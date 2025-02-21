Best instant cameras to buy in India from Fujifilm, Kodak and others

Instant cameras or popularly known as ‘Polaroid’ cameras since Polaroid was the dominant player for instant cameras for the longest time, are fun devices that make excellent gifts. They are not meant to replace your actual camera but can be a good starter camera for your kid if they show interest in photography or if you want an instant print to stick on your fridge. Such cameras are best used to capture up-close and personal shots of your subject as the general image quality tends to be average at best. Again, these are more like novelty cameras that let you get an instant print of your shot, so don’t expect the world. If you’re thinking of buying an instant camera for the first time or considering it as a gifting option, here’s everything you need to know about them. Here are some of the best instant cameras to buy in 2025.(Polaroid)

Are instant cameras worth it?

This totally depends on what you want to use it for. If you’re looking for the instant photo-like effect in your printed photos, an instant camera will definitely give you that. With even the basic models nowadays, you get features like auto-exposure functionality which automatically adjusts shutter speed based on the ambient lighting. If you’re looking for anything beyond the basics, then an instant camera is not for you.

What is the typical price range of instant cameras?

In India, instant cameras typically range from Rs. 7,000 to Rs. 10,000, on average. Depending on the type of package you select, you might get instant film bundled, else you’ll have to buy that separately.

How much does instant camera film cost?

On average, instant film costs about Rs. 700-800 for a pack of 10 sheets. You also get a variety of designs to choose from, including monochrome film if you want black and white prints. Depending on the brand of your camera and the type of film you choose, the price can be higher or lower.

What are the drawbacks of instant cameras?

The main drawback is the image quality, which is not going to be as good as even basic smartphone cameras. Quality of photos are also heavily affected by the amount of ambient light around. Unlike basic point-and-shoot or even phone cameras, there isn’t much in terms of post-processing that happens before the photo is printed.

The best instant cameras to buy in 2025 in India

• Fujifilm Instax Mini 12

Fujifilm is the current dominant player in India for instant cameras and the Instax Mini 12 is its current best offering. It’s available in five pastel colours, and is a basic option if you’re not looking to spend much or want too many frills. You get a viewfinder, flash, and the shutter button, so all you do is frame your subject and press the shutter button. There’s a little mirror on the camera lens for framing selfies, and Fujifilm says this model captures brighter photos thanks to the auto-exposure function. This camera is priced at Rs. 9,500, but it’s often on sale for less. If you want to save even more, you can also check out the Mini 11 which retails for about Rs. 6,000.

• KODAK Mini Shot 2 Retro

The KODAK Mini Shot 2 Retro offers all the functionality of the Instax Mini 12, but takes it up a notch with the addition of Bluetooth. You can pair this camera with your phone and print any photo from your phone’s gallery directly from the camera. The Mini Shot 2 Retro is good value too as for roughly Rs. 13,000, you get the camera and 68 sheets of printing paper (two cartridges of 30 sheets each). KODAK claims that its 4PASS technology allows for high quality photo printing.

• Polaroid Now+ Gen 2

The OG instant camera maker still has a lot of life left and the Now+ Gen2 offers plenty of retro styling along with modern smarts. Available in three colours, the Now+ Gen2 features a two-lens autofocus system for better clarity, a built-in tripod mount, and the different shooting modes like aperture priority, light painting, self-timer, and manual mode via the phone app. It’s compatible with i-Type and full-sized Polaroid film. This camera can be found online for under Rs. 14,000.

• Fujifilm Instax mini EVO Premium Edition

The Instax mini EVO is a hybrid instant camera, which means apart from being able to shoot and print on the spot and print photos from a phone, it even has a display so you can preview the images, add various filters and effects, and then print the photo. The camera can hold up to 45 images, which brings this a step closer to an actual digital camera. The Instax mini EVO Premium Edition has a unique retro camera design and is usually on sale for under Rs. 20,000.

• Polaroid I-2

If you’re looking for the best possible image quality in an instant camera, it’s hard to beat the Polaroid I-2. Coming in at a whopping Rs. 63,000, the I-2 is designed for serious photographers who want all the benefits of a mirrorless camera. The camera body features an exposure compensation dial, selectable shooting modes, continuous autofocus system, and an electronic viewfinder. It even has a Lidar-based system for metering. You have access to more shooting modes and finer controls for aperture, shutter, etc via the Polaroid app. The I-2 even supports flash sync, so you can use it in a professional setting.

Authored by: Roydon Cerejo