1080P 155° IP67 VSYSTO Motorcycle Video Recorder 1080P (dual-channel) 150° IP67 Transcend DrivePro 20 1080P 140° IPX6 INNOVV K5 Dual Channel Motocam 4K (front) + 1080P (rear) 120° (rear), 140° (front) IP67 ROCKTECH 4G Motorcycle Dashcam 1080P (front and rear) 150° IP65 INNOVV K6 Motorcycle Camera 4K (dual-channel) 150° IP67

Best value dash Cam on Amazon

The INNOVV K5 Dual Channel Motocam offers excellent value for money. It combines ultra-high-definition 4K front recording with 1080P rear coverage, a robust IP67 waterproof design, and advanced features like GPS tracking and WiFi connectivity. Its premium build and versatile features make it an excellent investment for serious motorcyclists.

Best overall Dash Cam for Motorcycles on Amazon

The VSYSTO All Waterproof Motorcycle Dash Cam stands out as the best overall choice. Featuring a dual-camera system with 1080P resolution and a wide 140° lens angle. Its IP67 waterproof rating ensures durability in adverse weather conditions, and its easy installation makes it a top pick for riders seeking a reliable yet affordable option.

Factors to Consider Before Buying the Best Dash Cam for Motorcycles



Resolution and Video Quality: Opt for at least 1080P resolution for clear recordings. Lens Angle: A wide field of view (140° or more) ensures comprehensive road coverage. Durability and Waterproofing: Ensure the dash cam has an IP rating (IP67 or higher) for weather resistance. Mounting System: Look for vibration-resistant, easy-to-install mounts. Low-Light Performance: Choose cameras with night vision or large aperture for nighttime rides. Storage and Loop Recording: Ensure the cam supports adequate memory capacity and overwrites older footage automatically. Additional Features: GPS tracking, WiFi connectivity, and G-sensors can add value.

FAQ on Best Dash Cam for Motorcycles 1. Can motorcycle dash cams record in low light? Yes, many models like the INNOVV K5 and VSYSTO cameras have night vision or large apertures for better low-light performance.

2. Are motorcycle dash cams waterproof? Most high-quality motorcycle dash cams come with waterproof ratings (IP65 to IP67), protecting them from rain and dust.

3. Can a dash cam record both the front and rear views? Yes, dual-channel dash cams like the INNOVV K5 and VSYSTO models provide front and rear coverage.

4. How much storage do I need for a motorcycle dash cam? Dash cams often support up to 256GB of storage, which is sufficient for extended recording sessions.

5. Is installation of a motorcycle dash cam difficult? Most dash cams come with easy-to-install mounts and colour-coded wiring for convenience.

