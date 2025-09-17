Best Phones under 30,000 in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Nothing, POCO and more

If you are in the market for a phone costing around ₹30,000 or less, it would be wise to wait for Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale, which starts on September 23. Several deals are expected, including discounts on smartphones that usually cost upwards of ₹30,000 but will be available for under ₹30,000 during the sale. Essentially, you will be getting a smartphone from a higher segment for less. Read on for the details. Poco F7 in the special edition colourway.(Shaurya Sharma - HT)

1. POCO F7

The POCO F7 is the latest F-series device from the company. It is performance-oriented, thanks to its Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, the same one found in the Nothing Phone 3. It also packs a massive 7,550mAh battery, making it an excellent choice for those seeking both performance and long battery life. Normally priced at ₹31,999, it will be available for ₹28,999 during the sale, a decent discount.

2. Nothing Phone 3a Pro

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro is another device worth considering, particularly for its clean software experience with Nothing OS. It will be available for ₹24,999, down from its usual price of ₹29,999. At this price, you get a triple-camera system, the new Essential Key feature, and the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, along with 8GB of RAM in the base model.

3. Realme 15

The Realme 15 is also expected to be a value-for-money option during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. It offers 128GB of base storage, 8GB of RAM, a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, and a dual 50MP camera setup powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ chipset. It will be available in multiple colours, including Silk Pink, Velvet Green, and Flowing Silver.

4. Nothing Phone 3a

Nothing Phone 3a is another great option from Nothing, and it will be available for much less than its usual price of ₹22,999, dropping to ₹20,999. It offers largely the same experience as the Nothing Phone 3a Pro, making it a good choice if you do not need the telephoto lens. It features the same Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset as the 3a Pro, and some may even prefer its design over the Pro model. Typically, it costs ₹24,999 for the 128GB + 8GB variant.

