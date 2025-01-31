If you're in the market for a new oven toaster grill, you've come to the right place. We've compiled a list of the 8 best products available in India, complete with detailed reviews and a comprehensive buying guide. Whether you're a cooking enthusiast or simply looking for a convenient way to prepare delicious meals, our list has something for everyone. From compact and budget-friendly options to high-end models with advanced features, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect oven toaster grill for your kitchen. Discover the best oven toaster grills for easy cooking, perfect grilling, and hassle-free baking.

Loading Suggestions...

The Bajaj Majesty 1603 T 16-Litre Oven Toaster Grill is a versatile and efficient kitchen appliance. With a capacity of 16 liters, it is suitable for small families and bachelors. It comes with a unique heating element design that heats up quickly and evenly, ensuring that your food is cooked to perfection every time.

Specifications Capacity 16 liters Wattage 1200 watts Warranty 1 year Accessories Grill rack, baking tray, tong, crumb tray Reasons to buy Compact and space-saving design Quick and even heating Comes with useful accessories Reasons to avoid Limited capacity for larger families Click Here to Buy Bajaj 1603T 16 Litres Oven Toaster Grill (16L OTG) With Baking & Grilling Accessories| 1200 W | Oven For Kitchen With Transparent Glass Door| 2 Year Warranty by Bajaj| White

Loading Suggestions...

The AGARO Marvel 19-Litre Oven Toaster Grill is a stylish and efficient kitchen appliance. With a capacity of 19 liters, it is suitable for small to medium-sized families. It comes with a motorized rotisserie function that allows you to roast meat and poultry to perfection. The oven also features a convection function for baking and grilling.

Specifications Capacity 19 liters Wattage 1280 watts Warranty 2 years Accessories Grill rack, baking tray, crumb tray, rotisserie rod, tong Reasons to buy Motorized rotisserie function Convection function for baking and grilling Spacious interior Reasons to avoid Relatively high power consumption Click Here to Buy AGARO Marvel 9L Oven Toaster Griller, Cake Baking, Grilling, Toasting, OTG, 800 Watts, (Black).

Loading Suggestions...

The Prestige POTG 19 PCR 1380-Watt Oven Toaster Grill is a high-performance kitchen appliance. With a power output of 1380 watts, it heats up quickly and cooks food evenly. The oven features a temperature control function that allows you to set the desired heat level for different types of dishes. It also comes with a unique heating element design for efficient cooking.

Specifications Capacity 19 liters Wattage 1380 watts Warranty 1 year Accessories Grill rack, baking tray, crumb tray Reasons to buy High power output for quick heating Temperature control function Efficient heating element design Reasons to avoid Limited warranty period Click Here to Buy Prestige POTG 19 PCR 1380-Watt Oven Toaster Grill (Black, 19 Liters)

Loading Suggestions...

The 3716 10-Litre Oven Toaster Grill is a compact and affordable kitchen appliance. With a capacity of 10 liters, it is suitable for individuals and small families. The oven comes with a range of accessories, including a grill rack, baking tray, and tong, making it a versatile cooking tool for a variety of dishes.

Specifications Capacity 10 liters Wattage 800 watts Warranty 1 year Accessories Grill rack, baking tray, tong, crumb tray Reasons to buy Compact and affordable Comes with a range of useful accessories Efficient cooking performance Reasons to avoid Limited capacity for larger families Lower power output Click Here to Buy USHA Oven Toaster Griller (16L), Dual Heating Elements, Illuminated Chamber, Stay ON and Keep Warm Function, 1200W, 2 Years Warranty (Maroon)

Loading Suggestions...

The Borosil Prima 30-Litre Oven Toaster Grill is a high-end and feature-rich kitchen appliance. With a capacity of 30 liters, it is suitable for large families and heavy-duty cooking. The oven features a motorized rotisserie function for perfect roasting, as well as a convection function for baking and grilling. It also comes with a heat-resistant tempered glass door for added safety.

Specifications Capacity 30 liters Wattage 1500 watts Warranty 2 years Accessories Grill rack, baking tray, crumb tray, rotisserie rod, tong Reasons to buy High capacity for large families Motorized rotisserie and convection functions Heat-resistant tempered glass door Reasons to avoid Higher power consumption Relatively expensive Click Here to Buy Borosil Prima 24 L Oven Toaster & Grill, Motorised Rotisserie & Convection Heating, 5 Heating Modes, Black

Also read:5 best Usha OTGs to unleash your culinary creativity

Pigeon by Stovekraft Oven Toaster Grill

Loading Suggestions...

The Pigeon by Stovekraft Oven Toaster Grill is a budget-friendly and versatile kitchen appliance. With a compact design and a capacity of 16 liters, it is suitable for small families and bachelors. The oven comes with a range of accessories, including a grill rack and baking tray, making it a convenient and efficient cooking tool.

Specifications Capacity 16 liters Wattage 1200 watts Warranty 1 year Accessories Grill rack, baking tray, tong, crumb tray Reasons to buy Budget-friendly and compact design Comes with a range of useful accessories Efficient cooking performance Reasons to avoid Limited capacity for larger families Click Here to Buy Pigeon by Stovekraft Oven Toaster Grill

Also read:Top accessories for perfect baking: Your guide to convection microwave oven essentials with top suggestions

Loading Suggestions...

The Premium Electric Oven Toaster Grill with Rotisserie Technology is a high-performance and feature-rich kitchen appliance. With a capacity of 25 liters, it is suitable for medium to large families. The oven features advanced rotisserie technology for perfect roasting, as well as a convection function for baking and grilling. It also comes with a range of accessories for versatile cooking.

Specifications Capacity 25 liters Wattage 1400 watts Warranty 2 years Accessories Grill rack, baking tray, crumb tray, rotisserie rod, tong Reasons to buy High capacity for large families Advanced rotisserie technology Convection function for baking and grilling Reasons to avoid Higher power consumption Relatively expensive Click Here to Buy IBELL Ibleo25Lgnew 25 Liters Electric Oven Toaster Grill Otg With Rotisserie, Black, 1600 Watts

Loading Suggestions...

The Function Electric Oven Toaster Grill with Rotisserie and Convection is a versatile and efficient kitchen appliance. With a capacity of 20 liters, it is suitable for medium-sized families. The oven features a range of functions, including rotisserie and convection, for versatile cooking. It also comes with a heat-resistant tempered glass door for added safety.

Specifications Capacity 20 liters Wattage 1300 watts Warranty 1 year Accessories Grill rack, baking tray, crumb tray, rotisserie rod, tong Reasons to buy Versatile cooking functions Heat-resistant tempered glass door Efficient cooking performance Reasons to avoid Limited capacity for larger families Limited warranty period Click Here to Buy Wipro Vesta CTG01 28 liters Oven Toast Grill/OTG |1600 Watt with Smart Cook Function |Rotisserie & Convection| 6 Stage Heating | Grill, Bake & Roast | Heat Resistant Tempered Glass | Black

Also read:4 best Bajaj OTGS to optimize your cooking

Top 4 features of best oven toaster grills:

Best Oven Toaster Grills Capacity Wattage Warranty Accessories Bajaj Majesty 1603 T 16-Litre Oven Toaster Grill 16 litres 1200 watts 1 year Grill rack, baking tray, tong, crumb tray AGARO Marvel 19-Litre Oven Toaster Grill 19 litres 1280 watts 2 years Grill rack, baking tray, crumb tray, rotisserie rod, tong Prestige POTG 19 PCR 1380-Watt Oven Toaster Grill 19 litres 1380 watts 1 year Grill rack, baking tray, crumb tray 3716 10-Litre Oven Toaster Grill with Accessories 10 litres 800 watts 1 year Grill rack, baking tray, tong, crumb tray Borosil Prima 30-Litre Oven Toaster Grill with Motorised Rotisserie and Convection 30 litres 1500 watts 2 years Grill rack, baking tray, crumb tray, rotisserie rod, tong Pigeon by Stovekraft Oven Toaster Grill 16 litres 1200 watts 1 year Grill rack, baking tray, tong, crumb tray Premium Electric Oven Toaster Grill with Rotisserie Technology 25 litres 1400 watts 2 years Grill rack, baking tray, crumb tray, rotisserie rod, tong Function Electric Oven Toaster Grill with Rotisserie and Convection 20 litres 1300 watts 1 year Grill rack, baking tray, crumb tray, rotisserie rod, tong

FAQs on best oven toaster grill What is the capacity of the Bajaj Majesty 1603 T 16-Litre Oven Toaster Grill? The capacity of the Bajaj Majesty 1603 T 16-Litre Oven Toaster Grill is 16 liters, making it suitable for small families and bachelors.

Does the AGARO Marvel 19-Litre Oven Toaster Grill come with a warranty? Yes, the AGARO Marvel 19-Litre Oven Toaster Grill comes with a 2-year warranty for added peace of mind.

What is the power output of the Prestige POTG 19 PCR 1380-Watt Oven Toaster Grill? The Prestige POTG 19 PCR 1380-Watt Oven Toaster Grill has a power output of 1380 watts for quick and efficient heating.

Are there any safety features in the Borosil Prima 30-Litre Oven Toaster Grill? Yes, the Borosil Prima 30-Litre Oven Toaster Grill features a heat-resistant tempered glass door for added safety during use.

Similar stories for you

Best microwaves for baking under ₹20000: Explore top 10 choices for you

Best microwave brands in India: Master the art of cooking with top 9 picks from Samsung, Haier and more

Explore the 10 most affordable OTG under ₹3,000

Best oven toaster grill models: Top 10 choices under ₹4000

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.