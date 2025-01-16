Menu Explore
Best PS5 accessories that are must-have for all gamers out there

ByAffiliate Desk
Jan 16, 2025 02:00 PM IST

Explore the top PS5 accessories to enhance your gaming experience and make the most out of your console. Find the perfect add-ons for your needs.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Sony DualSense Wireless Controller Red (PlayStation 5) View Details checkDetails

₹5,679

Ant Esports Dock5 RGB with Cooling Fan and Dual Controller Charger Station, PS5 Console Disc & Digital Edition, PS5 Cooling Station Accessories with RGB Light/Headset Holder/6 Game Slots/Screw (White) View Details checkDetails

₹1,949

ZORBES® Dust Cover for SONY PS5 Console, Dust Proof Cover Protective Case Anti Scratch Waterproof Case for Sony PlayStation 5 Game Console Cover Sleeve for PS5 Accessories Digital Edition&Disc Edition View Details checkDetails

₹749

NiTHO Gaming Kit for PS5 Dualsense Controller, Customizing Anti-Slip Protective Cover Grip Handle with Thumb Grip Caps and Analog Mini-Stick Precision Rings, Enhancers Accessories for PS5 - White View Details checkDetails

₹438

ZORBES® PS5 Controller Cover Case, Anti-Slip Sweat Proof Silicone Cover Skin PS5 Controller Skin Cover for PS5 Dual Sense Controller with Thumb Grip Caps, Joystick Protectors and Cover Wrap Sticker View Details checkDetails

₹938

Dust Plug for PS5, 9Pcs Dust Plug Kit for PS5/PS5 Slim Console, PS5 Silicone Dust Plugs Protector Antidust Cover Dustproof Plug for Playstation 5 Disk/Digital Console PS5 Slim Game Console Accessories View Details checkDetails

₹369

The PlayStation 5 has taken the gaming world by storm, and with it comes a range of accessories to elevate your gaming experience. From controllers to cooling stands, there are plenty of options to choose from. In this article, we will explore the top 10 PS5 accessories available on the market and help you make an informed decision on which products are best suited to your needs.

PS5 accessories can make the gaming experience better.
PS5 accessories can make the gaming experience better.

The DualSense Wireless Controller in Red offers a sleek and vibrant design, with responsive haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Its built-in microphone and headset jack provide seamless communication during gameplay.

Specifications

Wireless Connectivity
Bluetooth
Compatibility
PS5
Color
Red
Weight
270g

Reasons to buy

Vibrant design

Haptic feedback

Adaptive triggers

Reasons to avoid

May be pricier than other options

Sony DualSense Wireless Controller Red (PlayStation 5)

The Ant Esports Cooling Stand is designed to keep your PS5 console cool during intense gaming sessions. It features dual cooling fans and USB ports for enhanced functionality.

Specifications

Compatibility
PS5
Features
Dual cooling fans, USB ports
Color
Black
Material
Plastic

Reasons to buy

Effective cooling

Additional USB ports

Reasons to avoid

May produce some noise

Ant Esports Dock5 RGB with Cooling Fan and Dual Controller Charger Station, PS5 Console Disc & Digital Edition, PS5 Cooling Station Accessories with RGB Light/Headset Holder/6 Game Slots/Screw (White)

The ZORBES Dust Cover is a must-have accessory to protect your PS5 from dust and dirt. Its durable material and snug fit provide reliable protection for your console.

Specifications

Compatibility
PS5
Material
Fabric
Color
Black
Includes
Side pocket for accessories

Reasons to buy

Durable material

Snug fit

Includes side pocket

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options

ZORBES® Dust Cover for SONY PS5 Console, Dust Proof Cover Protective Case Anti Scratch Waterproof Case for Sony PlayStation 5 Game Console Cover Sleeve for PS5 Accessories Digital Edition&Disc Edition

The Nitho Gaming Customizing Controller Skin offers a personalized touch to your PS5 controller. Its high-quality material and easy application make it a great choice for customization.

Specifications

Compatibility
PS5 DualSense Controller
Material
Vinyl
Design
Customizable
Includes
Controller skin, thumb grips

Reasons to buy

Customizable design

High-quality material

Reasons to avoid

Limited design options

NiTHO Gaming Kit for PS5 Dualsense Controller, Customizing Anti-Slip Protective Cover Grip Handle with Thumb Grip Caps and Analog Mini-Stick Precision Rings, Enhancers Accessories for PS5 - White

These silicone joystick protectors provide added grip and protection for your PS5 controller. The anti-slip design enhances control and comfort during gameplay.

Specifications

Compatibility
PS5 DualSense Controller
Material
Silicone
Includes
2 joystick protectors
Color
Transparent

Reasons to buy

Enhanced grip

Comfortable design

Reasons to avoid

May reduce sensitivity of joysticks

ZORBES® PS5 Controller Cover Case, Anti-Slip Sweat Proof Silicone Cover Skin PS5 Controller Skin Cover for PS5 Dual Sense Controller with Thumb Grip Caps, Joystick Protectors and Cover Wrap Sticker

The Silicone Dust Protector offers comprehensive coverage for your PS5 console, protecting it from dust and debris. Its easy-to-use design ensures hassle-free installation.

Specifications

Compatibility
PS5
Material
Silicone
Includes
Top, bottom, and side protectors
Color
Clear

Reasons to buy

Comprehensive protection

Easy installation

Reasons to avoid

May trap heat

Dust Plug for PS5, 9Pcs Dust Plug Kit for PS5/PS5 Slim Console, PS5 Silicone Dust Plugs Protector Antidust Cover Dustproof Plug for Playstation 5 Disk/Digital Console PS5 Slim Game Console Accessories

Also read:Best JBL wireless headphones you can buy today: Top 8 picks for superior sound, comfort and seamless connectivity

Top 3 features of the best PS5 accessories:

 

Best PS5 accessoriesMaterialColorCompatibilityWeight
DualSense Wireless Controller (Red)RedPS5270g
Ant Esports Cooling StandPlasticBlackPS5
ZORBES Dust Cover for PS5FabricBlackPS5
Nitho Gaming Customizing Controller SkinVinylPS5 DualSense Controller
Controller Anti-Slip Silicone Joystick ProtectorsSiliconeTransparentPS5 DualSense Controller
Silicone Dust Protector for PS5SiliconeClearPS5

FAQs on ps5 accessories

  • What are the key features to consider when buying PS5 accessories?

    When buying PS5 accessories, consider factors such as compatibility, material, and additional features like cooling and customization.

  • Are these accessories compatible with the PS5 console?

    Yes, all the accessories mentioned in this article are specifically designed for use with the PS5 console.

  • Do these accessories come with a warranty?

    Warranty information may vary by product. It's recommended to check with the manufacturer for specific warranty details.

  • What is the average price range for PS5 accessories?

    The price range for PS5 accessories varies, with options available to suit different budgets and preferences.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

