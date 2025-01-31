Menu Explore
Friday, Jan 31, 2025
Best Oven Toaster Grills: Top 8 choices for easy baking, grilling and toasting at home

Affiliate Desk
Jan 31, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Looking for the best oven toaster grill in India? Explore our top picks with reviews and a buying guide to help you choose the right one.

Best Value For Money

Bajaj 1603T 16 Litres Oven Toaster Grill (16L OTG) With Baking & Grilling Accessories| 1200 W | Oven For Kitchen With Transparent Glass Door| 2 Year Warranty by Bajaj| White View Details checkDetails

₹3,899

AGARO Marvel 9L Oven Toaster Griller, Cake Baking, Grilling, Toasting, OTG, 800 Watts, (Black). View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

Prestige POTG 19 PCR 1380-Watt Oven Toaster Grill (Black, 19 Liters) View Details checkDetails

₹5,120

USHA Oven Toaster Griller (16L), Dual Heating Elements, Illuminated Chamber, Stay ON and Keep Warm Function, 1200W, 2 Years Warranty (Maroon) View Details checkDetails

₹5,199

Best Overall Product

Borosil Prima 24 L Oven Toaster & Grill, Motorised Rotisserie & Convection Heating, 5 Heating Modes, Black View Details checkDetails

₹6,552

Pigeon by Stovekraft Oven Toaster Grill View Details checkDetails

IBELL Ibleo25Lgnew 25 Liters Electric Oven Toaster Grill Otg With Rotisserie, Black, 1600 Watts View Details checkDetails

₹4,168

Wipro Vesta CTG01 28 liters Oven Toast Grill/OTG |1600 Watt with Smart Cook Function |Rotisserie & Convection| 6 Stage Heating | Grill, Bake & Roast | Heat Resistant Tempered Glass | Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

If you're in the market for a new oven toaster grill, you've come to the right place. We've compiled a list of the 8 best products available in India, complete with detailed reviews and a comprehensive buying guide. Whether you're a cooking enthusiast or simply looking for a convenient way to prepare delicious meals, our list has something for everyone. From compact and budget-friendly options to high-end models with advanced features, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect oven toaster grill for your kitchen.

Discover the best oven toaster grills for easy cooking, perfect grilling, and hassle-free baking.
Discover the best oven toaster grills for easy cooking, perfect grilling, and hassle-free baking.

The Bajaj Majesty 1603 T 16-Litre Oven Toaster Grill is a versatile and efficient kitchen appliance. With a capacity of 16 liters, it is suitable for small families and bachelors. It comes with a unique heating element design that heats up quickly and evenly, ensuring that your food is cooked to perfection every time.

Specifications

Capacity
16 liters
Wattage
1200 watts
Warranty
1 year
Accessories
Grill rack, baking tray, tong, crumb tray

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Compact and space-saving design

affiliate-tick

Quick and even heating

affiliate-tick

Comes with useful accessories

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited capacity for larger families

Bajaj 1603T 16 Litres Oven Toaster Grill (16L OTG) With Baking & Grilling Accessories| 1200 W | Oven For Kitchen With Transparent Glass Door| 2 Year Warranty by Bajaj| White

The AGARO Marvel 19-Litre Oven Toaster Grill is a stylish and efficient kitchen appliance. With a capacity of 19 liters, it is suitable for small to medium-sized families. It comes with a motorized rotisserie function that allows you to roast meat and poultry to perfection. The oven also features a convection function for baking and grilling.

Specifications

Capacity
19 liters
Wattage
1280 watts
Warranty
2 years
Accessories
Grill rack, baking tray, crumb tray, rotisserie rod, tong

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Motorized rotisserie function

affiliate-tick

Convection function for baking and grilling

affiliate-tick

Spacious interior

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Relatively high power consumption

AGARO Marvel 9L Oven Toaster Griller, Cake Baking, Grilling, Toasting, OTG, 800 Watts, (Black).

The Prestige POTG 19 PCR 1380-Watt Oven Toaster Grill is a high-performance kitchen appliance. With a power output of 1380 watts, it heats up quickly and cooks food evenly. The oven features a temperature control function that allows you to set the desired heat level for different types of dishes. It also comes with a unique heating element design for efficient cooking.

Specifications

Capacity
19 liters
Wattage
1380 watts
Warranty
1 year
Accessories
Grill rack, baking tray, crumb tray

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

High power output for quick heating

affiliate-tick

Temperature control function

affiliate-tick

Efficient heating element design

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited warranty period

Prestige POTG 19 PCR 1380-Watt Oven Toaster Grill (Black, 19 Liters)

The 3716 10-Litre Oven Toaster Grill is a compact and affordable kitchen appliance. With a capacity of 10 liters, it is suitable for individuals and small families. The oven comes with a range of accessories, including a grill rack, baking tray, and tong, making it a versatile cooking tool for a variety of dishes.

Specifications

Capacity
10 liters
Wattage
800 watts
Warranty
1 year
Accessories
Grill rack, baking tray, tong, crumb tray

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Compact and affordable

affiliate-tick

Comes with a range of useful accessories

affiliate-tick

Efficient cooking performance

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited capacity for larger families

affiliate-cross

Lower power output

USHA Oven Toaster Griller (16L), Dual Heating Elements, Illuminated Chamber, Stay ON and Keep Warm Function, 1200W, 2 Years Warranty (Maroon)

The Borosil Prima 30-Litre Oven Toaster Grill is a high-end and feature-rich kitchen appliance. With a capacity of 30 liters, it is suitable for large families and heavy-duty cooking. The oven features a motorized rotisserie function for perfect roasting, as well as a convection function for baking and grilling. It also comes with a heat-resistant tempered glass door for added safety.

Specifications

Capacity
30 liters
Wattage
1500 watts
Warranty
2 years
Accessories
Grill rack, baking tray, crumb tray, rotisserie rod, tong

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

High capacity for large families

affiliate-tick

Motorized rotisserie and convection functions

affiliate-tick

Heat-resistant tempered glass door

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Higher power consumption

affiliate-cross

Relatively expensive

Borosil Prima 24 L Oven Toaster & Grill, Motorised Rotisserie & Convection Heating, 5 Heating Modes, Black

Also read:5 best Usha OTGs to unleash your culinary creativity

Pigeon by Stovekraft Oven Toaster Grill

The Pigeon by Stovekraft Oven Toaster Grill is a budget-friendly and versatile kitchen appliance. With a compact design and a capacity of 16 liters, it is suitable for small families and bachelors. The oven comes with a range of accessories, including a grill rack and baking tray, making it a convenient and efficient cooking tool.

Specifications

Capacity
16 liters
Wattage
1200 watts
Warranty
1 year
Accessories
Grill rack, baking tray, tong, crumb tray

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Budget-friendly and compact design

affiliate-tick

Comes with a range of useful accessories

affiliate-tick

Efficient cooking performance

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited capacity for larger families

Pigeon by Stovekraft Oven Toaster Grill

Also read:Top accessories for perfect baking: Your guide to convection microwave oven essentials with top suggestions

The Premium Electric Oven Toaster Grill with Rotisserie Technology is a high-performance and feature-rich kitchen appliance. With a capacity of 25 liters, it is suitable for medium to large families. The oven features advanced rotisserie technology for perfect roasting, as well as a convection function for baking and grilling. It also comes with a range of accessories for versatile cooking.

Specifications

Capacity
25 liters
Wattage
1400 watts
Warranty
2 years
Accessories
Grill rack, baking tray, crumb tray, rotisserie rod, tong

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

High capacity for large families

affiliate-tick

Advanced rotisserie technology

affiliate-tick

Convection function for baking and grilling

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Higher power consumption

affiliate-cross

Relatively expensive

IBELL Ibleo25Lgnew 25 Liters Electric Oven Toaster Grill Otg With Rotisserie, Black, 1600 Watts

The Function Electric Oven Toaster Grill with Rotisserie and Convection is a versatile and efficient kitchen appliance. With a capacity of 20 liters, it is suitable for medium-sized families. The oven features a range of functions, including rotisserie and convection, for versatile cooking. It also comes with a heat-resistant tempered glass door for added safety.

Specifications

Capacity
20 liters
Wattage
1300 watts
Warranty
1 year
Accessories
Grill rack, baking tray, crumb tray, rotisserie rod, tong

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Versatile cooking functions

affiliate-tick

Heat-resistant tempered glass door

affiliate-tick

Efficient cooking performance

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited capacity for larger families

affiliate-cross

Limited warranty period

Wipro Vesta CTG01 28 liters Oven Toast Grill/OTG |1600 Watt with Smart Cook Function |Rotisserie & Convection| 6 Stage Heating | Grill, Bake & Roast | Heat Resistant Tempered Glass | Black

Also read:4 best Bajaj OTGS to optimize your cooking

Top 4 features of best oven toaster grills:

Best Oven Toaster GrillsCapacityWattageWarrantyAccessories
Bajaj Majesty 1603 T 16-Litre Oven Toaster Grill16 litres1200 watts1 yearGrill rack, baking tray, tong, crumb tray
AGARO Marvel 19-Litre Oven Toaster Grill19 litres1280 watts2 yearsGrill rack, baking tray, crumb tray, rotisserie rod, tong
Prestige POTG 19 PCR 1380-Watt Oven Toaster Grill19 litres1380 watts1 yearGrill rack, baking tray, crumb tray
3716 10-Litre Oven Toaster Grill with Accessories10 litres800 watts1 yearGrill rack, baking tray, tong, crumb tray
Borosil Prima 30-Litre Oven Toaster Grill with Motorised Rotisserie and Convection30 litres1500 watts2 yearsGrill rack, baking tray, crumb tray, rotisserie rod, tong
Pigeon by Stovekraft Oven Toaster Grill16 litres1200 watts1 yearGrill rack, baking tray, tong, crumb tray
Premium Electric Oven Toaster Grill with Rotisserie Technology25 litres1400 watts2 yearsGrill rack, baking tray, crumb tray, rotisserie rod, tong
Function Electric Oven Toaster Grill with Rotisserie and Convection20 litres1300 watts1 yearGrill rack, baking tray, crumb tray, rotisserie rod, tong

FAQs on best oven toaster grill

  • What is the capacity of the Bajaj Majesty 1603 T 16-Litre Oven Toaster Grill?

    The capacity of the Bajaj Majesty 1603 T 16-Litre Oven Toaster Grill is 16 liters, making it suitable for small families and bachelors.

  • Does the AGARO Marvel 19-Litre Oven Toaster Grill come with a warranty?

    Yes, the AGARO Marvel 19-Litre Oven Toaster Grill comes with a 2-year warranty for added peace of mind.

  • What is the power output of the Prestige POTG 19 PCR 1380-Watt Oven Toaster Grill?

    The Prestige POTG 19 PCR 1380-Watt Oven Toaster Grill has a power output of 1380 watts for quick and efficient heating.

  • Are there any safety features in the Borosil Prima 30-Litre Oven Toaster Grill?

    Yes, the Borosil Prima 30-Litre Oven Toaster Grill features a heat-resistant tempered glass door for added safety during use.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

