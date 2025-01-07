Best phones under 8000: Samsung Galaxy M05, Tecno Pop 9, and more

Planning to buy a budget smartphone for your loved ones to carry out day-to-day tasks with a breeze, then we have got you covered. Finding a budget-range smartphone that comes with promising features such as a decent camera, good battery life, powerful chipset, and others is not an easy task when you are bombarded with plenty of options. Therefore, to make the task easier, we have curated a list of the best phones under Rs.8000 from brands such as Samsung, Tecno, Realme, and others that provide feature-filled smartphones at an affordable price. The list consists of some of the popular smartphones that come under Rs.8000 segment, check the list and make an informed purchase. Samsung Galaxy M05, Tecno Pop 9, and other best phones under ₹ 8000.(Samsung)

Also read: 5 best flagship phones under Rs.80,000 in India: iPhone 16, Vivo X200, Pixel 9 and more

Best phones under ₹ 8000

Samsung Galaxy M05: Samsung provides some of the trusted smartphones in all ranges with good performance and advanced features. The Samsung Galaxy M05 features a 6.7-inch display with HD+ resolution. The smartphone is powered by Mediatek Helio G85 paired with 8GB RAM. It features a dual-camera setup that consists of a 50MP high-resolution main camera. The Samsung Galaxy M05 also comes with a 5000mAh battery, offering lasting battery life.

Tecno Pop 9: The next budget smartphone in the list we have is the Tecno Pop 9 which comes with some eye-catching features. The Tecno Pop 9 features a 48MP Sony AI Camera that captures detailed images. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor, offering suitable performance for day-to-day tasks. It is also known to be the segment’s first 5G phone with All Directional NFC

Also read: iPhone SE 4, OnePlus 13, Samsung Galaxy 25 Ultra and more: Top 5 phones to get spotlight in 2025

Realme NARZO N61: Another feature-filled smartphone is the Realme NARZO N61 which comes with some powerful features. The Realme NARZO N61 features a 6.74-inch HD display with up to 90Hz display. The smartphone is powered by a UNISOC T612 chipset with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It offers ArmorShell protection, a 32MP super clear camera, an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, and more.

Lava Yuva 3: Lava is an Indian brand which is popular for developing powerful smartphones at affordable prices and Lava Yuva 3 is one such smartphone which comes with advanced features. The smartphone is powered by a Unisoc T606 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. The smartphone also comes with a 13MP AI triple-camera setup, offering high-quality images.

Also read: Best 5G phones under Rs.15,000 in November 2024 from Nothing, Redmi, Vivo and more

Redmi 13C: Another feature-filled smartphone under Rs.8000 is the Redmi 13C. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 Octa-Core processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage. It comes with a 50MP AI triple camera and a massive 5000mAh battery.