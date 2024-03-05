Best electric kettle: Top 10 picks for quick, convenient hot water
Best electric kettle: Discover the top-rated electric kettle for quick, convenient hot water solutions. Explore our top-notch 10 picks now from Amazon!
In today's environment, convenience and time are of the essence. With its sleek design and unparalleled efficiency, the electric kettle stands as a testament to human ingenuity, seamlessly blending form and function to elevate the mundane task of boiling water into an experience of sheer delight. However, the electric kettle is more than just a household appliance; It is a sign of progress and modernity. Its smooth shapes and moderate plan add a hint of polish to any kitchen ledge, while its flexibility reaches out past simple to mere water boiling, frequently furnished with temperature settings ideal for preparing the ideal cup of tea or French press espresso.
So, let’s see the best option available today to make it your own!
1. Amazon Basics 1.8 Litre Cool Touch Electric Kettle
The Amazon Basics 1.8 Litre Cool Touch Electric Kettle is an unquestionable requirement for each kitchen. Because of its large capacity, it can quickly boil water for a variety of uses, such as instant noodles, coffee, and tea. The kettle's exterior has a cool touch, making it safe to handle even when the water inside is very hot. This makes it ideal for homes with young children. The smart kettle features an auto-shut-off system that activates when the water reaches the designated temperature or is raised, ensuring both energy economy and security for consumers.
Specifications of Amazon Basics 1.8 Litre Cool Touch Electric Kettle
Brand: amazon basics
Model: TP-1803
Colour: White
Weight: 880 Grams
Dimensions: 19.2 x 15 x 23.5 Centimeters
|Pros
|Cons
|Large capacity for versatile use.
|Limited color options.
2. wipro Vesta 1.8 Litre Cool Touch Electric Kettle
This kettle is a chic addition to any kitchen thanks to its sleek form and black color. It goes well with a lot of different kitchen styles. To help avert mishaps, the kettle has three crucial safety measures. These include overheat protection, which keeps the kettle from overheating, and steam protection, which guarantees safe handling of hot steam. And dry boil protection, which immediately shuts off the kettle when there is no water inside. This increases the product's longevity and durability while also guaranteeing that your hot water or drinks won't come into contact with any potentially dangerous items, such as plastic.
Specifications of Wipro Vesta 1.8 Litre Cool Touch Electric Kettle
Brand: Wipro
Model: VE011180
Colour: Black
Weight: 600 g
Dimensions: 24L x 28W x 24H Centimeters
|Pros
|Cons
|Sleek design complements kitchens.
|Relatively heavier.
|Multiple safety features .
3. Pigeon by Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle
With its hidden heating elements, this 1500W electric kettle can boil up to 1.5 liters of water in 5 to 7 minutes, making it a speedier and safer option. Pour a cup of quick lemon tea, green tea, or hot water to start your day. The electric kettle is perfect for both right- and left-handed users since it can be effortlessly lifted from its swivel base for effortless filling at the sink and elegant serving without the trouble of a power cord. It can also be returned to its power source from any direction.
Specifications of Pigeon by Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle
Brand: Pigeon
Model: 14289
Colour: Silver, Balck
Weight: 656 g
Dimensions: 12L x 7W x 14H Centimeters
|Pros
|Cons
|Hidden heating elements.
|Smaller capacity
|Cordless design with 360-degree swivel base.
Also Read: Best bread toaster machine for perfect crisp slices: Top 10 options to consider
4. Tesora - Inspired by you Premium Electric Kettle
Its leading-edge heating technology ensures rapid and effective boiling, cutting down on the amount of time you have to wait for hot water. The energy-efficient design also helps to reduce your electricity bills by conserving energy. Unlike many other kettles, the heating element of the Tesora Electric Kettle is unnoticed. Use of it is, therefore, safe. When there is no liquid within the kettle, it switches off to protect the device from overheating and burning of the coil.
Specifications of Tesora - Inspired by you Premium Electric Kettle
Brand: Tesora - Inspired by you
Model: Electric Kettle (1.8 L) - White
Colour: White
Weight: 900 g
Dimensions: 22L x 13W x 25H Centimeters
|Pros
|Cons
|Advanced heating technology.
|Can be noisy
|Hidden heating element enhances safety.
Also Read: Top 9 Premium pop-up toaster deals: Get your toast just right
5. AGARO Esteem Multi Kettle 1.2 Litre
When paired with Rapid Boil Technology, this 600-watt powerhouse quickly heats water to a boil. This kettle smoothly adjusts to a variety of culinary needs, from gradual warming for delicate teas to a rolling boil for spaghetti or noodles. It can easily switch between modes because of the user-friendly controls, which also bring the power of precise heating right at your fingertips. Even when the kettle is hot, you can still hold onto it comfortably because of the ergonomic handle that keeps it cool.
Specifications of AGARO Esteem Multi Kettle 1.2 Litre
Brand: AGARO
Model: 33874
Colour: Black
Weight: 1 kg 100 g
Dimensions: 16.6L x 16.6W x 24.4H Centimeters
|Pros
|Cons
|Ergonomic handle
|Smaller capacity
|spill-free spout
6. Prestige 1.5 Litres Electric Kettle (PKOSS 1.5)
Primarily, the electric kettle's stainless-steel build is robust and effortlessly maintained. It provides an attractive, modern look for the kettle that complements any kitchen design. The 1.5-liter volume of the kettle is ideal for all applications. The rapid boiling of water is facilitated by the effective heating element. The boil-dry protection and automated shut-off functions offer an extra degree of security. The kettle may be placed on my countertop or wherever close to a power outlet because the power wire is long enough.
Specifications Prestige 1.5 Litres Electric Kettle (PKOSS 1.5)
Brand: Prestige
Model: PKOSS 1.5
Colour: Black
Weight: 2 Grams
Dimensions: 19L x 19W x 24H Centimeters
|Pros
|Cons
|Robust stainless-steel build
|Handle can be flimsy
|Long power cord
Also Read: Best ovens in India: Top 10 brands to go for
7. Amazon Basics Electric MULTI KETTLE
It can easily meet the needs of a large family or group of friends because to its generous 1.5-liter capacity. This small and easy-to-use kettle cooks steamed eggs, soups, and more with ease. It is a stylish addition to any kitchen thanks to its contemporary style, strong stainless steel construction, and simple controls. It guarantees flawless cooking every time thanks to its 3-temperature mode and automated shut-off feature. Its dishwasher-safe, detachable pieces also make cleaning a breeze.
Specifications of Amazon Basics Electric MULTI KETTLE
Brand: amazon basics
Model: ABMK23
Colour: Silver and Black
Weight: 890 g
|Pros
|Cons
|Generous 1.5-liter capacity
|Stylish design with versatile cooking options
8. Havells Electric Kettle Aqua Plus 1500 Watts
The double-layered cool touch outer body of this device is a game-changer, even when the water inside is boiling. Plus, the design is sleek and modern, complementing the kitchen aesthetics beautifully. With a generous 1.2 liters capacity, this kettle is perfect for making multiple cups of hot beverages at once. The spout design ensures smooth pouring without any spills or drips. The simple operation and ergonomic handle make it user-friendly. Just a press of a button, and it's on its way to boiling water in no time.
Specifications of Havells Electric Kettle Aqua Plus 1500 Watts
Brand: Havells
Model: GHBKTATK150
Colour: Black
Weight: 1100 Grams
Dimensions: 22.5L x 19W x 19.5H Centimeters
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful 1500 watts for quick boiling.
|Relatively heavier
|double-layered cool touch outer body
9. Butterfly EKN 1.5-Litre Electric Kettle
The Butterfly EKN 1.5-Litre Electric Kettle is a sleek and efficient kitchen appliance that brings convenience to your daily routine. In addition to offering trustworthy quality and service, the stainless steel gives it a stylish appearance. With the swivel power base, you may plug it in and adjust the jug handle position to your preference. Only when a kettle is placed on the contact point will the power source activate. The kettle may be easily removed from its power base for portability and simple use. This is the best water heater option available on Amazon.
Specifications of Butterfly EKN 1.5-Litre Electric Kettle
Brand: Butterfly
Model: EKN
Colour: silver with black
Weight: 940 g
Dimensions: 19.5L x 15.2W x 21H Centimeters
|Pros
|Cons
|Swivel power base
|illuminated power indication for convenience.
10. IONEE Brings 600 Watts Electric Kettle
This electric kettle/cooker has simultaneous steam and boiling capabilities. It comes with a steam tray so you can cook and steam vegetables, seafood, and meats at the same time. The multiple power settings on this kettle allow you to tailor it to your ideal cooking requirements. To steam shellfish, fry steaks, cook one-pot pasta noodles, or make a hot pot, set the cooker to 600W.
Specifications of IONEE Brings 600 Watts Electric Kettle
Brand: GIONEE
Model: Multi kettle cum cooker
Colour: Silver
Weight: 990 g
Dimensions: 15L x 18W x 15H Centimeters
|Pros
|Cons
|Compact size
|Lower wattage
|indicator lights for safe usage in various settings
Best 3 features for you
|Products
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Amazon Basics 1.8 Litre Cool Touch Electric Kettle
|Large Capacity
|Cool-Touch Exterior
|Auto-Shutoff System
|wipro Vesta 1.8 Litre Cool Touch Electric Kettle
|Sleek Design
|Multiple Safety Features
|Durable Construction
|Pigeon by Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle
|Hidden Heating Elements
|Cordless Design with 360-degree Swivel Base
|BPA-Free and Elegant Design
|Tesora - Inspired by you Premium Electric Kettle
|Advanced Heating Technology
|Hidden Heating Element
|Cordless with 360-degree Swivel Base
|AGARO Esteem Multi Kettle 1.2 Litre
|Rapid Boil Technology
|Ergonomic Handle
|Spill-Free Spout and 360-degree Swivel Base
|Prestige 1.5 Litres Electric Kettle (PKOSS 1.5)
|Robust Stainless Steel Build
|1.5-Liter Volume
|Long Power Cord with Neat Storage
|Amazon Basics Electric MULTI KETTLE
|Generous 1.5-Liter Capacity
|Stylish Design
|3-Temperature Mode with Automated Shut-Off
|Havells Electric Kettle Aqua Plus 1500 Watts
|Powerful 1500 Watts
|Double-Layered Cool Touch Outer Body
|1.2-Liter Capacity with Spill-Free Spout
|Butterfly EKN 1.5-Litre Electric Kettle
|Illuminated Power Indication
|Concealed Element for Easy Cleaning
|Illuminated Power Indication
|IONEE Brings 600 Watts Electric Kettle
|Simultaneous Steam and Boiling Capabilities
|Simultaneous Steam and Boiling Capabilities
|Indicator Lights for Safe Usage
Best value for money
When it comes to kitchen appliances, the Pigeon by Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle is, without a doubt, the best deal around. This smooth and contemporary electric pot looks fabulous on your ledge and functions admirably. With its 1.5-liter limit, it can rapidly boil water and prepare tea or coffee for the entire family. To guarantee life span and security, the pot is furnished with a hidden heating component and a hardened steel body.
Best overall product
Among the greatest products in its category, the AGARO Esteem Multi Kettle is an excellent kitchen equipment. This chic kettle has many features that improve the user's experience in addition to being both functional and aesthetically beautiful. The AGARO Esteem Multi Kettle's big 1.2-liter capacity makes it ideal for making tea, coffee, or even instant noodles for the whole family. The kettle has a strong 600-watt heating element that brings water to a boil fast and effectively. The kettle is safe to use and simple to clean thanks to its sturdy stainless-steel structure and cool-touch handle.
How to find the best electric kettles?
There are a few important considerations to make in order to arrive at the best decision. The kettle's capacity should be your first priority. Do you normally make a couple of cups of tea or espresso, or do you have to make something else for guests or relatives? Think about the kettle's make and build also. Glass kettles can add style to your kitchen, while stainless steel kettles are durable and easy to clean. The speed at which the kettle can boil water is one more important element to check.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.