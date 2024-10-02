Menu Explore
Best LG ovens: Top 8 innovative cooking solutions with advanced features for effortless meals at home

Oct 02, 2024

Find the best LG microwave oven for your needs with our comprehensive comparison guide. Discover the top features, pros, and cons of each product here.

LG offers an extensive selection of microwave ovens, encompassing convection, grill, and solo models to cater to various cooking needs. Renowned for their advanced features and stylish designs, LG microwaves are a popular choice for contemporary kitchens. Their innovative technology ensures efficient cooking, making meal preparation quicker and more convenient. This article will provide a comprehensive comparison and review of the top eight LG microwave ovens currently available in the market.

Whether you seek the best value for money or a model packed with features, our detailed analysis will help you make an informed decision. We will highlight essential specifications, performance metrics, and user reviews to guide you in selecting the perfect LG microwave oven for your home. Read on to discover which model best suits your cooking style and enhances your kitchen experience. With LG, you can enjoy the perfect blend of functionality and modern design in your culinary space.

1.

LG Microwave MS2043BP Black Starter

The LG Microwave MS2043BP Black Starter is a sleek and efficient microwave oven suitable for everyday use. With its 20-liter capacity and 44 auto cook menu options, this model is perfect for small families. Its quartz heater ensures even cooking and the anti-bacterial cavity keeps the interior clean and hygienic.

Specifications of LG Microwave MS2043BP Black Starter

  • Capacity: 20 liters
  • Power: 700 watts
  • Control Type: Touch Key Pad
  • Child Lock: Yes
  • Turntable: Yes

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Sleek designLimited capacity for larger families
Even cooking 
Easy to clean interior 

2.

LG Convection Microwave MJ2887BIUM Rotisserie

The LG Convection Microwave MJ2887BIUM Rotisserie is a versatile oven with a 28-liter capacity. It features a charcoal lighting heater that ensures faster and healthier cooking. With its motorized rotisserie, this model is perfect for grilling and roasting a variety of dishes.

Specifications of LG Convection Microwave MJ2887BIUM Rotisserie

  • Capacity: 28 liters
  • Power: 900 watts
  • Control Type: Feather Touch
  • Rotisserie: Yes
  • Child Lock: Yes

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Versatile cooking optionsRelatively higher power consumption
Motorized rotisserie for grilling 
Healthy charcoal lighting heater 

3.

LG Convection Microwave MC3286BRUM Black

The LG Convection Microwave MC3286BRUM Black is a stylish and feature-packed oven with a 32-liter capacity. It comes with a stainless steel cavity that ensures better heat retention and uniform cooking. The Diet Fry feature allows you to indulge in crispy delights without the guilt of extra oil.

Specifications of LG Convection Microwave MC3286BRUM Black

  • Capacity: 32 liters
  • Power: 900 watts
  • Control Type: Tact Dial
  • Cavity: Stainless Steel
  • Diet Fry: Yes

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Stylish designRelatively higher price point
Uniform cooking 
Diet Fry feature for healthier cooking 

Also reads:Best Samsung microwave ovens for your kitchen in 2024: Top 8 reliable and advanced choices

4.

LG Convection Microwave MC2846SL Silver

The LG Convection Microwave MC2846SL Silver is a compact and efficient oven with a 28-liter capacity. It features the Indian Auto Cook Menu that offers a variety of regional dishes at the touch of a button. The stainless steel cavity ensures better hygiene and durability.

Specifications of LG Convection Microwave MC2846SL Silver

  • Capacity: 28 liters
  • Power: 900 watts
  • Control Type: Tact Dial
  • Auto Cook Menu: Indian
  • Cavity: Stainless Steel

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Compact designLimited capacity for larger families
Indian Auto Cook Menu 
Hygienic stainless steel cavity 

5.

LG Convection Microwave MC2846BV Black

The LG Convection Microwave MC2846BV Black is a stylish and versatile oven with a 28-liter capacity. It features the Pasteurized Milk feature that retains the nutrition in milk while making it safe for consumption. The motorized rotisserie allows for easy grilling and roasting.

Specifications of LG Convection Microwave MC2846BV Black

  • Capacity: 28 liters
  • Power: 3100 watts
  • Control Type: Tact Dial
  • Pasteurized Milk: Yes
  • Rotisserie: Yes

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Stylish designRelatively higher power consumption
Pasteurized Milk feature 
Motorized rotisserie for grilling 

6.

LG Grill Microwave MH2044DB Black

The LG Grill Microwave MH2044DB Black is a powerful and efficient microwave oven with a 20-liter capacity. It features a quartz heater that ensures faster and healthier cooking. The Intellowave Technology ensures even cooking and better defrosting of food.

Specifications of LG Grill Microwave MH2044DB Black

  • Capacity: 20 liters
  • Power: 700 watts
  • Control Type: Tact Dial
  • Heater: Quartz
  • Technology: Intellowave

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Powerful performanceLimited capacity for larger families
Quartz heater for faster cooking 
Even cooking with Intellowave Technology 

Also reads:Best Panasonic microwave ovens in India: Top 7 picks for fast, convenient cooking and reheating in modern homes

7.

LG Convection Microwave MC2146BV Black

The LG Convection Microwave MC2146BV Black is a compact and feature-packed oven with a 21-liter capacity. It comes with a stainless steel cavity that ensures better heat retention and uniform cooking. The Quartz Heater ensures faster and healthier cooking.

Specifications of LG Convection Microwave MC2146BV Black

  • Capacity: 21 liters
  • Power: 800 watts
  • Control Type: Tact Dial
  • Cavity: Stainless Steel
  • Heater: Quartz

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Compact designLimited capacity for larger families
Uniform cooking 
Quartz Heater for faster cooking 

8.

LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN326UIW

The LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN326UIW is a high-end and stylish oven with a 32-liter capacity. It features a charcoal lighting heater that ensures faster and healthier cooking. The motorized rotisserie and pasteurized milk feature make it a versatile choice for modern kitchens.

Specifications of LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN326UIW

  • Capacity: 32 liters
  • Power: 3100 watts
  • Control Type: Feather Touch
  • Heater: Charcoal
  • Rotisserie: Yes

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
High-end designRelatively higher power consumption
Charcoal lighting heater 
Versatile cooking options 

Also reads:Best microwave oven and grill combo: Top 8 efficient solutions for cooking, reheating and grilling needs

Top 5 features of best LG ovens:

 

Best LG OvensCapacity (L)Control TypePowerRotisserieDiet Fry
LG MS2043BP20 LTouch Key Pad700 wattsNoNo
LG MJ2887BIUM28 LFeather Touch900 wattsYesNo
LG MC3286BRUM32 LTact Dial900 wattsNoYes
LG MC2846SL28 LTact Dial900 wattsNoNo
LG MC2846BV28 LTact Dial3100 wattsYesNo
LG MH2044DB20 LTact Dial700 wattsNoNo
LG MC2146BV21 LTact Dial800 wattsNoNo
LG MJEN326UIW32 LFeather Touch3100 wattsYesNo

Best value for money LG oven:

The LG Convection Microwave MC2846BV Black offers the best value for money with its versatile cooking options, Pasteurized Milk feature, and motorized rotisserie for grilling.

Also reads:Top accessories for perfect baking: Your guide to convection microwave oven essentials with top suggestions

Best overall LG oven:

The LG Charcoal Convection Microwave MJEN326UIW stands out as the best overall product with its high-end design, charcoal lighting heater, and versatile cooking options.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best LG oven:

Size and capacity: Consider the oven's dimensions and internal capacity based on your kitchen space and cooking requirements. Larger families may benefit from bigger models.

Cooking functions: Evaluate the various cooking options available, such as convection, grilling, and baking. Choose an oven that offers the functions you use most often.

Energy efficiency: Look for energy ratings to select an oven that consumes less power while providing effective cooking performance.

Ease of use: Opt for models with user-friendly controls and features like programmable settings for convenience.

Cleaning features: Consider self-cleaning options or easy-to-clean surfaces to simplify maintenance and keep your oven in top condition.

FAQs on LG Oven

  • What is the average price range of LG microwave ovens?

    The average price range of LG microwave ovens is between INR 10,000 to INR 30,000, depending on the model and its features.

  • Do LG microwave ovens come with a warranty?

    Yes, LG microwave ovens come with a standard warranty of 1 year on the product and an extended warranty on the magnetron.

  • Are LG convection microwave ovens suitable for baking?

    Yes, LG convection microwave ovens are suitable for baking as they offer uniform heating and precise temperature control.

  • What is the power consumption of LG microwave ovens?

    The power consumption of LG microwave ovens varies between 700 watts to 3100 watts, depending on the model and its features.

